In the Charlie Kirk Assassination/Rendering, a Hollywood director couldn’t cram any more ISIS terrorists into the amphitheater where Charlie was supposedly shot by a lone gunman, Tyler Robinson.

And the Lone Gunman narrative is still in play in the Charlie Kirk case, despite being completely discredited.

The situation was reminiscent of Thomas Crooks as the lone gunman at the Trump Butler attempted assassination with Antifa snipers all around him.

Crooks was recruited as a volunteer sniper by Beaver County, hence his being summoned into a shooting position on his phone.

Of course, if you don’t see Crooks receiving the emergency message to get in position, Crooks just looks like a lone gunman and therefore the perfect patsy.

Unfortunately, the volunteer sniper doesn’t know he is the patsy until a bullet is going through his skull.

The same “recruit the volunteer as a patsy” may be at play in the Charlie Kirk case, with the big difference being Tyler Robinson’s 30.06 round certainly did not hit Charlie Kirk since no bullet came through his soft neck tissue.

Yet there was no investigation by National Counterterrorism Center and Joe Kent into the dozen foreign operatives there in Orem that day with foreknowledge of Kirk’s murder.

Will this “volunteer sniper be the perfect patsy” trope keep repeating until someone makes it obvious? We don’t know.

With the foreknowledge of the Kirk Assassination of the Discord channel of the Armed Queers the day before the assassination, we have gotten to the pretty darn obvious level of evidence that there is a conspiracy underfoot.

We still don’t have Crooks’ text messages from three different encrypted accounts that were cracked, almost two years after the fact.

The cover-up of the Roger Yearick van that tested positive for explosives at Butler was never investigated, either, only covered up.

Here is the two-hour podcast summary today.