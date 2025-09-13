George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DL's avatar
DL
4h

What unConstitutional alphabet agency uses assassinations and coup d'états to kill critics, investigators, whistleblowers, and witnesses to amass power and private wealth ?

Hint: they continuously lie, steal, cheat, and kill, but it is not LSCK.

anti-American from their inception, they use their Desire, Ability, and Opportunity to terrorize innocent citizens, corrupt then discard human resources, and steal natural resources.

they leave disruption, destruction, censorship, chaos, slavery, disease, and death in their wake.

Rinse and repeat for 78 years

78 years

Isn't it time, now, at last, for "public servants" -compromised or not - to stand up for Life, Liberty, and Private Property ?

Where are our leaders, carrying the six banners of our Ten Commandments, Golden Rule, Declaration of Independence, Constitution, and Pledge of Allegiance ?

Where are our leaders, leading charge-after-charge to drive out the diabolical disruptors as we reclaim or Land of Liberty ?

It is time.

September 13, 2025

4:48pm

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ES's avatar
ES
16m

Thank you. And yes, please, on the live receipts tracker.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 George Webb
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture