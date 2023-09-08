You may have heard about the recent Burning Man event in Nevada that was washed out by record rains. I’ve been familiar with the festival since it started in San Francisco with a small group of true believers, but it became quickly infiltrated by CIA types wanting to compromise high-tech execs doing something stupid with young girls. That’s still is the way it is, only the CIA guys are now billionaires who come in and have bought the event. This young woman sums it up pretty well.

my idea was to have a counter festival to Burning Man based life-affirming interaction and discussion with exchange of ideas to make tge world a better place. I called it “Learning Man” with the Burning Man ascending from the hellish pit of Sodom and Gomorrah to enlighten thought.

But after seven days in the over 105 degree heat in the Nevada desert, my original idea of diverting people from Burning Man to a “Learning Man” charrette experience evaporated like an ice cream cone on the searing salt flats. I wad plotting how to get the attention of Burning Man attendees with “street art” and T-shirts, but weather washed out our best laid plans.

The logistics of putting up sign art along the key routes in and out of Burning Man was just not possible. And the more I contemplated the situation, I thought my time would be better spent reaching out to people who are sensible enough to spend time with their kids before the Labor Day weekend , and people who don’t drop acid like DJs drop Eminem tunes.

The “Exodus” was a thirty miles long traffic jam with police ticketing with reckless abandon. The original idea of introducing them to something better like “Learning Man”with street art signs was not practical.

But the idea of comparing and contrasting a life-affirming gathering of intelligent people who want to make the world a better place to the hedonistic, self-centered, bacchanalian drugfest that is burning man is still a great idea, I believe.

Over the past seven years, we have had 34 mini “Learning Mans” in the form of newsgathering charrettes, all over the country. Over the seven years, we’ve developed a trusted net work of intelligent, caring, Constitution conscious people all over the country. And we’ve had a lot of fun doing it, like picnicking on a floating picnic table in the Potomac river.

The slogan of our Learning man’s has always been “Be Better” meeting always be learning and improving yourself in order to improve the lives of others. We didn’t start out as a drug rape MoshPit for millionaires to find their inner Mick Jagger. We always concerns ourselves with things like save the Constitution and trying to restore some semblance of a Free Press.

In my own humble opinion, I think we made some incredible discoveries at our mini “Learning Man”s, and we changed the course of several new cycles. And we unwound some pretty important, false narratives about the CoronaVirus spread out by the sycophants from networks like CNN and MSNBC.

We also exposed the actual actors planting and collecting the mRNA vaccine bids at the Wellcome Trust and the WHO were the same people doing the training of the Wuhan, institute of virology in Wuhan, and in Galveston, Texas at the University of Texas Medical Branch. We have done pretty well with our mini “Learning Man”, news gathering charrettes in retrospect. We certainly have accomplished more in our 34 small gatherings of news minded individuals than all of the Burning Mans put together.

But I believe the time has come for us to offer an alternative to Burning Man at a large annual event on or about the same time that Burning Man is held at the end of summer before Labor Day to offer the press a comparison and contrast story for the Labor Day new cycle.

I had originally toyed with the idea of having an event close to Burning Man, by striking a clear contrast for the press attending the Burning Man event, standing out by comparison with our life-affirming agenda versus the hedonistic MoshPit that Burning Man offered.

But the logistics of Burning Man, set out in the desert with only one very small road for the last 5 miles to the event, is a logistical nightmare that I don’t want to repeat.

We had a great event at Stone Mountain Georgia in the fall of 2021 in which had campgrounds, a big beautiful lake, breathtaking trees, and lots of recreational options like running and horseback riding, where families could get together and participate.

Given the fact that Stone Mountain is much closer to me in Georgia, I have made the decision to hold that event there at Stone Mountain the weekend before or Labor Day weekend, maybe both. Again the key is to get the press to compare and contrast (if they still teach that in journalism school) the two events.

The running story line between the two events is my running seven-year battle with one of the founders of Burning Man, Steve Outrim, who is a millionaire with a private jet with for high tech companies to his credit. they want to recast Burning Man as a plebeian Nirvana utopia, were you won’t even have a bathroom and you’ll be happy. This WEF gobbledygook has to be stopped with comparison and contrast articles, before it takes hold in the American consciousness.

We want the “Free Press”, if there is any left, to compare and contrast hedonistic acid popping with spending the week leading up to Labor Day, trying to say the country and the Constitution.

So there you have it for next year’s Learning Man , Stone Mountain, Georgia, Labor Day.

I want to thank all the researchers who made the first 34 Learning Mans so successful, no matter how small, making enriching events for themselves and for the lives of other people.

And thank you for all the people who have supported us in these endeavors.

Notes -

As a reaser points out, Burning Man ised to be a protest against Billionaires, not their personal, drug rape mosh pit.