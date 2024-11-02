Our goal at Neighborhood News is to create 10,000 more Neighborhood News Schools, teaching an AP High School Math and Science curriculum for the Dark MAGA, Elon Musk-type industries of the future.

We at Neighborhood News barely have enough money for one Neighborhood News School, so we plan to inspire 10,000 education entrepreneurs, or entrepreneurs for short, to do the same thing we did by restoring control of education to neighborhood parents and teachers and away from the faceless Washington, DC bureaucrats.

We have already identified the AP High School Math and Science curriculum (and yes, AP History, too), and we want to pass along the network benefits to all those who step up for their communities.

Our Founder, Aaron Adler, graduated with a Master's of Education from Michigan State University. He put his education into teaching and worked in some of Africa's poorest, illiterate jungles for over a decade. His breakthrough insight of using News to teach kids to read and write English saved hundreds of kids from poverty and despair.

We are trying to lead by example (with very little money) to inspire people to build 10,000 Neighborhood News locations (300 for every county in the United States). We anticipate Antifa resistance in major cities, so we are focusig on rural and suburban counties first.

We are looking to negotiate low fees for the AP Science and Math curriculum for the whole network. Education is the most significant force multiplier in Making America Great Again, and that is not happening in American schools. We are looking to add a Dark MAGA curriculum for the Elon Musk-type industries of the future.

Some kids of the future will even write an AI spell checker that will be able to read posters and do away with AI chat bots altogether. The AI teacher of the future will explain the misspelling of “Mark American” to the student, and then patiently and visually correct the spelling with “Make America” for the student, not tell the student that “Make America Great Again” is a white supremacist hate movement.

I do walkthroughs of our location to show how you can do a Neighborhood News School in your small town, and, in doing so, we wrest education away from Woke Elites who want to change the gender of your kid and then overdose them with fentanyl. The AI Teacher of the future may not only correct the student who misspells “Mark American”, but the human-centered AI might ask the study to write a story of a young student named “Mark American” who wants to put communication satellites into space so his African jungle village can have internet.

Trolls accuse me of grifting, saying I enjoy being threatened with assassination, and we enjoy being the victims of vandalism. No, we get the threats because we threaten the education money-bilking machine.

My only ask is $8 a month for paying for my substack, which you can still get for free for the most part if you don't want to support the journalism.

I write about one substack a day for that stipend, and most of my readers are free readers. I am not bilking anyone.

The Woke Elites that want to sex change your kill and then overdose them with fentanyl are those doing the bilking.