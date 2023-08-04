It now appears from recent admissions by Robert Malone that the American people and the President of the United States were subjected to a series of psychological operations knowns as “mass formation psychosis” events to instill terror and compliance for lockdown measures and mass vaccinations.

Like the Operation Lockstep of Rockefeller Institute 2011 fame, the mass formation psychosis parade moved from the Far East to American West, always with Butch Michael Callahan and Sundance Bob Malone, riding side by side.

What for sure is now Bob Malone admits the US State Department was the cover for the CIA for the gain of function joint venture in China with the WIV under a program called USAID PREDICT.

Malone now quotes Whitney Webb’s article about Michael Callahan as the needed crutch for remembering events in January 2020, recalling that he had friends on the “Diamond Princess” cruise ship quarantine in Yokohama Harbor due to CoronaVirus discoveries.

Now Malone is fuzzy about whether Callahan was even in China yet on January 4th, 2020, but Malone assures us he was in communication with people on the Diamond Princess independently. Who? Matt Pottinger of the US State Department? Harry Harris, Ambassador to Korea? Shuang Sarah Wu of BioGen and Pfizer, Jordon Walker’s boss? Perhaps Jordon Walker? Deborah Birx’s sidekick, Yen Pottinger? Why won’t Bob Malone say who he was in communication with on the Corona Cruise? It’s Classified.

See Joshua Hunt’s April 22nd, 2020 piece in 1843 magazine about the Corona Cruise (https://archive.ph/qX34J)

So Bob Malone is talking to people with Clearances on the ill-fated Corona Cruise ship? Malone does manage to at least admit that Callahan was in Wuhan under diplomatic cover for years working for the US State Department under a program called USAID PREDICT. Many will remember I informed Donie O’Sullivan of this fact in March of 2020, explaining to him USAID PREDICT was the key program for the gain of function of CoronaVirus. Whitney Webb validated this fact in July 2020 with the article entitled “DARPA’s Man in Wuhan”.

I hope to publicize this recorded conversation soon with Ryan Christian of UnlimitedHangout showing I informed CNN a full four months before Whitney Webb did in July 2020.

We will continue to follow up on the Malone testimony, but right now, Malone seems to be vindicating my March 2020 reporting every time he does an interview. Return here for updates to this story. Meanwhile, even though Robert Malone has finally admitted to working on the DARPA DOMANE project as the top contact for Robert Kadlec at HHS in the most critical period from January 2020 to August 2021 when all the key decisions were made about repurposing drugs, Malone is busy blaming everyone but himself for the outcome of DOMANE on Capitol Hill right now.

After accepting $55 million dollars to determine the best existing drugs to combat the pandemic in early 2020, Robert Malone continues to characterize journalistic attempts to find out what happened with DOMANE as “harassment” and “gang stalking”. Malone has also been involved in over $8 billion over a decade in US DoD and DTRA expenditures for exactly the situation of a pandemic. The public has a right to know how these expenditures went so badly awry.

I also wrote extensively in 2018 and 2019 about the Awan Spy Ring In Congress sending Terabytes to a bioagent factory in Faisalabad, Pakistan in “Awan Minutes To Minute”, warning the American people of a low intensity bioagent lockdown in America.

I also wrote “Chasing Corona” about how Citizen Journalist was one of the few places the American public go for detailed, accurate information about the Corona pandemic including the US State Departments “live exercises” in China and the Department of Homeland Security repeating those exercises on a larger scale in the United States.