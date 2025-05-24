In April of 2017, I was asked by a close friend of a May 2010 strangulation victim, Shannan Gilbert, to investigate the Long Island Serial Killer murders.

May 2010 strangulation victim Shannan Gilbert is depicted clothed, but in actual fact, she was nude in her run for life while on a twenty-three-minute 9/11 call.

Unfortunately, we had an uphill battle investigating the cases because the Suffolk County Police were complicit in sex parties in the luxury beach houses, bringing sex toys to the parties were young prostitutes were drugged and raped.

After listening to her close friend describe what was on the Shannan Gilbert 9/11 tape, which her friend described as Shannan in fear for her life, running nearly naked from house to house for help while being chased into the marsh at Oak Beach to be murdered.

Now, seven years later, through a Court Order, the 9/11 tapes have been released. The 9/11 recordings confirm Shannon's friend’s account of the events. You can listen to the tape here.

After investigating the case, we told police we believed that all the LISK murders had the same modus operandi as the Shannan Gilbert strangulation. Shannan Gilbert had been the only girl to call 9/11 and then feign hanging up.

All the LISK girls were murdered early in the morning before first light, then dumped in the marsh in Royal Basmati burlap rice bags, left to decompose for eighteen months, and then the bones were moved approximately three miles to Gilgo to remove suspicion of Oak Beach luxury beachhouses. We named the doctor who drugged the girls as well.

Suffolk Police have now admitted in the recently released Netflix documentary series “Gone Girls” that two partial skeletons have been discovered near Oak Beach, with the other half of the skeletons being moved to Gilgo Beach three miles away, confirming our hypothesis. The Suffolk County Police are still hiding the identity of the Asian male driver who was killed trying to make an escape from one of the sex parties. Police have released the name of Jane Doe #3 and her baby, but the Asian male driver leads to the evidence of the pool hall where Asian drivers waited for sex party calls from young prostitutes.

Netflix, still in April 2025 with the release of “Gone Girl”, still refuses to play the key parts of Shannan Gilbert's twenty-three-minute 9/11 call in her race to save her life. Netflix plays only the first few seconds of the call at the beginning of the series, quickly shifting away from the Modus Operandi. We believe this masks the Long Island Serial Killers and the nature of the sex parties where the girls were lured to.

My Substack series has a lot more details. And you are not going to like who is behind this multi-decade operation with State sponsorship and cover-up. Eight years after we investigated the case, we are still fighting this Netflix false narrative.

https://georgewebb.substack.com/s/long-island-serial-killer