We have covered Iran’s progress to nuclear-capable missiles for a ten-year period, all to create a nuclear blackmail tollway out of the Strait of Hormuz. The fact that these City of London metal market manipulators and Soros currency arbitrageurs aren’t content enough with their normal slate of financial crimes, they have to throw their weight into moving the world to the nuclear precipice. Now Trump and Vance are left with that playing field to forge a Peace Agreement.

We have three forces at play in the failed peace talks were 1) Iran’s relentless pursuit of nukes, 2) the executive Peace Initiative to build a lasting peace in the Middle East without the enslavement of women and human rights in Iran, and 3) the undermining of those Peace Initiative efforts by former CIA operatives in Classified leaks to the press.

And the CIA sabatuers of the recent Islamabad talks took to the airwaves immediately to claim victory in hopes that Iran’s nuclear blackmail of the Middle East still might someday be a reality.

Our researchers could not have been more detailed in the decade of Iran’s pursuit of a Doomsday Weapon, charting exactly how we got to the situation we are in today, where only military strikes could halt the march to the Iran’s Armageddon Weapon.

We have talked about the danger zone of going past 20% enrichment for a full decade now, but the CIA operative orchestrating the social media response has completely buried those facts and painted this Iran dilemma as Israel “wagging the dog” of America.

We have outlined the Rothschild strategy of a nuclear Iran to create a de facto tollgate for world oil using the threat of nuclear blackmail for a decade, yet the CIA social media handlers dismiss this as “Iran’s right to exist” and “self-determination”.

We have outlined for ten years the alternate path to avoid this nuclear blackmail of the Strait of Hormuz with the Trans-Arabian Pipeline, again a message drowned out by CIA media handlers with an armada of AI media tools to reduce that signal.

Yet, the public does not see the CIA orchestration below the surface. The CIA media handlers like Joe Kent are sheep dipped as whistleblowers and heroes.

I call it the Asymmetry of Consequence - the President juggles nuclear footballs while podcaster worry about renewing Angus Beef commercial spots on the top-rated podcasts.

For a decade, we have outlined the Expansionist Faction inside and outside of Israel with their broader Rothschild dreams for the Strait of Hormuz as a gated tollway, enforced with an Iranian nuclear blackmail threat. In that same decade, we spoke to the Security Faction in Israel that would make the Strait of Hormuz moot with a Trans-Arabian Pipeline.

Alternatively, we have advocated for a reawakened Iran to its former days of Persian glory, with greater religious tolerance between Shia and Sunni factions and greater economic integration with regional partners like China. CIA social media operatives see Israel as one monolith with no alternatives in the Middle East except as expand Greater Israel and a usurpation of neighboring countries.

Sadly, that “Israel devours everything near” rhetoric is winning the day at the Peace Talk. The CIA-Rothschild faction wants a tollgate on the Strait of Hormuz. That same CIA Rothschild faction also wants exorbitant insurance rates from Lloyd’s of London for the ship traffic.

This CIA-Rothschild faction has no qualms about sending the world to the brink of nuclear destruction to enforce their tolls on Hormuz and collect their oil blackmail at the Lloyd’s of London coffers in the City of London.

We can do better. I wrote the Braverman Prophecy in 2017 and 2018. It outlines the alternative plan, including the reintegration of Gaza among the family of nations and a path to jobs for Palestinians rather than terrorist dreams.