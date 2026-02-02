Part I — Why Discovery Is the Only Door That Ever Opens

We are not giving up on the story of how Charlie Kirk seemed to buy more real estate after his death that before. And we are going to look for his beachhouse where we have looked before in our story - nuke and missile sites, so the US government foots the bill. We are looking in Santa Susana because the plutonium powered Snapshot rockets were there.

We are checking all the historically surveillance sites for DHS contractors Erika Kirk and Andrew Kolvet, everything between Oxnard and Santa Barbara where Andrew Kolvet lives.

And Andrew likes to surf, so we are checking all the surf beaches for TPUSA beachhouses.

We, as a matter of fact, I even wrote a Beach Boys song called the “Charlie Kirk Beachhouse Shuffle.