Part I. Welcome to the Charette: Sardine Cans and Silicon Dreams

The broadcast opens with the scene of the “Charette House”—a sardine-tight hub of researchers and citizen journalists stacked elbow to elbow in Michigan. It’s not glamorous, but it’s buzzing: a war room for the AI Charette, the gathering where minds collide like charged particles. This closeness, our researchers note, is the crucible for building trust, like foxholes in wartime journalism.

Profiles:

The Charette House – A reconstituted garage in Michigan turned into a cramped newsroom. It symbolizes citizen journalism’s resilience—tight quarters, but expansive horizons.

Citizen Researchers – Volunteers who come with laptops, stacks of FOIAs, and long memories. They function like unpaid staffers of the republic, replacing the stenographers in Washington.

Part II. Chips, Wires, and Uranium Shadows

Before the day’s bombshells, the room buzzes with talk of chips, ATM versus high-speed IP, and Ethernet. Yet, as I emphasizes, engineering discussions quickly pivot to nuclear shadows: uranium shipments, enrichment trails, and small modular reactors lurking beneath safari parks. The duality—lions above, reactors below—becomes an allegory for modern power: entertainment aboveground, covert power generation below.

Profiles:

Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) – Portable nuclear plants promoted as green power, but our reserchers paints them as Trojan horses for AI-driven weapons systems.

Safari Parks Cover Stories – The image of lions above SMRs is our researcher’s metaphor for how spectacle conceals infrastructure.

Highly Enriched Uranium (HEU) – The throughline of many of his investigations, HEU is both the ghost of the Cold War and the engine of the Deep State.



Part III. Hoffa’s Last Breath and the Birth of the Deep State

The livestream pivots hard: our researchers drive to the Red Fox restaurant in Detroit (now Andiamo’s), where Jimmy Hoffa drew his last breath. He reframes Hoffa’s disappearance not as a mob hit, but as the handoff—Teamsters’ arsenal of democracy sliding into the grip of Mossad-linked financiers like Max Fisher. The candle Hoffa never got to blow out becomes a symbol of the Deep State’s first inhalation. Bill Clinton took over Bill Barr’s drug routes of Iran Contra and the Phoenix Program of Robert Mueller.

Profiles:

Jimmy Hoffa – Teamsters boss, master of moving men and weapons. For our reseachers, Hoffa is the last breath of union power before the Chicago Outfit and Mossad took over the pipeline.

Max Fisher – Detroit industrialist, Kissinger confidant, mentor of Les Wexner. Our researchers positions Fisher as the bridge from the Midwest industry to global intelligence finance.

The Red Fox (now Andiamo) – The restaurant becomes a stage: half mob drama, half national security origin story.

Part IV. Malone, Plotkin, and the $10 Billion Question

The real fight of the day isn’t Hoffa, it’s Dr. Robert Malone. Our researchers skewer Malone as the perennial victim—crying foul even as $10 billion in Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) contracts flowed through his orbit. The money trails from Alachua, Florida’s National Resilience facility to Inovio, Stanley Plotkin, and the ghostly hands of Sanofi Pasteur.

Profiles:

Robert Malone – Self-styled “inventor of mRNA vaccines.” For our researchers, he’s a kaleidoscope of contradictions: victim one day, profiteer the next.

Stanley Plotkin – The “Godfather of Vaccines.” Our researchers highlights his African polio campaigns and forced vaccination programs as the roots of today’s biopharma empire.

National Resilience (Alachua, FL) – CIA-IN-Q-Tel-linked biotech hub. Our researchers call it ground zero for “directed evolution.”



Part V. Katie Broderick and the 60 Minutes Rollout

Our researcher rewind to February 2020, when Inovio’s Katie Broderick went on 60 Minutes to claim a two-day vaccine turnaround. He argues that this media rollout pre-staged Operation Warp Speed, making Inovio the “first horse out of the shoot.” By situating this before the March 2020 “live exercise” announcements, our researchers suggests foreknowledge and coordination.

Profiles:

Katie Broderick – Inovio’s scientist who claimed lightning-fast sequencing. Our researchers position her as the poster child of pre-planned pandemic theater.

Operation Warp Speed – The government’s vaccine moonshot. For our researchers, it was only necessary because DARPA’s DOMAIN program (run by Malone) “failed.”

Nancy Messonnier – CDC official who issued the infamous “20 million dead” call. Our researchers frame her as the spark for Wall Street’s mass-formation psychosis.

Part VI. DOMANE, ADE, and the Skeleton Key of Foreknowledge

DARPA’s DOMANE program, pitched as a way to find “off-the-shelf” cures, failed spectacularly. Malone was there, our researchers say, and when Pepsid AC didn’t work, the table was set for Warp Speed. Meanwhile, Malone publishes a February 2020 paper on Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE)—a work our researchers insists could only have been started in November 2019. Proof of foreknowledge, he argues.

Profiles:

DARPA DOMAIN – AI-guided drug discovery. Our researchers call it a failed lock-picking exercise.

ADE (Antibody Dependent Enhancement) – Described by our researchers as a “skeleton key” for mass poisoning campaigns.

Northwell Health Study – Malone’s Pepsid trial, a failure that justified Warp Speed’s acceleration.

Part VII. ID Prism, DNA Swabs, and the New Fingerprinting

Our researchers digs into Malone’s Ohio State partner Darrell Galloway and FBI ally Darrell Ricke, who built DNA swabbing pipelines. The CODIS database, once for fingerprints, now expanded into DNA via COVID swabs. Clarksburg, West Virginia—once just the FBI’s fingerprint HQ—becomes, in our researcher’s telling, the nerve center of America’s genomic dragnet.

Profiles:

ID Prism – A DNA “fingerprinting” program our researchers exposd the weaponizing COVID swabs for surveillance.

Darrell Galloway – Ohio State scientist; our researchers peg him as Malone’s swabbing czar.

Clarksburg, WV – FBI fingerprint capital. Our researchers remember my nearly being shot by FBI gendarmes at its gates as proof of its shadowy importance.

Part VIII. From Nazis to NASA: The Port Clinton Sailing Club

When others, like Johnny Wedmore, cover only the surface of Stan Pottinger’s sailing escapades, our researchers dive for the undercurrents: Nazi scientists ferried across Lake Erie, uranium trails, and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. We insists the “sailing club” was an exfiltration point for nuclear secrets. This is how the arsenal of democracy got infiltrated.

Profiles:

Stan Pottinger – Nixon/Kissinger bagman, later tied to Epstein. our researchers paints him as a smiling front for nuclear exfiltration.

Wright-Patterson AFB – Repository of Nazi aviation science post-WWII.

Walter Dornberger – Nazi scientist at Bell Helicopter; our researchers call him a textbook Richie Boys case study.

Part IX. Directed Evolution: Nobel Prizes and Pizza Shops

Our researchers mock the O’Keefe “Jordan Walker pizza shop” saga as theater to distract from real directed evolution. The true hub, he argues, is Francis Arnold in Alachua, Florida—CIA-funded, Nobel-anointed, and pocketing billions. Walker may dance in Brooklyn, but Arnold, with her Nobel for “directed evolution,” runs the real show.

Profiles:

Francis Arnold – Nobel laureate, hired by In-Q-Tel, embodiment of CIA-sanctioned biotech.

Jordan Walker – Pfizer exec caught on hidden cam. Our researchers insist he’s a diversionary cutout.

In-Q-Tel – CIA’s venture arm, constantly reappearing in our researchers’ map of biopharma.

Part X. Palantir, AI Murder, and the Future of the Deep State

The livestream closes with a sharp turn into AI. Our researchers recall the mysterious murder of an OpenAI engineer tied to adaptive post-training code, the “old ultra-violence” that makes AI models truly lethal. He argues the code was stolen, funneled to DeepSeek in China, and repackaged via Palantir and Andreessen Horowitz—turning AI into the new uranium, the new Hoffa arsenal. The Deep State’s next breath.

Profiles:

Palantir (Alex Karp) – From garbage software to AI surveillance kingpin after adaptive post-training theft.

DeepSeek – China’s fast-rising AI challenger. Our researchers claim it received stolen source code.

Mark Andreessen – Venture capitalist, whom Our researchers cast as profiteer of stolen adaptive post-training.

Conclusion

This livestream was less a broadcast than a map of overlapping timelines: Hoffa’s last breath to Malone’s first $10 billion, Plotkin’s African campaigns to Arnold’s Nobel, Dornberger’s swept wings to Palantir’s adaptive training. My central refrain—follow the money, follow the uranium, follow the code—rings through. From sardine-tight charette houses to safari-covered reactors, the throughline is continuity: the Deep State breathes not once, but continuously, inhaling unions, uranium, vaccines, and AI alike.