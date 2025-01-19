Eight years ago, our researchers and I pioneered a new form of “metadata journalism” that sought to rely on independent verifiable “machine data” versus the written descriptions and accounts of witnesses relied on by MSM News outlets.

When the official Medical Examiner’s report stated, “Suicide,” for the death of Suchir Balaji, the AI Whistleblower, our researchers preferred that I photograph and record video of the crime scene and interview his parents and neighbors. Through the photographs of the bathroom, our researchers discovered a clump of bloody hair below the door that later turned out to be a piece of a bloody wig of a second party, thus proving it to be a homicide, not a suicide.

When one family was getting all of the mRNA bids for the Wellcome Trust and NATO in the A-Ring of the Pentagon in 2019 before CoronaVirus, we called out the email address at the WHO and Wellcome Trust which led to discovery of who rigged the bids at the start of the CoronaVirus pandemic.

Why are mRNA DARPA ADEPT bids being shuttled around the Pentagon A Ring to the Wellcome Trust in May of 2019 and to the WHO is September in 2019? The same can be said for the missing Russian missile uranium story we worked on in June of 2017.

When the winnings from the Cold War of a pot of 20,000 Russian missiles’ uranium wasn’t showing up in Piketon, Ohio, but the workers were getting sick and dying from plutonium poisoning, we didn’t wait for CNN to tell us that the “MegaTons to MegaWatts” program was a huge success. We started looking for the missing uranium.

When our researchers uncovered a twenty-year shadow network of military-grade encryption devices on Capitol Hill, we didn’t just say it was Debbie Wasserman-Schultz and Nancy Pelosi’s aides going on too many trips to the US Congressional Credit Union.

When Joe Biden got a beach house from Ukrainian millionaires as Vice President to plan the 2014 CIA Coup of Ukraine, we didn’t wait for CNN to tell us the Florida getaway didn’t exist. We braved the big waves to get there in a boat that was later washed away in a hurricane.

The same spirit of “let’s film up close and personal” was our method when the Biden’s moved their rendezvous point to Water Island in the US Virgin Islands near Jeff Epstein’s Little St. James, sharks in the water notwithstanding.

Oh, we used that method for a guy named Zelensky, too, with his mansion in Florida.

Mainstream media was forced to cover the Zelensky beachhouse finally. We like it when MSM crawls to the truth as if squirming across broken glass.

Or how about when mainstream media tried to convince you that President Trump gave the order to attack the Capitol when he was a mile away at the Ellipse, still giving a speech about walking peacefully to the Capitol? We were there too.

And we are going to keep on spoiling the MSM narratives. How about the latest one from CNN that Calfire didn’t have enough fire resources, complete with a crying fireman telling the tale. We showed the empty 117-gallon St. Ynez reservoir and how the firemen were ordered to stand down, making Pacific Palisades a controlled burn.

I could list many other examples where we chased the IP addresses and IP Pings rather than the CNN false narratives. Like the two Ukrainian bagmen setting up the Trump Shampeachments having the same IP addresses as the head of the Atlantic Council and Hunter Biden’s Burisma.

We enjoy punching through the Fake News and false narratives, and we will keep doing it. Just remember, “Just the MetaData, Ma’am.”