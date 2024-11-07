Few times in life do you feel the exhilaration of championship victory, but this is one of those times after Trump won victories in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Michigan. We realize not everyone reacted the same way, including our Antifa friends who like to lay out in front of the street at our location at Summerfield and Secor. In nearby Chicago, the Antifa forces have already hit the street again.

Despite all the Antifa distractions, Neighborhood News (nnhour.com) went all out and did groundbreaking reporting in all three of these Lake Erie States, and we feel like we have skated from one end of Lake Erie to the other for the Hat Trick.

In the last twelve months, our Neighborhood News crew burned the miles between Detroit and Pittsburgh and news-gathering charrettes all over the three critical Swing States. And the Election blowback is always turned toward the organizations like Neighborhood News Studio that have brick and mortar locations.

Our Studio location has drawn the ire of protest groups from Chicago, Detroit, and Cleveland Antifa, as protestors have laid in the street at our Summerfield and Secor location, and we are reading ourselves for the next wave that is bulbing up in Chicago right now.

Again, post-election rage is being directed against those who have the courage to have brick-and-mortar locations like Neighborhood News Studio and Schools, but we will not take one backward step.

We believe Antifa will focus in overwhelming numbers before January 6th Certification against lightly defended targets of opportunity like Neighborhood News in preparation for their January March on Washington, DC.

Of course, many other organizations were working to help Trump win these States, but we put everything we had into this Hat Trick given our location’s past as an Antifa target, including re-establishing the Neighborhood News Studio and Journalism School on the Michigan and Ohio Border.

Our little corner of Michigan near the Ohio Border had been the site of some particularly nasty Antifa demonstrations, culminating with a gun toter coming into the studio twice one morning the day before the election making threatening statements.

Heavyweights from the military Live Exercise notables, like Dr. Robert Malone, even emerged in the last few days before the election to lash out at our studio and journalism school on the Michigan and Ohio Border. Again, our only transgression was to tell the truth about the military Live Exercise, the DOMANE program, and the Mass Formation Psychosis of Malone’s book on Valentine’s Day of 2020 about CoronaVirus cures. I received death threats from US State Department officer Ken Hale that month to “Jonestown” and “Waco,” my family, for calling CoronaVirus a military Live Exercise in February of 2020.

But super satisfying things also occurred in the Election's final month, like Billionaire Elon Musk joining us in the Lake Erie Swing State fight. We are eternally grateful for Elon Musk’s help, but I would like to broadcast in Twitter Spaces again at some point, a capability I lost in the last three weeks before the election.

In the end, results were the only thing that mattered, and the results came in beautifully in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and finally Michigan.

We received high praise for our even keel, dead-on on accurate election coverage, without the hours of chatter and cheesecake. We are not in the business of introducing OCONUS LURES into the Trump Campaign like Michael Cohen did with Stormy Daniels a decade ago. We see some signs of those lures again being introduced now Trump has won the Election.

We were all analytics all the time, and I believe that is what differentiated our coverage. We had no OCONUS LURES, but we are ready to call them out if they appear on the scene in the transition to the Inauguration.

Our granular, fine-detail analysis on a county-by-county basis would not have been possible without our news teams' hundreds of years of experience in Michigan, Ohio, and, to a lesser extent, Pennsylvania. We were short on OCONUS LURES, but long on detailed analysis.

We are even prouder of the fact that we delivered the candidate alive to the Polls, something no other news organization bothered with. We made the point numerous times that if the Candidate did not arrive to the Polls alive, no amount of campaigning effort mattered.

Now, we are back to the same task of successfully delivering the Candidate to the Certification and the Inauguration, which can be easily lost in the victory celebrations. We are vigilant about the introduction of OCONUS LURES to the campaign now.

We will warn President-Elect Trump of any Crossfire Razors being introduced into the Transition Team and any OCONUS LURES, especially if they start doing things like contacting the Russian ambassador with their encrypted Blackberry in November or December 2016.

We will continue our vigilance in coverage and security throughout the Inauguration here at Neighborhood News Studio and Schools.

Notes -

Other Networks like InfoWars scored ratings coups with ex-porn stars as co-anchors on Election Eve. We covered real Russian sniper girls’ threats instead because they have been introduced as a part of the Crossfire Hurricane operations against Trump in the past.

Are ex-porn stars a distraction when real Russian sniper girls have been infiltrated into the Trump campaign in the past, especially as they are introduced on Election Eve by InfoWars?

We are not speculating that very beautiful women have been introduced to the Trump Transition Team in the past during the interregnum before the Inauguration.

Mike Flynn and beautiful women seem to show up when Trump wins elections, and InfoWars coverage of Election Eve was no exception, with Alex Jones and his co-anchor above.

Alex Jones’ co-anchor above for Election Eve may be budding a new career as a Citizen Journalist, but she does seem to be showing up at a familiar time in the Transition.

There is no question that Alex Jones scored a ratings coup on Election Eve with his new co-anchor, but we will be following how things play out from here to the Election. We have been down this road before with Peter Strzok’s OCONUS LURE Anna Chapman who operated in New York City for almost sixteen years.

And Trump was targeted before by Michael Cohen with ex-porn star Stormy Daniels, so this is not a speculative exercise.

We will follow the transition carefully for all the landmines and pitfalls that will be presented to President-Elect Trump between now and the Inauguration.