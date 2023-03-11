Robert Malone’s Big Domane Lie That An Artificial Intelligence Program Can Spit Out Vaccines Is A Lie.

As most of you know, I have challenged the DARPA/DTRA/In-Q-Tel investments in “computation biology, selling it as a sort of modern-day snake oil. A program known at DOMANE was used to evaluate repurposed drugs for CoronaVirus at the outbreak of CoronaVirus in January 2020.

https://ia802509.us.archive.org/27/items/gov.uscourts.flmd.395057/gov.uscourts.flmd.395057.30.6.pdf

Malone filed this affidavit on November 10th, 2021 in the Middle District of Florida Federal Court, calling the DTRA/DOMANE computer exercise a “Live Fire Example”.

Robert Malone worked with Darrell Ricke of the MIT Lincoln Laboratory in Bedford, MA, and a defense contractor by the name of Leidos.

Although Dr. Robert Malone now positions himself as an mRNA vaccine skeptic, you can see from his November 2021 testimony he is quite proud of being mRNA’s inventor, and he also speaks of repurposing disgraced Pfizer lawsuit misfit, Colexib/Celebrex to the Government of India. The preliminary results from the DTRA/DOMANE repurposing study were first made public at a Biogen Conference held in Boston from February 26th to the 28th. I believe Jordon Walker’s boss from Pfizer in the Project Veritas video, Shuang Sarah Wu, was actually a Biogen Biostatistician at this conference, only later becoming a McKensie consultant at Pfizer.

I have criticized the Biogen/Boston Consulting Group Conference of February 2020 as the culmination of this false hope using AI for biodiscovery, and also a culmination in false hope stock prices like Bob Malone’s Inovio.

Bob Malone’s Inovio DNA plasmid vaccine company rose to almost $30 a share after the Biogen/BCG Conference, only to plummet down to almost one dollar after the empty promises were revealed.

I have stated both Jordan Walker and his supposed boss at Pfizer, Shuang Sarah Wu, actually played key roles for Boston Consulting Group and Biogen at this conference. A review of Shuang Sarah Wu’s analytical mathematics papers for biology with influenza and gene biomarkers shows she is a likely candidate to have written the math portion of the DOMANE program.

Jordon Walker’s supposed boss at Pfizer, Shuang Sarah Wu, actually works at Biogen and played a key role at the February 2020 Biogen/BCG conference in selling artificial intelligence as the new method for Drug Discovery.

Journalist George Webb has produced more scientific papers, pictures, patents, and contact information about Jordon Walker and his supposed boss at Pfizer, Shuang Sarah Wu, the Project Veritas, James O’Keefe, Kim Dotcom, Robert Malone, Tom Fitton, and Steve Kirsch combined even though they all agreed that the Project Veritas report on Jordon Walker was great journalism about a “top Pfizer executive”.

Despite producing patent after patent in artificial intelligence for Shuang Sarah Wu to prove this point with no response from Robert Malone, I am left with no choice but to expose the artifice that has been constructed to screen DARPA and DTRA’s takeover of Pfizer.

With every Shuang Sarah Wu patent I produce, the silence on this topic from the Robert Malone camp grows ever more deafening. With the recent news from House Hearings from ex-CDC Director Redfield that he believes that the Wuhan Leak key area of investigation should be the air conditioners of the Wuhan Lab, Shuang Sarah Wu’s air conditioning system patent is even more interesting.

I have stated for the past six years that this DARPA/DTRA game was a “virus/vaccine game” to increase lockdown and increase the use of track and trace biosurveillance. I have also said this DARPA/DTRA cabal also profits handsomely from its “Live Exercises” by creating false hope and investor speculation in technologies that are not ready for prime time.

Author George Webb has written more than fifty books on the DARPA/DTRA “Virus Vaccine Game”.

Specifically, I have stated Jordon Walker and his purported Shuang Sarah Wu have been deliberated miscast as Pfizer employees in a dramatic way to cover the way they were actually used at the February 2020 Biogen Conference where Jordon Walker played the role of a host for Chinese student visitors and Shuang Sarah Wu lectured as a Biostatistician for Biogen. I have represented their reinvention from their real-life roles in Project Veritas productions as “Dancing For Bailouts” now that the DARPA/DTRA/In-Q-Tel jet set Billionaires have been stung with losses from the investments made at the Conference.

I spent my entire working career in Silicon Valley, and I can tell you a multi-millionaire, high-tech CEO will always believe you if you tell him he is a genius. Jeff Bezos at Amazon.com is famous for his ego. lavishing himself with Ferraris and a new sexual appendage to satisfy his bevy of girlfriends stashed in various corners of the globe.

Shuang Sarah Wu also extensively build mathematical models for influenza whose spikes closely resemble CoronaVirus.

Shuang Sarah Wu also focused extensively on mathematically modeling gene expression.

And if you tell Bezos his Alexa AI kitchen bot software can do anything, he will believe you. Jeff Bezos’ grandfather, Lawrence Preston Gise, was a key insider in the Manhattan Project, the Department of Energy that gave birth to the future DARPA technology insider’s Club. And we someone convinces them their AI software can design vaccines, they believe. And when their software fails, they want their money back. And right now, a DARPA investors club, with lots of Jeff Bezos-type characters at the Silicon Valley Bank, wants their money back.

Right now, financial “journalists” are writing non-sensical articles about a bank full of ego-driven Billionaires that just collapsed by investing in the most solid, risk-free place a bank can put money - US Treasury bonds. Just like the DC press, they have invested absolutely zero effort in researching the actual depositors in the Silicon Valley Bank which has been a “millionaire’s bank” since the day it was founded, known for its risky credit policies so its

https://www.businessinsider.com/silicon-valley-bank-bill-ackman-billionaire-government-bailout-svb-2023-3

Billionaire playboys could make snap investments in risky startups. None of the financial press has traced the Silicon Valley Bank collapse back to the big lie that cause the collapse - that artificially intelligent software could design vaccines.

Biogen began the “Big Lie” that computational biology was now a reality by commercializing DARPA ADEPT rapid vaccine technology.

https://www.fiercebiotech.com/r-d/biogen-allies-gsk-precompetitive-computational-biology-collaboration

The DARPA investment and the CIA’s startup investment arm, In-Q-Tel, believed in the big lie of “Directed Evolution” and “Computation Biology And Variation” would spit out a never-ending stream of live changing gene therapy, fixing every imaginable ill that was known to mankind.

Dr. Robert Malone’s DARPA/DTRA partner in computational biology in Darrell Ricke of the MIT Lincoln Laboratory.

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/604256v1.full

The DARPA whisper campaign began by letting Sand Hill venture capital firms in Silicon Valley know that big things were on the way in computational biology. The Billionaire Boys Club of Silicon Valley Bank responded in kind, lavishing their coddled princes with generous “signature loans” on nothing more than a text message. The CIA’s startup investment arm, In-Q-Tel, sprayed cash all over Silicon Valley for tech execs with “Artificial Intelligence” capabilities to repurpose their efforts for the new gold mine of computation biology.

I wrote about In-Q-Tel’s Nobel Prize Poster Woman, Francis Arnold, getting fast CIA funding for no fewer than four In-Q-Tel startups in my substack post, “Will The Real Directed Evolution Scientist Please Stand Up?”.

The truth is that DARPA and In-Q-Tel poison the well in Silicon Valley with a lie - “Mr. CEO, you can take your AI programmers doing Alexa speech recognition software and make the gene therapy of the future”. That’s a lie. That’s no more true that Klaus Schwab and the CEO of Boston Consulting Group, Christoph Schweitzer, can replace human doctors with AI. It remains to be seen how many of Bezos’s Amazon Alexa speech AI programmers were directed to computational biology, but the few we suspect may surprise you like Jordon Walker’s boss at BCG and Pfizer, Shuang Sarah Wu.

The In-Q-Tel and DARPA Computational Biology craze reached its apex at the February 2020 Biogen conference where the now famous Jordon Walker’s boss created a fake LinkedIn profile sporting her not as a Pfizer Ph.D., but as a BioGen Ph. D.

https://www.fiercepharma.com/pharma/biogen-superspreader-meeting-associated-300-000-u-s-coronavirus-cases-study

The organizers of the Biogen conference in February 2020 whipped attendees into a fever pitch over DARPA and In-Q-Tel’s computational biology and directed evolution developed at MIT’s Lincoln Laboratory. The Boston Consulting Group had invited scientists and CEOs alike to this seminal event - the first time in history that artificial intelligence would solve a pandemic - occurring simultaneously during the conference. The plan was simple. Have a pandemic during the conference, and then solve the pandemic with AI.

https://www.self.com/story/coronavirus-biogen-conference-superspreader

If AI could solve CoronaVirus, then AI could solve anything. And there just happened to be one presenter there who was already doing that - Dr. Robert Malone, with a piece of software called DOMANE - Discovery of Medical Countermeasures Against Novel Entities, a DARPA/DTRA program.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7336703.2/

Although Bob Malone did publish his DOMANE program’s “Miracle in Silicon” version of computation biology spitting a vaccine for CoronaVirus until June 2020 with Darrell Ricke of the MIT Lincoln Lab, Bob Malone shopped the story to Biogen Conference attendees in the form of a “personal miracle”, relating how he solved his own early case of CoronaVirus will the DOMANE “magic in silicon” software. Boston Consulting Group was quick to tout the findings of the DOMANE magic throughout the seminar and thereafter.

Bob Malone’s “Practical Guide To CoronaVirus”, written in February 2020 with his wife, Jill Glasspool Malone, has been removed from Amazon and other outlets.

Bob Malone’s book to buttress the DARPA/DTRA/In-Q-Tel “Computers Can Spit Out Vaccines” whisper campaign at the February 2020 Biogen Conference was anything but a practical guide. We are told it is a sort of mix between “Mein Kampf” and “Miracle On Ice”, laying out the grave threat of the CoronaVirus while extolling the virtues of the in silico DOMANE miracle cure. I have not been able to obtain a copy of the book which Bob Malone has distanced himself from, attributing the Practical Guide first to his wife and then a third author.

More investigation is certainly needed here. As I am at my limit for Substack now, I will go into the odd clutch of Amazon Alexa programmers and Raytheon DTRA employees employed to taking the AI questions in medicine, along with their US Patents, including the Pfizer boss of one Jordon Walker, Shuang Sarah Wu.

One thing is certain, the DARPA In-Q-Tel bust of Silicon Valley Bank was not caused by Billionaires making safe investments in US Treasury bonds. The answer lies in the “cocktail napkin loans” and the “text message loans” of Silicon Valley’s spoiled rotten Billionaires and their Billionaire bank loans in Bio-AI at conferences like Biogen Feb 2020.