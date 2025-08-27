George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lloyd MacKay's avatar
Lloyd MacKay
9h

I might add that on my laptop saved in videos is Tampon Timmy in a blue gay cowboy ensemble dancing very enthusiastically. It appears his wife is a man. These people are far weirder than you can imagine. Why are so many of these people married to trannies? Why are so many children of the Hollywood elite transgenders? Try to learn about Freemasonry and other secret societies that at the upper level are Luciferean. Part of their code is the sacrifice of a family member and/or their turning their children into Baphomets. Once you grasp the core concepts you understand the ethos of Satanism which is inversion, bad is good, good is bad, ugly is beautiful and so on. That way you can grasp that among this group everything is reversed and seemingly the most horrific, heinous acts grants you even higher status. McAfee was getting screwed by these people so he simply put in back doors to his software in all their systems and stole EVERYTHING. He put out a meme in 2020 starting with Hey gang, let’s have dinner. Don’t worry about the leftovers,John Podesta will take care of them. Then he gives a long list of visitors to Little Saint James each with a pejorative, Nervous Nancy Pelosi and Crying Chuck Schumer are two that stand out in my memory. Then he gives a list of the code words for what went on the island such as walnut sauce, pizza, and at the end of the list a term for cannibalism. That’s a biggie in Hollywood as well. Again, inversion and the more you do what is most abhorrent in God’s eyes the higher your level in the hierarchy. Someone interviewed a member of the Illuminati and asked why they harm children. His response was because we hate God, we want to supplant God and do what is most abhorrent in his eyes. At the end of the meme McAfee said “No one gets out of this, no one.” And no one is. People who know put the names of Epstein’s guests and P. Diddy’s guests on a spreadsheet and then the disposition, arrested executed, arrested executed, arrested pending tribunal, arrested serving life. John Bolton got life which means he ratted everyone he could. The one standing in the driveway in his underwear was a Bolton clone. Same thing with P. Diddy, what you see in the media is not real. P. Diddy was arrested by the military in November of 2022 and he has since been executed. He ratted everyone. There is a video in which he sits outside near a huge sculpture with his youngest daughter, the only daughter that he didn’t rape, reading a list of many of his guests. They are all. fucked. Household names, all gone. Try to grasp that at the core are things terrible beyond description. That is what these people actually did and this is all known to the military and has been acted upon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
jennifer jensen's avatar
jennifer jensen
12h

I cant believe Eugene weekly published that. Are people in Eugene so brainwashed that they thought it was an acceptable cover for issue?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 George Webb
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture