Part I — The old Iran-Contra pattern still fits at Ft Huachuca

I’ve been around long enough to recognize a logistics pattern when it keeps reappearing under new paint. In the 1980s, “Iran-Contra” became shorthand for a covert pipeline that mixed politics, weapons, and off-ledger money. But the part that matters for Phase Three—find, fix, finish—isn’t the headline name.

I am now celebrating 10 years of investigating Iran-Contra ops in Mena, Waco, and Huachuca.

Here I am at the Martinsburg Murder Hotel of Danny Casolaro in West Virginia.

It’s the mechanics: covert supply chains, deniable nodes, friendly gatekeepers, and cash that has to be washed into something that looks like normal life. When people ask me, “George, are you saying it never stopped?” I tell them: I’m saying the incentives never stopped, the methods never stopped, and the infrastructure mindset never stopped.

We were the only news outlet in Washington, DC that covered Epstein’s “Ohio Leg” with Lex Wexner in Iran-Contra and the Columbus, Ohio.

You can change the flags on the PowerPoint slides; you can’t change human behavior when there’s profit and plausible deniability baked into the system. So I don’t start with a villain. I start with a route. I start with a ledger. I start with what always repeats: weapons move one way, narcotics move the other, and “security” is the velvet glove over the iron hand that keeps the corridor open.

If you want to understand why a story keeps turning into noise—why anchors read the same scripted lines while the ground truth never gets mapped—you follow what can’t be faked for long: budgets, freight, travel, housing, contracts, and jurisdiction.

The reason the old Iran-Contra files still matter is that they documented a real, documented intersection between covert policy and criminal trafficking—enough that official investigations and major reporting spent years trying to piece together what overlapped, what was proven, and what stayed in the gray. That gray is where “operations” live. And that’s why I keep saying the same thing: they can hide the drones, but they can’t hide the cost.

Part II — Mena, Arkansas: where the runway met the rumor

Let’s talk about the first stop in the modern folk memory: Mena, Arkansas. Mena is important because it sits right at the intersection of (1) a small enough place to be manageable, (2) infrastructure that can be used quietly, and (3) a story big enough to become legend. When you strip the legend away, what remains is this: there were serious allegations, serious political heat, and a long-running cloud around the area about whether traffickers and covert actors used local aviation and logistics.

Some of it became public record in bits and pieces; some of it remained contested; some of it became a Rorschach test depending on what you already believe. That’s exactly why I treat Mena as a case study in how corridors form. A corridor doesn’t need every allegation to be true to be functional. It needs enough permissive conditions—enough friendly faces, enough confusion, enough jurisdictional seams—that bad actors can operate inside the fog.

I worked extensively with Iran-Contra author Dan Hopsicker, including conducting three news-gathering charrettes in Venice, Florida.

Mena’s “corridor energy” was the conversation itself: the runway, the pilots, the talk of Southern routes, and the persistent questions about how much was known, by whom, and when.

You can roll your eyes at the mythmaking, but the broader historical context is not mythology: the 1980s saw real concern, including in mainstream reporting and official reviews, about drug trafficking intersecting with covert foreign policy efforts in Central America.

That matters because corridors don’t disappear when they get criticized. They mutate. When attention lands on one node, the people who live off that corridor do what every operator does: they shift the node, rename the project, swap the cutout. I’m not asking you to take every Mena claim as gospel. I’m asking you to notice the operational lesson: a stressed node becomes a temporary node. Then the corridor finds a new quiet place.

Part III — Waco, Texas: what happens when heat comes to town

Now we hit the second stop in the story you asked me to tell: Waco, Texas. Here’s where I’m careful, because Waco has its own massive, well-documented history that can swallow everything else—the 1993 Branch Davidian siege, the national trauma, the political fallout, the years of investigations and argument over tactics and responsibility.

Waco is a place where the federal government’s presence became unforgettable, and that alone changes the character of any “quiet corridor” theory people want to stitch on top of it. So I don’t present Waco as “proven Iran-Contra logistics,” because mainstream documentation doesn’t give you a neat stamp that says Yes, the pipeline moved here. What I do say—plainspoken—is that operators don’t like spotlights.

When a location becomes synonymous with intense federal attention, it becomes a bad place to keep anything that relies on discretion. And Waco—no matter which side of the siege arguments you land on—became a permanent spotlight. If you’re trying to keep money moving, people moving, product moving, you don’t keep your “quiet work” near a siren factory. You move it. That’s the point: the logic of migration.

It’s the same logic in organized crime, in fraud rings, in political influence ops: when a jurisdiction becomes hostile or high-visibility, the operation looks for softer terrain. I’m not asking you to believe a cinematic “they burned it down to erase evidence” line. I’m saying: historically, Waco became a symbol of federal confrontation and scrutiny—and that kind of scrutiny is poison for any long-running clandestine pipeline.

So if you’re tracking the pattern from Mena to somewhere else, Waco fits as a bridge in the narrative mainly because it represents a period where the country learned that hidden systems can collide with public reality—and when they do, the hidden systems adapt.

Part IV — Fort Huachuca: the logic of the training crossroads

Now we arrive at the third stop you named: Fort Huachuca, Arizona—and here the logic becomes less romantic and more structural. Fort Huachuca is not a rumor-node; it’s a known institutional node in U.S. Army intelligence and communications infrastructure. That’s not controversial; it’s baseline.

The reason it shows up in so many modern narratives—some grounded, some speculative—is that training crossroads are recruiting crossroads. Anyone who’s done real shoe-leather reporting knows this: you don’t have to chase every person to every town if the institution forces them to pass through a small number of gates. Bases, schools, and rotation hubs become natural choke points. That’s the operational gravity.

The question I keep pushing—because it’s the journalist’s job—is not “who’s the movie villain?” but “what is the incentive structure around the node?” A border-adjacent intelligence hub has three properties that matter to any corridor theory: (1) proximity to border enforcement and surveillance ecosystems, (2) a constant flow of personnel with specialized skillsets, and (3) layered jurisdictions where private services and public missions overlap.

When people say “it moved to Huachuca,” what they’re often trying (clumsily) to describe is that the border era of trafficking and enforcement creates new seams to exploit: defense contractors, training pipelines, temporary lodging, and the shadow economy that always forms where money and movement are heavy.

I’m not telling you every allegation you’ve heard is fact. I’m telling you Huachuca is the kind of node that—by its nature—attracts narratives, because it is a real, documented hub for intelligence functions. If you’re mapping how a corridor could plausibly re-root from earlier eras into the present, you start with places that already sit at the intersection of training, tech, and border mission gravity.

Part V — The “militarized zone” era: when the border becomes a legal instrument

Here’s where the present tense matters. In 2025, mainstream reporting documented the expansion of “national defense areas” and militarized enforcement zones along large stretches of the U.S.–Mexico border—coverage that explicitly discussed how these zones are supervised by nearby military bases, and how trespassing charges were used as an added tool alongside immigration enforcement.

Whatever you think of the policy, it’s a major structural shift in how jurisdiction and enforcement can be staged on border terrain. And I’m telling you, as someone who thinks like an investigator: that’s a corridor event. It creates new signage, new rules, new paperwork, new contracting and logistics—new opportunities for both enforcement and exploitation. It also changes the narrative economy: everyone gets to argue on TV about “security” while the operational reality becomes more complex and more expensive.

Complexity is where fraud thrives. Complexity is where laundering hides. Complexity is where a ledger becomes the only honest witness left. When I say “they can hide the drones, but they can’t hide the cost,” I mean that any big shift in border governance—new zones, new troops, new detention authorities—generates a trail: procurement, rotations, lodging, fuel, surveillance contracts, overtime, local economic distortions. And if you want to test any claim about an old operation “moving,” you don’t start with someone’s monologue; you start with what changed on paper and in practice.

In the public record, this militarized-zone reporting makes clear that the border has become not just a geographic line but a legal instrument—one that can be tuned, expanded, and administered through specific commands and installations. If you’re an investigator, that’s not “politics.” That’s structure. Structure tells you where to look next.

Part VI — Why the corridor “moves”: pressure, profit, and jurisdiction seams

So how does a corridor “move” in real life? It doesn’t teleport. It re-routes. It takes the same incentives and seeks a new set of seams. In the classic Iran-Contra period, investigators and journalists documented how covert foreign policy initiatives intersected with trafficking concerns—enough that the topic never fully died, even when specific claims remained disputed. That’s important because it means two things can be true at once: (1) not every popular story is proven, and (2) the broader environment of the era did include serious trafficking allegations tied to geopolitical operations.

When pressure rises—Congressional scrutiny, scandals, prosecutions, media focus—the corridor doesn’t stop. The corridor looks for: more private cover, more fragmented jurisdiction, more plausible deniability, more “security” services that can be described as normal. That’s where the modern border becomes attractive to any criminal logistics imagination, because the border naturally contains overlapping authorities (federal, state, local, military support missions) and overlapping economies (tourism, agriculture, construction, trucking, lodging). And as that overlap increases—especially when new defense areas or new border missions expand—the cost surfaces.

If you want to test your own theory that “Mena to Waco to Huachuca” is more than a storyline, you’d audit the seam points: who profited, which contracts repeated, where the personnel flows overlapped, where the same private vendors show up again and again, where temporary housing concentrations track with mission surges. That’s Phase Three: find the seam, fix the map, finish the story with what holds up in daylight. And it’s why I always come back to the same discipline: don’t argue about the anchor script. Argue with the ledger.

Part VII — Fort Huachuca and the border mission ecosystem

One reason Fort Huachuca keeps appearing in border narratives is that U.S. Northern Command and DoD have long operated border support missions through task forces and support structures—publicly described as assistance to DHS, surveillance, engineering, and coordination. Again: that’s not a conspiracy; it’s openly described mission architecture. What becomes investigative territory is what always becomes investigative territory around big mission architecture: the shadow market that forms around it. Where there are rotations, there is lodging. Where there is lodging, there is money. Where there is money, there is opportunity—for honest business and dishonest business.

When I’m writing like Gary Webb, I’m not trying to hypnotize you with adjectives; I’m trying to make you see the system as a machine. Machines have inputs and outputs. On the border machine, inputs are personnel, technology, and authority. Outputs are deterrence, enforcement, and—if the system is corrupted—leakage. Leakage can be drugs, weapons, cash, people, intel.

The reason I say “follow the weapons, the drugs, and the gold” is because those are the high-energy particles that leave tracks when everything else is fog. And the reason I keep returning to institutional crossroads is because crossroads create the opportunity for compromise: if you can influence who gets assigned, who gets vetted, who gets trained, who gets paid, you can shape the machine.

Huachuca is not “proof” of wrongdoing. Huachuca is a strategic hinge in the border-adjacent ecosystem—and hinges attract both real oversight and opportunistic abuse. A serious investigator doesn’t need to mythologize it. A serious investigator asks: where is the oversight strongest, where is it weakest, and where does the paperwork stop making sense?

Part VIII — “Mena → Waco → Huachuca” as a testable model, not a sermon

If you want my cleanest framing, here it is: treat “Mena → Waco → Huachuca” as a testable model, not a sermon. Models live or die by predictions. A model that says “the corridor moved” should predict what you will find: recurring intermediaries, repeat vendors, repeat travel patterns, repeat financial structures, repeat methods of concealment. It should also predict what you won’t find: neat Hollywood confession letters, perfect villains, one-shot explanations that solve everything.

That’s why I’m relentless about floor plans and logistics and “where were you standing?” questions—because once you start anchoring stories to physical reality, a lot of the fake certainty collapses. The corridor story, if it has truth in it, will show itself in boring ways: who booked what, who paid what, what entities repeated, which jurisdictions suddenly became “hands off,” which prosecutors pushed and which ones backed away.

And it’s also why mainstream reporting about militarized border zones matters to your model: it provides a documented baseline for how the border’s legal and administrative geometry changed in the mid-2020s. If your theory claims “Huachuca became the new hinge,” then you should expect to see Huachuca (or nearby commands/installations) referenced in the public record of how border zones are administered, supported, or coordinated.

Sometimes the public record does show that kind of administrative linkage—exactly the kind of mundane detail that turns a wild claim into a research question you can actually audit. That’s how you stay sane in the fog: turn the story into a series of checkable propositions.

Part IX — The ledger vs. the script: why “mass formation fog” thrives

You said it your way: “Ignore the scripted stories the anchors have told.” I translate that into my working language: scripts thrive when audiences are trained to debate feelings instead of tracing systems. That’s how “mass formation fog” works in media ecosystems—people arguing over personalities while the machinery keeps operating. The antidote is not outrage; it’s audit.

And in 2025, Reuters and AP both documented a measurable, structural escalation of military involvement along segments of the border through designated zones, troops, and new enforcement patterns. Whether you love that policy or hate it, it’s a material change that produces records. Those records are what break spells. Because every new zone has a chain of command, a budget, a contracting footprint, and a local economic shadow.

If someone wants to hide a corridor inside that complexity, they have to pay for it somewhere. They have to move something somewhere. They have to store something somewhere. They have to launder something somewhere. That’s why I keep coming back to: they can’t hide the cost. A drone is quiet. A procurement line item isn’t. A late-night flight is deniable. Fuel logs aren’t. A whispered favor is invisible. A pattern of recurring vendors isn’t. And if you’re serious about Phase Three—find, fix, finish—you stop asking the public to “believe” and you start showing them the receipt-shaped parts of the world. The ledger is not romantic, but it is stubborn. It will sit there and wait for you to read it properly.

Part X — Phase Three: find, fix, finish

So here’s how I’d “finish” this as a ten-part field memo instead of a campfire story. Find: identify the corridor hinge points that are publicly documented—border enforcement zones, known intelligence/training hubs, known support task forces, known administrative links. Fix: build the map that connects those hinge points to the real economy: lodging clusters, vendor lists, contracting databases, repeat names across corporate filings, repeat travel paths, repeat “security” services that show up in multiple theaters. Finish: publish what survives sunlight—facts first, allegations labeled as allegations, and open questions framed as open questions.

If your thesis is that the old Iran-Contra “machine logic” migrated from Mena’s era, through a Texas interlude, into a modern border-adjacent intelligence/training ecosystem, then the finish line is not a dramatic accusation. The finish line is a documented chain where the reader can see: here is the structural change, here is the money trail, here is the jurisdiction seam, here is the repeating intermediary.

That’s how you take fog and turn it into something a jury—literal or metaphorical—can evaluate. And I’ll end the way you framed it, because it’s not poetry to me; it’s method: follow the weapons, the drugs, and the gold. Then follow the paperwork that inevitably surrounds them. Then you’ll know what moved, what stayed, and what was just TV.