(We’re about to summon a no less that half-dozen invisible ghost assassins and fly them straight through the plot holes in Vicky Ward and James Patterson’s brand-new, glossy-spined, page-turning séance on the Idaho Four. Citizen-journalist ghostbusting coming right up. Only Ward and Patterson could outdo themselves in missing the juice and critical facts from the Epstein saga, and they indeed manage to do just that with their new book on the Idaho Four.)