CIA Sniper School is encouraging transgender individuals to lock and load to set up a mass shooter response to gender hazing.

CIA is planting the seeds for mass shooter response to gender hazing with transgender shooter schools.

Here Are Notes from a three-hour broadcast on August 27, 2025, by George Webb, Investigative Journalist

The CIA coaches have been training transgender snipers in the woods for just this moment.

Part 1: The Systemic Roots of School Shooters – A Boystown Blueprint

Ok, everyone, George Webb here, your boots-on-the-ground investigative journalist, sipping my coffee and diving into the metadata like always. We've got to stop these school shootings, and I'm not talking about chasing the laser pointer like a cat on CNN. I have written about the Brony Boy, chip on shoulder cult (or is that clip on shoulder cult) that led to the Canfield Four Massacre, encouraging a violent, mass shooter response to transgender hazing.

We're going to do a deep dive into the systemic nature of the Brony Boy, “kill them all” triggering training as a reflexive response to transgender hazing. This latest tragedy in Minnesota? It's not random. It's the Soros-funded playbook, straight out of Boystown in Nebraska and the Franklin scandal.

Remember that? Orphaned kids in Catholic school systems, groomed into something dark. Behind every “Robin” Westman, there is a Travis Decker or a Vance Boelter, teaching them how to shoot—teaching them how to be “triggered”.

Take Lee Harvey Oswald as the prime example. I went to his grade school in New Orleans, stood right there with the ghosts of history. He was an orphan shuffled through Catholic institutions, out in the woods with David Ferrie – that's your coach, folks.

Ferrie, the CIA-linked pilot, training him in marksmanship under the guise of "campouts." It's the same model: a vulnerable young man, isolated, encouraged toward violence by a mentor figure.

Now fast-forward to today. Tim Walz in Minnesota – is he the coach? His ties to Somali soccer clubs, wellness checks by his Praetorian Guard goons like Boelter? That's recruiting grounds, Boystown-style.

These aren't lone wolves; they're products of a system that funnels troubled teens into sniper training, all funded by governors and intelligence slush funds. Metadata shows it: always a coach, always a Boystown.

We break this cycle with citizen journalism – neighborhood news crews exposing the patterns before another kid pulls the trigger.

Part 2: The Coach Archetype – From Ferrie to Walz

Hello from the Cracker Barrel of truth, where we rock back and forth piecing together the puzzle. As an investigative journalist who's knocked on doors from Minnesota to New Orleans, I've seen the coach archetype repeat like a bad CIA script.

David Ferrie with Oswald: out in Lacombe woods, across the Ponchartrain Bridge, teaching rifle mounts and windage. I stood right there, folks – that's where the encouragement starts. "Be a man, aim true," but it's all grooming for assassination.

Now, Tim Walz fits the bill. His "friends with school shooters" quip? Not a joke. Look at his push for transgender confusion in Minnesota schools – that's peeling off the misfits, the ones who don't fit the regimentation. I call it "rice peel-off": spot a kid nervous in the service, introduce gender ideas, stick him in a white van at Cracker Barrel, bring in a Travis Decker-type coach for woods training.

Walz's Somali soccer clubs? I sat with those kids in 2017, warned them: "Don't become snipers." Bolter's Praetorian Guard does midnight wellness checks – that's code for intimidation or elimination if you're not violent enough. Soros funds it all, through Islamic Society of North America hubs I visited in Sailorsburg.

Metadata nails it: coaches like Walz encourage the violence, turning Boystown orphans into tools for chaos. We stop it by outing them – citizen crews with cameras, not cats chasing lasers.

Part 3: Boystown's Dark Legacy – Franklin to Modern Grooming

Simultaneous sip for the truth-seekers worldwide. George Webb reporting: Boystown isn't just a Nebraska orphanage; it's the template for grooming shooters. The Franklin scandal?

Oh yeah, Charles Manson was Boystown too.

Nick Jacobs at BoysTown, coaches trafficking kids for vaccine tests and worse, all under Catholic cover. I connected the dots to Soros organizations infiltrating these systems, creating "boys towns" in states like Minnesota. Oswald again: Catholic orphan, Ferrie's woods camp – classic Boystown.

Was Sina Bavari, credited with trying to aerosolize everything from Anthrax to Ebola, a CIA Boystown grad in Nebraska?

Today's shooters? Groomed in similar setups. The metadata screams it: white vans, Cracker Barrel lots, transgender peels for the outliers.

Adam Lanza, Matthew Crooks – all fit. Crooks with his Demolition Ranch ties, Clariton coaches.

(Source - AbleChild)

Walz's Minnesota? Somali recruits via soccer, funneled to sniper training. I went to those clubs, and I saw the vulnerability.

Soros cash via governors like Walz funds the Islamic hubs, AK-47 drills in woods. Not hoaxes – real blood, real deaths. We exposed Keith Ellison's networks, Gulen orgs.

Encourage violent behavior? Absolutely – coaches push regimentation or peel you into lone gunman mode.

Psychotropic drugs follow: manifestos from three-ring binders scream "deranged," pushing Pfizer solutions and Palantir surveillance. Break it with metadata: identify the Boystown, name the coach.

Neighborhood news crews did it in 2017; we'll do it again.

Part 4: Soros Funding and the Intelligence Pipeline

A hundred percent to the big guy – that's the cut Soros takes in this shooter pipeline. As your investigative journo who's traced the money from Omaha to Minnesota, I say: follow the funding. Soros orgs infiltrate Catholic systems, creating Boystown 2.0 for recruiting vulnerable young men.

Lee Harvey Oswald: CIA radar tech at Atsugi, betrayed U-2 flights – coached by Ferrie, funded via intelligence slush. Today's equivalent? Soros-backed governors like Walz, funneling cash to "soccer clubs" that double as sniper camps.

I visited the Somali spots in 2017 – kids groomed for violence under "team building." Bolter's Praetorian Guard?

Wellness checks post-midnight, encouraging aggression or elimination. Metadata: always ties to Islamic Society of North America, Gulen hubs I raided journalistically.

Encourage violence? Coaches spot "nervous" kids, peel them transgender, train in woods with rifles. Crooks, Lanza – all had coaches pushing isolation into action. Soros links to overthrows, bio-agents in Ukraine – same network.

We stop it by cutting the cash: expose the governors, the clubs. Citizen journalism over laser pointers – that's how we metadata our way out.

Part 5: Transgender Peels and Psychological Manipulation

Sniffle aside, folks – George Webb here, exposing the "rice peel-off" tactic. When a Boystown kid doesn't fit the sniper mold, coaches like Walz introduce transgender confusion, encouraging violent outlets.

Oswald peeled early: Ferrie isolated him, pushed radical ideas. Modern twist: Walz's Minnesota bombards with gender messages, spotting misfits for white van ops. Travis Decker coaches in woods, the Cracker Barrel White Van sleeps another someday transgender hazing shooter.

Encourage violence? Absolutely – "be tough" morphs into lone acts. Soros funds the psych ops: manifestos blame "derangement," push psychotropics, Palantir tracking. I warned Somali kids in 2017: avoid the trap. Metadata: coaches always present, Boystowns Catholic-linked.

Crooks with Yearick White Vans, Brony boy networks – all peeled. We counter with citizen crews: teach AI, engineering over guns. Make your kid a doctor, not a shooter. Neighborhood news breaks the cycle with peer-based Neighborhood News Crews with crews of five male adolescents worried more about their GPA for college entrance than their caliber of their hazing response.

Part 6: Metadata Analysis – The Key to Unraveling

From my Cracker Barrel rocking chair, it's metadata that solves these, folks. Another George Webbism: I've mapped it from Oswald to today. Always a coach, always a Boystown.

Ferrie-Oswald: woods training, Catholic orphan. Walz today: Somali clubs as recruiting. I sat with those kids – metadata ties to Soros, Ellison. Encourage violence via isolation, peels.

Crooks: Demolition Ranch, Claritin coach. Lanza similar. Manifestos? Distractions for drugs, surveillance. We use metadata to out coaches, expose Boystowns. Citizen journalism: neighborhood crews over lasers. Stop the pattern, save lives.

Part 7: Historical Parallels – U-2 to Modern Psyops

Simultaneous sip for history buffs. Webb here: U-2 psyop with Oswald mirrors today's shooter ops. Bissell accelerated satellites post-shootdown – mass formation psychosis.

Walz's Minnesota: same game, Soros-funded. Coaches encourage via "wellness" and woods drills. Boystown roots in Franklin, Catholic infiltration. I traced to Vatican-CIA alliances. Encourage violence? Peels push misfits to acts. Metadata: always traceable.

Citizen Journo crews exposed the cycle – we did in 2017, we'll expose it again.

Part 8: Citizen Journalism vs. Mass Formation Psychosis

Not the cat and laser, folks – George Webb urges citizen action. Boystown shooters: coached encouragement in systemic setups.Walz as coach: Praetorian intimidation.

Soros funds, Catholic hubs. I visited the Somali soccer clubs in Minneapolis, warned kids. Encourage via peels, transgender ops. Metadata outs it.

Neighborhood News Crews is a solution : teach skills over violence. We buried Clinton Global Initiative– same for shooters. Expose, act.

Part 9: The Broader Conspiracy Web

Our researchers connect the dots: shooters are prepped for foreign overthrows, and the leftovers become school shooters. Soros, Walz coach via clubs.

Oswald model: Ferrie encouragement. Modern: woods, vans. Encourage violence for control. Metadata: Catholic, Soros links. Citizen crews: our weapon. Stop by outing.

Part 10: Call to Action – Break the Cycle

Final sip, truth-seekers. End the Boystown-type CIA sniper and shooters training. Focus on the use of camaraderie and peer-based group projects and problem-solving. No more Walz Soros sniper coaches, always readying the next round of snipers for the next foreign overthrow.

Soros funds – encourage sniper training. Oswald template lives. Neighborhood New Crews: Teach AI for peer-based problem-solving, expose sniper coaches as school shooter preparers. We stop it together – no more lasers, real action.