Here is the summary of our three-hour citizen journalist research session this morning.

Part I — Dawn in the Panhandle

Thank God every day for the rough-cut sleuths who won’t quit when the trail goes cold. Take a quick simultaneous sip with Scott Adams and myself please —black as midnight, strong enough to fight the cancer you can’t see coming. I’m still perched above Coeur d’Alene, sun falling on cedars and Ponderosa Pine that shaded the Idaho Four and the Canfield Four murders. I could cover suspicious fires in evidence rooms in Northern Idaho every day if I had that kind of time.

https://www.firehouse.com/operations-training/video/55061006/coeur-dalene-police-building-burns-down-early-sunday-morning

The drone of tourist seaplanes and private jets echo across the valley, but in my ear it’s the clack of keyboards: Tulsi Gabbard’s volunteer investigators tapping out leads on Dmitri Alperovitch that make me happy this morning. Alperovich was the quiet czar of LAN Crypto, the Moscow company we bought at Network Associates in 1999 to bring Soviet era hacking tools into the US.

After smuggling Soviet cyber-weapons the US at Network Associates, Dmitri ran CrowdStrike, and then conducted the “DNC Hack” Hoax investigation. “Once more unto the breach,” Shakespeare whispers. Dmitri is at it again. And Dmitri’s breaches are digital—repurposed lines of PHP code that still smell of Moscow Matryoshka Doll.

Part II — Tulsi’s Citizen Journo Legion