A dystopian interpretation of Elon Musk's futuristic enterprises is killer bots, killer satellites, killer cars and trucks, and killer missiles.

All of Musk’s enterprises were developed from DARPA robotic warfare programs, so this dark interpretation is somewhat warranted.

There is no point in training a personal Musk Optimus robot to do the incredible things you are capable of, only to have the killer robot club you to death in your sleep after you have transferred your invaluable knowledge.

The same is true for a Tesla owner who spends the vast majority of disposable income on a six-figure car only to have the door lock one day and drive the owner to a FEMA camp.

I have covered Elon Musk's SpaceX launches in Cape Canaveral and Lompoc, California, and I have also been to his MacGregor, Texas, facility.

Never did I believe the whole purpose of this SpaceX satellite megaproject was about Mars as Elon Musk touts. The SpaceX project was about sending up to 100,000 Starlink satellites to the heavens so that the Internet could be controlled from Space.

Journalist George Webb covered the United Launch Alliance at one of the many SpaceX launches he covered at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

I always thought the SpaceX satellite bonanza was about filling the skies with Starlink satellites so the DoD could implement an Internet kill switch in case of “Insurrection.”

https://media.kennedyspacecenter.com/united-launch-alliance-delta-ii-rocket-honored-at-grand-opening-ceremony-at-kennedy-space-center-visitor-complex/

And I always knew a mirror team in Kazakstan was working on the same technologies through a CIA-Russia joint venture called United Launch Alliance.

Journalist George Webb at Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Elon Musk’s DARPA technologies are essentially a commercial cover for military rocket and satellite technology, just as NASA was used as a civilian cover in the 1960s for military ICBM development.

Citizen Journalists George Webb and Andy Dybala at Kennedy Space Center in Florida covering a SpaceX launch.

But I see a key difference here between the Space Program of the 1960s with NASA and Musk’s SpaceX. NASA engaged a generation of youth in science and mathematics training to get the first man on the moon in 1969.

https://www.nasa.gov/history/60-years-ago-eisenhower-proposes-nasa-to-congress/

Millions of students went on to study math and science in the 1960s due to the NASA program and the Russian missile threat. This NASA education boom of the 1960s powered major advances in industries called spinoff technologies, creating innovations in medicine, automotive, and aviation industries among many others, creating millions of more high-paying jobs in turn.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NASA_spin-off_technologies

No such massive math and science training program is going on with the DARPA-supported Tesla, SpaceX, Optimus robot, Neurolink brain implants, or Grok AI technology. The component now that could be “spun off” is the population itself and the technology's owners.

We at Neighborhood News Schools are pushing for 10,000 tutoring centers in 3,000 US counties with an AP math and science curriculum like the one we have in Lambertville, Michigan. These are volunteer-based enterprises currently with a fully developed curriculum, but a 1960s NASA-like education program would jump-start the program nationwide. Otherwise, we stand to have a future with a lot of Billionaires where the owners of the technology are the expendable part.

I have written a lot of books on DARPA, and the private diversion of DARPA technology for the benefit of a few insiders while the vast majority of the population is left to do the heavy lifting to be then discarded. We can no longer trust the school system to provide this math and science education. The Elitist Woke Agenda is fixated on gender change and allowing the poisoning of the students with fentanyl.

Trump would do well to make Reading, Writing, and Arithmetic, the three Rs, a private volunteer effort with just enough monthly rent money to revitalize small-town America with a new Learning Center that is not dependent on Woke Elites.

Notes -

Elon Musk's launches of new driverless cars and truck technology, along with his SpaceX satellite launches, can be thought of as a series of military Live Exercises in case of civil insurrection anywhere on the globe.

Journalist George Webb, reporting from Elon Musk’s home in South Africa, explains how bioagents can be launched from the United States for deployment anywhere in the world to simulate a pandemic, triggering a UN response for invasion of national sovereignty and lockdown.

Any independent contractor like Elon Musk can fire bioagent payloads that deploy like satellites to any part of the world. Population movements and pandemic bioagent deployment are then observable from Elon Musk’s SpaceX platform to manage the lockdown. I wrote the two books “Somewhere Under The Rainbow” and “Under Lockdown” and this remote pandemic creation capability.

These books are available on Substack.

I wrote World War DARPA to predict a Pandemic Lockdown in 2019. Basically, ICBM are just retooled to disperse bioagents precisely anywhere in the wolrd, an old Nazi dream of Verner Von Braun’s. I updated the book throughout the following pandemic, finally reaching over 400 pages in an 8” x 11” book.

I wish I had known the fake name of the woman who received the rigged bids from the Wellcome Trust and the WHO for the coronavirus pandemic in the summer and fall of 2019.

My basic thesis is that a pandemic will be used to cover the Live Exercise of real bioweapons from the Erasmus Lab in the Netherlands and various US Universities developing bioweapons. I named names back in 2020 with Kawaoka of the University of Wisconsin and Ron Fouchier of the Erasmus Lab.

Our Potomac Group exposed CoronaVirus in March 2020 as a military Live Exercise with Virginia Benassi at benassiv@who.org, getting the rigged bids for DARPA ADEPT or mRNA experimental vaccines.

As the pandemic rolled out, I continue to update the book with key DARPA and DTRA names.