George Webb was recently named a “Substack Bestseller.” Here he is at 3 a.m. on a typical workday with his Substack java in hand.

November 9, 2026 · George Webb · Neighborhood News

The coffee was about to overflow when I held up the bestseller mug. I appreciated the gesture from Substack. But the mug is the souvenir. The thing I wanted to show Monday morning was the shelf behind it: years of reporting that readers can go back and inspect.

Mike Benz is now reporting Jeff Epstein was involved with Iran-Contra and Southern Air Transport. We would like to point Mike to our decade of reporting on just that topic.

We can make a yellow brick road of substacks for Mike on that topic if he likes with documentation and interviews of Epstein and Iran-Contra over the last decade. Mike won’t be able to say Epstein without adding Iran-Contra after he reads them.

I started this morning with Mike Benz discussing Jeffrey Epstein, Southern Air Transport and Iran-Contra. It was a walk down memory lane with Bill Barr, Jeff Epstein, Donald Barr, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, and Robert Mueller.

I moved through my trips to Columbus, Ohio, exposing Hillary Clinton moving old Soviet missile uranium to the Rothschild interest in Iran and the Iran Nuclear Deal while I was near the Jeff Epstein Rickenbacker runway when Epstein was the runway man for Les Wexner.

Then I went to Mena, Arkansas, for Iran-Contra, and to Little Rock, Arkansas, for the Clinton Foundation money laundering to complete the United States whiparound on Epstein. Mike is sure to find it all.

George Webb in Little Rock at the Clinton Foundation after mothballing the Clinton Global Initiative with their uranium dealings with Russia and ARMZ subsidiary of the Podesta Group.

Then I traveled back to Arizona to visit the successor to Iran-Contra with Danny Rothschild and the Rothschild Tunnel at Fort Huachuca. I also had time to emphasize the unreported attempted assassination of SecDef Pete Hegseth there on September 9th, 2025.

From there, I went to Persian Square in Los Angeles and the people missing from Washington’s account of the Iran war.

I finished with a screenplay about Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens in England about John Mappin hosting a young Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens in England in 2017.

As I learned more about John and Candace Owens’ husband and his father, I wrote a song about Michael Farmer, the Rothschild and Enron Copper King, with “Dirty Copper and Dirty Crowns”. Here is the song I wrote about Michael Farmer, and about his son, and their connection to the Rothschilds’ London Metals Exchange.

Substack and the bestseller mug — archive search · Scott Adams — archive search · Neighborhood News — archive search · George Webb’s full archive

An old story in a new clip

Mike Benz described the role of Jeffrey Epstein in “negotiations” involving Southern Air Transport. That’s the most euphemistic interpretation of the word “negotiations” I have ever heard. The clip caught my attention because the airline, Epstein and William Barr are subjects I’ve pursued for years.

I can only offer the yellow brick road of Substack articles that I have written for Mike Benz to research the subject further from the decade we have covered the story.

Mike Benz — archive search · Jeffrey Epstein — archive search · Southern Air Transport — archive search · Iran-Contra — archive search · State Department — archive search

My shorthand and Bill Barr’s shorthand for the Mena, Arkansas Iran Contra operations has been “shorting the laundry.” In the broadcast, I revisited my account of money laundering diverted through activity connected to flights at Mena, and my evidence about William Barr and Bill Clinton.

Substack Bestseller Morning: A Decade of Reporting on Epstein, Southern Air Transport, Fort Huachuca, Hegseth Lures, Charlie Kirk, and Rothschild Plays

This morning’s broadcast walked that Iran-Contra record: Jeffrey Epstein’s role in Iran-Contra logistics via Southern Air Transport, Bill Barr’s long shadow over the operation, and the Mena-to-Waco flight diversion pattern.

I also had time to cover Donald Barr’s science-fiction primer, the Fort Huachuca drug-and-surveillance node, the attempted lure of Pete Hegseth, Charlie Kirk’s warning, Rothschild uranium and rare-earth interests, and the sheep-dipping of figures such as Candace Owens through John Mappin.

The through-line is simple: the same pipelines, the same continuity-of-government cover, the same faces, documented for ten years and longer. See the archive trail in Bill Barr Testifies, About Nothing That Matters, Pam Bondi Forgets Jeff Epstein Was A Mega-Spy For The Mega-Group, and Mena To Waco To Huachuca - Drugs For Weapons.

Mike Benz’s “breaking news” that Epstein negotiated the contract moving the CIA proprietary airline Southern Air Transport—busted running drugs and guns in Iran-Contra—is not news. It is a late validation of reporting that began with on-the-ground work in Columbus, interviews with Bob Fitrakis on Spook Air, multiple citizen-journalist charrettes, and repeated visits to Rickenbacker and the Defense Supply Center where Les Wexner and Epstein moved weapons for Israeli overthrows continuing Robert Maxwell’s tradition.

The cartoons already showed Barr perched on a Southern Air Transport plane with invoices underneath and the caption “Barry, we need to divert to Waco. Mena’s clouded in.” That is the laundry-shrinking operation Bill Barr warned Bill Clinton about: siphoning cocaine-flight money through Mena would cost the presidency. Epstein was the continuity link from Donald Barr’s school and the math-whiz introduction into Wall Street. The same pattern appears in Nine Years Of Reporting At Ft. Huachuca Vs. Nine Days and Ft Huachuca, Drug Interdiction Funding, and the Long Shadow of Church Surveillance in America.

Vince Foster knew the Mena operation and did not want Washington run as a big Mena Airport when Clinton arrived in 1993; that is why he is in the pine box. Mueller’s involvement traces to Phoenix Program Marines and Special Forces moved into the drug runs.

The Rose Law Firm and Arkansas Development Finance Corporation laundered the proceeds. Interviews in Little Rock, Fayetteville, Venice with Jackson Stephens’ firm, and the Clinton Foundation sites fill the map. Continuity of government—rooting out communists, spies, or drug dealers—became the cover for the largest drug operation. Donald Barr’s Space Relations and related works functioned as a loosely veiled how-to: insert Epstein as the male prostitute to compromise queens and officials in target countries. The press still watches Barr play the bagpipes and calls it coverage. The full picture lives in the Substack record, not the F-bomb keyhole drops ten years later. Further documentation sits in The George Webb Investigates Case File, Start Here: Roadmap To Deep State Takedown, and Chasing the Signal — The Final Chapter.

The next shoe is the same group—Les Wexner’s Columbus mega-group, Battelle, Stan Pottinger, Kissinger-linked compromise networks, Jean-Luc Brunel recruiting from Paris and Milan—weaponizing aerosolized pathogens and AI-calculated vaccines out of DARPA AdePT and USAID Predict. Katie Broderick’s “vaccine in five days” on 60 Minutes was the PSYOP tell, the same pattern as Theranos or Inovio. Bob Malone’s litigation conference invitation in Atlanta fits the pattern of luring then isolating. Peter Duke’s fashion-circle reporting on Brunel and the Eastern European models supplied the compromise layer that kept the drug operation quiet. The same Columbus node links the old Iran-Contra skybridge to the modern vaccine and pathogen programs. Readers can follow the sequence in WE NOW HAVE AN ENDING - Operation Aerosolize Ebola, What If There Was a Deep State?, and New Book - Chasing The Signal.

Fort Huachuca is the current node. Hegseth sent 500 soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division with ground-penetrating radar to find the large tunnel system—larger than the old El Chapo tunnel, running in part through Warren Buffett’s son’s property. That is why he was targeted. The lure was designed to pull him off base to Takimaki or the Candlewood, where Mitch Snow was pre-positioned with a high-energetics backpack. This is premeditation, casing, and footprinting. Brian Harpell’s ISR group collects faces and phones of patriots at the events; the same system recruits on both sides of the teeter-totter—super-woke for one network, super-mercenary for Ukraine or Congo plays involving Vance Bolter, Mikey McCoy, and Rob McCoy. The 111th Military Intelligence trains religious infiltration at the base; officers stay at the Candlewood for the fluffy omelets. Erika Kirk was the friendly Rothschild-model face covering the border drug operation long before she met Charlie. The Sam plane flew; Hegseth did not board and sent Under Secretary Hansel instead. The tip-off came through Charlie Kirk’s channels to the President, the Vice President, or Kash Patel. The American people are owed the communication. The embarrassment of the Winnemucca rodeo-queen compromise is a small price for the truth that the Secretary of Defense was being lured for assassination because he threatened the drug tunnel and the Iran uranium play. Details are in Mitch And The Missing Story - The Real Story, Ft Huachuca Candlewood - Lost And Found, I Just Asked For Mitch’s Receipts, And The World Attacked, and Charlie Kirk - Marked For Ziklag.

The real story of the Charlie Kirk murder is the Hegseth lure and the Rothschild uranium interest in Iran. A credible nuclear threat is required to turnstile the Strait of Hormuz, triple the Lloyd’s and City of London tax, and enforce a blockade—the same logic that applied to the Suez. Trump’s military victory—decapitation of the top generals, destruction of army, navy, and air force in two weeks—was larger than Caesar or Napoleon. The missing piece was the public-relations follow-through at Persian Square: the concentration point of Iranian refugees since the Shah. Hearts, minds, and the Berlin-Wall moment were left on the table. Stephen Miller now runs communications; the “Why We Fight” Substack piece already written from the first minutes of the strike is available for use. The blue-tsunami midterms and the coming reprisals against reporters follow from that failure. See The Rothschild Plan - Replace Charlie With Candace, The Rothschild Effect - We Replace You With Someone Who Isn’t A Whistleblower, and Pierre The First Sold Louisiana To Jefferson, Pierre The Fifth Made Charlie Kirk An Offer He Couldn’t Refuse.

John Mappin was a Hollywood recruiter for Rothschild agents and Michael Farmer’s copper and metals plays. The original pitch was Pilgrim’s Progress: Candace Owens playing herself, Charlie as the pilgrim walking Runnymede, Magna Carta, the rights of man, and the foundations of the Constitution. Sheep-dipping at the Oxford or Cambridge Debating Society and the Carlton Club supplied international gravitas. The later realization produced Dirty Copper, Dirty Crowns—dock strikes in Indonesia and Far East copper ports creating London Metals Exchange perturbations, the Enron sale just before 9/11, and the shotgun marriage of Candace to George Farmer, Michael Farmer’s son, in eighteen days. The same network that used Napoleon to extract gold from European aristocracies in exchange for weapons later farmed him to Elba; the pattern repeats with modern pretty faces fronting uranium, copper, rare-earth, and Red Kite plays in the American West. Bisbee copper, Butte, Utah uranium, and the Tombstone silver history are the geography. Erika Kirk’s rare-earth and EMP narrative with Jim Woolsey fits the monopoly-then-scarcity PSYOP. Charlie stayed on the Pilgrim’s Progress road and refused full marriage into the family once he understood the church-infiltration and metals play; others took the Dirty Copper fork. The appeal to Candace remains: come clean about the Carlton Club, the Rothschild connection, and the choice of princess life over the single-backpack sojourner. Truth-telling requires proximity to that standard. The screenplay, the book preamble, and the song Dirty Copper and Dirty Crowns document the fork. Related pieces include Candace Owens - Up And Out Of Beverly Hills, Is Candace A F@cking C@nt?, and Were Andrew Kolvet And Charlie Kirk Going In To Different Directions?.

Smears that invent a close relation to Mappin through Henry II or claim Scientology recruitment are cottage-industry diversions. The first contact was the December 7 Pearl Harbor Day pitch of the screenplay. The record shows pure intentions that changed when Pia’s research on Red Kite and Michael Farmer proved the metals front. On-the-ground visits to the mines and the art studios dripping with Rothschild pieces supplied the verification. Charlie’s interior journey—the first half of the trip as soul-searching on constitutional values, the second half as recognition of the Rothschild interests and the decision to keep arm’s length while using the private planes for the American story—is the film. The $11 million mansion and Tyler Bowyer’s $8 million properties are not pizza money from college kids; they track the tunnel and the TPUSA flows. Special Forces veterans at the Boise and Arizona events still know where the bones are buried from the Vietnam-to-Mena recruitment. Task Force Jenny Moore and Brian Lloyd paid the price for working the JSOC side. The work continues because the veterans keep winning the truth wars. Archive entries covering the long view include The Road Became the Newsroom, Less Tragedy, More Hope — Day 3, From Lake Erie to the Courthouse: Keep the Record Moving, Tools To Survive The Persecution, And The Winner Is - Citizen Journalism, Follow the Real Reporters, Not the FrothChildren, The Danger Of Being First And Correct, OCTOBER SURPRISES, NOVEMBER SURPRISES: THE SPEED-CHESS ELECTION, What Stories Really Matter In News?, and the full Archive.

The broadcast closed without outro music because I got up too early to broadcast to European audiences. Ten years of Substack bestsellers, citizen charrettes, veteran interviews, mine visits, airfield walks, and paper maps produced the high-definition picture. The late F-bomb validations and the keyhole journalism that discards context are the alternative. The cup is full. The record is the coffee. Readers who want the invoices, the tail numbers, the footprints at the Candlewood, the Persian Square hours, the Pilgrim’s Progress draft, and the Dirty Copper fork will find them where they were written, not where they are rediscovered a decade later.