Mass General Hospital and Dr. Michael Callahan were the key factors that created the “Mass Remdesivir Formation” and the “Mass Remdesivir Psychosis” for Remdesivir to become the Standard of Care in hospitals around the world. Oh yeah, there was a guy named Bob Malone in there as well.

Most virologists in the know where surprised when Remdesivir was introduced as a potential therapeutic for COVID-19 in March of 2020. The most common reaction was, “Hasn’t Remdesivir already failed twice as an anti-viral for Ebola?”.

Not only had Remdesivir failed just two years before in the Congo PALM Study n 2017, but Remdesivir had also failed before in an Ebola trial in 2013-4 in Western Africa during the longest-running outbreak of Ebola ever. (2013-2016).

Mass General Hospital’s early decision to sponsor a Remdesivir drug trial in the US accounted for a key step in Remdesivir becoming the Standard of Care in all US Hospitals.

But the folks at Ft. Detrick and one scientist in particular, Sina Bavari, wouldn’t give up on Remdesivir. Bavari brought Remdesivir back in 2018 for trials for Hepatitis-C and MERS virus with the Hep-C trial failing and the MERS trial remaining inconclusive.

Remdesivir had been effective on the battlefield as a drug given to soldiers just after battlefield exposure to MERS virus, it is believed, hence Ft. Detrick’s dogged adherence to repeatedly backing Remdesivir for yet another trial for yet another virus. The fact that former Dept. of Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld was the former Chairman of the Board of Gilead, of course, had nothing to do with these decisions.

Rumsfeld’s protege at Ft. Detrick, Sina Bavari, had been the favorite selected to advance Rumsfeld dream of “sword and shield” biowarfare since the days of the Anthrax Bomber attacks on the US Postal System, the US Senate, and the US House of Representatives. I wrote about Sina Bavari in my 2020 book, Bavari 9/11.

The visceral 9/11 anthrax attacks on the US Congress opened the door for the US to back away from the Biochemical Weapons Convention (BWC) it had since in 1972 by allowing new Gain of Function research to proceed to fight bioterrorism. Sina Bavari was the key point man for that project, and in turn, Remdesivir.

The new pattern and practice was established for getting “Rumsfeld’s New Warfare”. Use the shocking events of 9/11 and the 9/11 Anthrax attacks to lift all the safeguards and restrictions. Use the “mass formation” of the world simulaneous watching the Twin Towers burn with the “mass psychosis” of the Anthrax bombings. Use the resulting hysteria to lift all restrictions on biowarfare that were previously agreed to for three decades.

Dr. Michael Callahan of the CIA and DARPA created a “mass formation of fear” in Wuhan, China with a Live Exercise of a CoronaVirus psuedoparticle and possibly also a live attenuated virus after mass vaccination to set up the environment of fear to lift safety restrictions on experiment mRNA vaccines and the failed Remdesivir anti-viral drug.

This One-Two punch of mass formation and mass psychosis would be used for CoronaVirus to get Remdesivir to become the Standard of Care of all hospitals in America, Step one was for Michael Callahan to create the mass formation around a China pandemic heading inexorably to America.

Dr. Robert Malone’s job was to create the ‘mass psychosis” in America for “leading experts” at a Biogen Conference on February 26-27th, 2020 in Boston, MA.

Dr. Robert Malone created a mass formation psychosis at the February 2020 Biogen Conference in Boston, MA with a group of Boston Consulting Group of “experts” by writing a book about the CoronaVirus, diagnosing his own CoronaVirus publicly, and presenting Doomsday from his friend at the WHO Ira Longini.

This Biogen “mass formation psychosis” event was preceeded in the previous two days by two mass formation psychosis conference calls, one by the WHO and a day later by the CDC and Nancy Messonier, where a knee jerk solutions were offered including a “race for a vaccine” and Remdesivir.

By offering “insider information” from China clinical trials of Remdesivir at the height of the mass formation psychosis hysteria, Dr. Robert Malone would offer up the Doomsday forecasts of his cohort Dr. Ira Longini from information that was somehow leaked from a private CDC death and case estimate slide deck. This slide deck with the worldwide estimate of 20 million deaths would quickly circulate among the Boston Consulting Group “experts”, and later be leaked to the New York Times.

The Biogen Feb 26-28th Conference in Boston coined the term “DuperSpreader”, adding to the mass formation psychosis of the CoronaVirus outbreak.

Dr. Robert Malone would also push himself as the “Patient Zero” of the Biogen, February 26-27th, 2020 Conference, publicly diagnosing himself with CoronaVirus at the event, and writing a CoronaVirus diagnostic and prescriptive guide for the “SuperSpreader” event to increase the psychosis around the event. The word “SuperSpreader” was coined at this time on March 9th, 2020, two days before the WHO Pandemic declaration.

Legal liability for all “SuperSpreading” events for event organizers was immediately introduced to chill all events organizers across the United States.

Michael Callahan was later able to persuade his Mass General Hospital to run a shotgun trial for Remdesivir to put Remdesivir on the fast track for FDA approval after the Boston Consulting Group put its moniker of approval on the project with a whitepaper from a dropout intern named Jordon Walker.

The Mass General decision to take on a renewed Remdesiver trial led to the WHO approval of Remdesivir on April 22nd, 2020, and a week later on May 1st, 2020.

In the next installment, we will cover the Mass General approval of Remdesivir and how that led to Remdesivir being named as the Standard of Care by the America Hospital Association from a presentation by Boston Consulting Group to Jordon Walkers co-authors and creators of the BCG Global Scientist Network.

The shotgun Mass General ACTT-1 clinical trial overcame the negative warning from the previous FLARE Remdesivir trial.

The WHO would reverse its endorsement of Remdesivir only six months later in November of 2020, but Remdesivir still remains the Standard of Care in the United States.

The reader may remember our Potomac Group suspected the World Military Games in Wuhan and the events on and after September 11th, 2019 leading up to the Wuhan Military Games were a “Live exercise”. The World Health Organization conducts these events frequently with a US State Department contingent called Simex. Our Potomac Group was probably correct in this assessment.

Psychological operators like a Michael Callahan and or a Robert Malone may be necessary for these Simex exercises to stimulate and simulate mass formation and mass formation psychosis of a pandemic.

Many books have now been written on mass formation psychosis since the mass formation and the mass psychosis of Remdesivir approval have occurred.

Researcher Andy Dybala has pointed out Dr. Michael Callahan’s long association with Mass General Hospital for DARPA’s “Safe Genes” Program to defend against old Soviet bioweapons using chimeric mutator proteins to mutate viruses against anti-body resistance.

Dybala has also pointed out Callahan’s decade long association with DARPA ADEPT which was commercialized as mRNA vaccines

Dybala has pointed out that DARPA and Michael Callahan have been involved in increasingly larger live exercises to simulate worldwide pandemics to model future ones.

https://www.the-scientist.com/news-opinion/conference-linked-to-as-many-as-300-000-covid-19-cases-study-68274

https://www.self.com/story/coronavirus-biogen-conference-superspreader

