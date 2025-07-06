I led a twenty-song sing-along on various ways mass murderer Travis Decker might get to Canada this morning. If you believe the Rambo Brony Boy theory of Wess Roley holding off three hundred agents in full battle rattle for six hours with a shotgun, be my guest.

Below is a ChatGPT thematic summary of George Webb’s latest livestream, centered around the playlist of twenty classic tracks he riffs on as “escape-route triggers” for alleged mass murderer Travis Decker.

I have focused on two themes in the summary.

(1) how each song become shorthand for a different getaway vector—train, plane, ultralight, boat, hike, etc.—and (2) how the Idaho Four murders are now the centerpiece of Palantir-Gotham’s sales pitch to fuse volunteer-fire and sheriff data in real time.

1. Scene-setting: music as operational code

Webb frames the stream like a late-night radio DJ, dropping song titles the way a covert cell might pass coded instructions. He claims Decker studied psychological cues—“earworms” that subconsciously push him toward whichever escape vehicle lies closest. Webb actually referenced thirty two songs. We have compiled the Top Twenty mentions here.

Below is a “playlist” of every song George Webb name-checks (or quotes recognizable lyrics from) in the livestream. Each entry gives you 1) the title, 2) the best-known artist, and 3) a handy listening link:

#SongArtist (original / iconic recording)Listen

1 Ride Captain Ride Blues Image[YouTube] youtube.com

2 Into the MysticVan Morrison[YouTube] youtube.com

3 Riders on the Storm The Doors[YouTube] youtube.com

4 Hotel CaliforniaEagles[YouTube] youtube.com

5 These Boots Are Made for Walkin’ Nancy Sinatra[YouTube] youtube.com

6 (Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay Otis Redding[YouTube] youtube.com7

7 Hound Dog Elvis Presley[YouTube] youtube.com

8 Whole Lotta Love Led Zeppelin[YouTube] youtube.com

9 Lean on Me Bill Withers[YouTube] youtube.com

10 Louisiana 1927 Randy Newman[YouTube] youtube.com

11 In the Year 2525 Zager & Evans[YouTube] youtube.com

12. Lola The Kinks[YouTube] youtube.com

13. Born to Be Wild Steppenwolf[YouTube] youtube.com

14 One Toke Over the LineBrewer & Shipley[YouTube] youtube.com

Snoopy vs. The Red BaronThe Royal Guardsmen[YouTube] youtube.com Hocus PocusFocus[YouTube] youtube.com Madman Across the WaterElton John[YouTube] youtube.com Buffalo SoldierBob Marley & The Wailers[YouTube] youtube.com Mickey Mouse March (M-I-C K-E-Y…)The Mouseketeers[YouTube] youtube.com Chantilly LaceThe Big Bopper[YouTube] youtube.com

The playlist doubles as Webb’s chapter guide; every time he utters a lyric, he pivots to a fresh mode of flight.

2. “Ride Captain Ride” – water getaway

Invoking Blues Image’s yacht-rock anthem, Webb pictures Decker sweet-talking a soon-to-be murdered kindergarten teacher into moving a friend’s boat from Spirit Lake and slipping into the Pend Oreille River at Sand Point or Priest River, commandeering a Chris-Craft or even a cabin cruiser. However, Mass Murderer Decker will need a raft when he reaches the dams on the Pend Oreille.

The chorus—*“seventy-three men sailed up”—*becomes Webb’s metaphor for the flotilla of boats on the Pend Oreille to cover Decker’s escape.

3. “Into the Mystic” – ultralight or paraglider

A livestream audience member suggested an ultra-light plane as a possible escape mode for Decker. Van Morrison’s fog-drenched tune “Into The Mystic” cues a segment on micro-aviation. The live audience describes Decker haunting local paragliding shops, paying cash for rip-stop fabric and a two-stroke engine that could loft him over strike perimeters at dawn—“When that foghorn blows, I will be comin’ home” to Decker’s Canadian relatives.

4. “Riders on the Storm” – back-country motorcycles

The Doors’ desert imagery opens a riff with Travis Decker on an Easy Rider motorcycle ride with Jack Nicholson and Peter Fonda going to Robert Allen Hale’s uranium mine in New Mexico, an FBI assassin with a Top Secret Clearance. Is there an FBI assassin’s safe house somewhere that Travis Decker could be hiding at?

5. “Hotel California” – private-runway Cessnas

Webb’s audience then spun the most elaborate tableau: Decker allegedly bribed a crop-duster to leave a Skylane idling at a disused strip near Bonners Ferry. The lyric “you can check out any time you like…” sets up Webb’s claim that Decker keyed VFR flight-following codes that blank amateur ADS-B trackers for the first twenty miles.

6. Boots, docks & hounds – the footpaths

“These Boots Are Made for Walkin’,” “Dock of the Bay,” and “Hound Dog” form a medley on how canines and shoreline cameras were outfoxed. An audience member postulated that Decker used scent-lock bags and faked shoe impressions with reversed Vibram soles—techniques he attributes to surviving Vietnam LRRP manuals.

7. Road-rash rock – cars & convoy tricks

Webb’s audience wasn’t done there. The audience came up with Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love” introduces the idea of car-swap love shacks: foreclosed cabins where Decker possibly stashed keys and plates. Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me” underpins a discussion of sympathetic garage owners along US-95 who might hide a vehicle in plain sight.

8. Trains, drones & the “2525” horizon

Randy Newman’s “Louisiana 1927” and Zager & Evans’ sci-fi hit “In the Year 2525” bracket Webb’s audience member warnings of a train escape with those pesky remote-controlled rail-switching yards. An audience creative thought Decker could mount a DJI drone on a flatcar roof, giving him overhead eyes while he sleeps in boxcars.

9. Palantir Gotham enters the storyline

Halfway through, Webb tacks to the policy angle. He argues the Idaho Four murders became the “origin story” Palantir sales reps now tell every county commission:

Fusion of radio logs + CAD + wildfire GPS would have queued “real-time escape-vector alerts.”

Integrated volunteer-fire personnel chips —once optional—are now pitched as “have-lived” proof: two firefighters might be alive if Gotham had auto-flagged Decker’s presence during the initial van push on Canfield Mountain.

Webb claims Gotham can cross-index convicted-killer warrants with ad-hoc rural dispatch—the perfect case study to nudge grant-shy sheriffs.

10. Selling tragedy: the new Gotham demo reel

In Webb’s reckoning, Palantir staff will soon be splicing Idaho drone footage with stock flames, then fade in “Born to Be Wild” as GIS layers bloom on screen. A future slide reads: “If Canfield’s volunteer crew had Gotham, they would be alive today. We convinced the Idaho Four killer to confess using the cell metadata and camera footage at the Fusion Center State Crime Lab that same day the firefighters were slaughtered. The pitch closes on Brewer & Shipley’s “One Toke Over the Line”—Webb’s sarcastic nod to how tech vendors get “high” on conflating every rural disaster into a unified dashboard sale.

11. Comic relief & deep-state echo

He peppers the home stretch with novelty tracks—“Snoopy vs. The Red Baron,” “Hocus Pocus,” “Madman Across the Water,” “Buffalo Soldier,” and even the “Mickey Mouse March.” Each rendition deflates whatever official narrative emerged that day, portraying Decker as the Palantir Gotham BoogeyMan.

12. Closing riff: “Chantilly Lace” and the moral hook

Webb ends where he began—with music: “Chantilly Lace” underscores how small-town victims are wooed with sweet promises of “next-gen safety tech,” even while deeper questions about motive and accomplices remain unanswered. He urges listeners to crowd-source flight-path sightings and resist turning local policing into a turnkey SaaS subscription.

Bottom line:

Webb’s livestream uses a classic-rock jukebox as narrative scaffolding, mapping each tune onto a hypothetical escape channel for Travis Decker. At the same time, he frames the Idaho Four tragedy as a marketing goldmine for Palantir Gotham—arguing that the platform’s evangelists now pitch every rural sheriff and volunteer fire chief on a single theme: “Gotham would have saved your guys.” Whether you buy Webb’s evidence or not, the show’s power lies in that rhythm—song cue, escape vector, tech-policy twist—cycling until the last chord fades.

