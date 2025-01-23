Perhaps now, after Larry Ellison’s landmark comments about focusing the AI industry on providing cancer mRNA vaccines, the American public and people worldwide might be more ready to accept that CoronaVirus was indeed a Live Exercise.

Why? The vast amount of data the CoronaVirus Live Exercise generates is the perfect feedstock for the AI mRNA cancer vaccine machine that we located at Oak Ridge National Laboratories in 2022.

CoronaVirus provided billions of human genomes, hundreds of evolved CoronaVirus variations, a nice 30% spike in cancers, especially in young people, and a veritable treasure trove of directed evolution data to train the most sophisticated AI systems.

You could almost hear Larry Ellison saying under his breath at the AI StarGate news conference, “Thanks for the Live Exercise data, America; we are going to have a hot time doing Directed Evolution with that!”. “We will be spitting out cancer vaccines like a tobacco-chewing baseball manager in the ninth inning with the bases loaded,” you could almost hear Ellison say.

Perhaps Larry Ellison should have announced a new movie, “Direct Evolution - We Trained On You”. Or possibly, “Thanks For the Human Training Data, We Can Spit Out mRNA Vaccines Now.’ For those that don’t remember, I went to Oak Ridge National Laboratories, where Larry Ellison got all his trade secrets in 2022.

We knew Oak Ridge AI supercomputers generated Pfizer’s mRNA cancer vaccines, but we didn’t know the person behind them until Jordan Walker fought over an iPad in a Brooklyn pizza shop. Then, we learned about Shuang Sarah Wu, who wrote the Pfizer mRNA cancer vaccines whitepaper, and her boss, Michael Dolston.

Shuang Sarah Wu was Little Miss “Let’s Use AI to Generate Cancer mRNA Vaccines” with AI patents to her credit. Shuang Sarah Wu wrote the Lightspeed whitepaper at Pfizer to cut all cancer research and other therapeutic areas over to mRNA.

Her boss was the key man behind the two Cancer Moonshots of Joe Biden, committing the Oak Ridge Lab infrastructure to find new cancer mRNA vaccines with AI.

Yes, the Pfizer mRNA cancer vaccine drill team could feed the AI machine at Oak Ridge. And now Larry Ellison is excited about what cancer mRNA vaccines the machine will spit out—personalized for your genome!

And the data from the CoronaVirus Live Exercise points to mRNA vaccines actually reactivated cancer in people who had been stable on immunotherapy for twenty years. Isn’t that the opposite of therapy? We have followed all the mRNA cancer vaccine projects from Oak Ridge since 2022, and we think this is the cancer mRNA vaccine pipeline Larry Ellison will co-opt.

We know the Oak Ridge Frontier supercomputer has been working on chugging out mRNA cancer vaccine candidates since I visited there in 2022. We will keep watching this drug pipeline know that Ellison seems to be shopping the pipeline to Arab investors at Davos.

This cancer mRNA vaccine pipeline goes back to Michael Dolston’s Cancer Moonshot in 2017, working with Oak Ridge’s Exascale project.

Chip manufacturer ARM and Nvidia, the leading AI GPU maker, got involved with Oak Ridge in 2019 on the CANDLE cancer project, among others. ARM and Nvidia were two key partners that Ellison announced yesterday, so this just seems like a forklift of the Oak Ridge technology to a Texas oil basis, ready for commercial exploitation.

We will keep an eye on Larry Ellison driving the forklift to move the mRNA cancer vaccine tech from Oak Ridge to Abilene, Texas, in the coming months. This should be interesting.

