This is a bombshell. Erika probably flew with Andrew Kolvet from Santa Barbara to Provo, UT, after Charlie Kirk was killed.

Charlie and Erika Kirk flew separate flights into Provo the morning of Charlie’s murder, very odd unless they were estranged. Charlie flew to Salt Lake City to meet with Savory Group, while Erika (we believe) flew to Provo. Laissez Faire Lounge

Charlie met with Andrew and Shauna Smith of the Savory Group on the morning of his murder, while Erika flew directly into Provo (allegedly).

For Charlie Kirk and Erika Kirk to take separate planes for destinations so close to each other the same morning would make no sense unless Charlie Kirk and Erika were estranged.

We speculated that when our researchers were in Andrew Kolvet’s Santa Barbara, Erika would not wait on the tarmac after landing at 10:06 AM in Provo that morning. She would fly on to meet Andrew after only sixteen minutes on the ground, perhaps enough time for a close personal friend to get off the jet and go to the Charlie Kirk event.

As you can see, the Egyptian plane (SU-BND) with Diplomatic Immunity turns its transponder on in Provo just as Erika Kirk’s plane lands, possibly indicating “all systems go”. Erika’s plane, N560TW, then flies to Santa Barbara to pick up Andrew.

Erika and Andrew fly back to Provo only fourteen minutes after Charlie is shot, indicating the plane was already in “hot standby” on the tarmac.

We also speculated that the “Toyota Team” that rented cars at the Provo Airport left UVU on University Parkway to go to the helicopter takeoff area near BYU Stadium Dairy Queen. We have finally received the dispatch recording we requested in October that confirms those Toyotas going down University Parkway.

We believe the “Toyota Team” escaping the Charlie Kirk murder did not pull directly into the BYU Alumni VIP area where the helicopters land and take off.

We believe the “Toyota Team” stopped briefly at the Dairy Queen across the street or the Savory Foods Swig location. Here I show how close that DQ, which was torn to shreds only a few days after the assassination, was to the Savory Foods Swig.

We had speculated before that the 19th Mountain National Guard Headquarters at Bluffdale, Utah, was actively deployed at the Charlie Kirk assassination site, and the brother of the suspect on the radio dispatch indeed is with the 19th Mountain.

From the BYU Alumni helicopter takeoff area at BYU Stadium, we tracked Derek Maxfield’s helicopter to Provo Airport for subsequent flights to the Navajo Indian Reservation, a refuge safe from State and Local law enforcement.

There were multiple flights by Derek Maxwell’s private plane, N888KG, to Page, Utah that day. We also have a Toyota waiting outside Derek’s Maxfield’s DoTerra makeup company for an hour with its hazard lights on with no one in the car on radio dispatch.

We will continue to follow this story as more of our radio dispatch requests are fulfilled in addition to Flock camera license plate hits for the “Toyota Team”.

Logistics And Testimony Analysis From Livestream On February 19th, 2026?

Part I — I Started With Burning Shoe Leather On Site

I didn’t start with rumors.

I didn’t start with blame.

I started with shoe leather.

Flight logs.

Dispatch calls.

Time stamps.

Who was where, and when.

Because in any crisis — whether it’s Iran-Contra, Enron, or a plane crash — the first thing that matters is sequence. And sequence doesn’t lie the way people do.

The National Transportation Safety Board explains that timeline reconstruction is foundational in aviation investigations — you build the event minute by minute before you assign meaning.

(https://www.ntsb.gov/investigations/process)

That’s what I did. I built the clock.

And when I built the clock, the stories didn’t match the clock.

That’s where the problem starts.

Part II — Multiple Stories Are a Signal

When one explanation shifts to two, and two become four, you don’t have clarity — you have instability.

The Harvard Business Review has written extensively about crisis mismanagement and how “shifting narratives” destroy credibility faster than the original event itself.

(https://hbr.org/2015/01/what-companies-get-wrong-about-crisis-management)

When someone says:

She was on the plane.

She wasn’t on the plane.

They met accidentally.

They didn’t meet at all.

They were there for business.

They were there for logistics.

That isn’t clarification.

That’s narrative drift.

And narrative drift is usually a sign that the story is being retrofitted to facts as they emerge.

I’ve seen it before. When the explanation changes faster than the evidence does, something underneath isn’t stable.

Part III — Pre-Positioning Changes Everything

One of the most powerful investigative indicators isn’t action after an event.

It’s movement before it.

Pre-positioning is what investigators look for when determining foreknowledge. In intelligence analysis, the CIA’s own declassified “Analysis of Competing Hypotheses” method emphasizes anomalous early movement as a red flag.

(https://www.cia.gov/resources/csi/static/analysis-competing-hypotheses.pdf)

If an aircraft, a vehicle, or a person moves into position before a triggering event — and the explanation for that positioning shifts afterward — the burden of explanation increases.

It doesn’t prove intent.

But it raises the threshold for credibility.

And when I saw pre-event positioning paired with post-event narrative instability, I didn’t need rhetoric.

I needed answers.

Part IV — The 14-Minute Problem

Time compression matters.

Emergency response studies show that the first 10–20 minutes after a critical incident are chaotic and disorganized.

FEMA documentation outlines this repeatedly.

(https://www.fema.gov/emergency-managers/nims)

So when movement occurs with remarkable speed — departure, repositioning, alignment — investigators ask:

Was this reactive?

Or was it already planned?

If a response appears operationally smooth during what should be confusion, that’s analytically significant.

Smoothness during chaos is rarely accidental.

Part V — The Tarmac Question

Here’s a simple human test.

If someone close to you has just experienced a crisis event — do you wait calmly on a runway?

Or do you collapse, call, scramble, panic?

Behavioral science research shows that immediate emotional response dominates structured action in traumatic events.

American Psychological Association: acute stress response patterns.

(https://www.apa.org/topics/stress/body)

So when behavior appears detached, structured, or logistically focused instead of emotionally reactive, investigators note that divergence.

It doesn’t assign guilt.

But it does challenge plausibility.

And plausibility matters.

Part VI — The Dispatch Layer

Police dispatch records are rarely political. They are raw.

The Bureau of Justice Statistics notes that dispatch timelines often provide the clearest sequence of unfolding events.

(https://bjs.ojp.gov/content/pub/pdf/ppcs.pdf)

If dispatch indicates activity in one direction while public narrative emphasizes another, the contradiction becomes analytical.

You don’t have to embellish it.

You just lay the two timelines side by side.

And if one leads to a graveyard while the other leads to a heliport, the discrepancy becomes the story.

Part VII — Institutional Reflex

When high-profile events happen, institutions tend to default to containment.

The New York Times has documented how organizations often “control narrative before clarity exists.”

(https://www.nytimes.com/2018/07/08/business/corporate-crisis-management.html)

The phrase “mistakes were made” appears before facts are fully sorted.

Public relations activates before forensics conclude.

If explanation arrives too quickly — especially when details are still fluid — it suggests narrative urgency.

And urgency is usually defensive.

Part VIII — The “I Don’t Recall” Pattern

Congressional hearings have given us a long history of the phrase:

“I do not recall.”

Political science research on testimony credibility shows that repeated memory lapses correlate with strategic distancing.

Brookings analysis on public accountability.

(https://www.brookings.edu/research/congressional-oversight-and-accountability/)

When memory failure appears selectively — detailed about minor items but vague about critical ones — investigators notice.

It’s not proof.

But it’s a pattern.

And patterns are the backbone of investigative reasoning.

Part IX — Why Multiple Alibis Collapse

Here’s the thing about alibis.

One stable alibi strengthens over time.

Multiple evolving alibis weaken over time.

The American Bar Association outlines that inconsistent alibi statements significantly undermine credibility in court.

(https://www.americanbar.org/groups/criminal_justice/resources/newsletter_archive/crimjust_crimjuststandards/)

If someone was somewhere, that location doesn’t move.

If the explanation shifts from “we were there together” to “we were there separately” to “we weren’t there” — the problem isn’t geography.

It’s narrative engineering.

And narrative engineering rarely survives scrutiny.

Part X — I Didn’t Start With Accusations

I started with the clock.

I started with flight paths.

With dispatch times.

With who moved first.

With who moved fast.

With who said what — and when they said it.

And when the explanations multiplied instead of stabilized…

When positioning preceded the event…

When reaction looked like coordination…

When alibis expanded instead of clarified…

That’s when I knew this wasn’t about rumor.

It was about coherence.

If the story is true, it should get simpler over time.

If it gets more complicated, more conditional, more revised — then something underneath isn’t holding.

I don’t need theatrics.

I need alignment.

And when the stories don’t line up with the clock, the clock wins.