Part 1 – A Postcard From the Killing Fields

Good morning from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho—a postcard no travel bureau will ever print. The air up here still tastes like pine and gun oil, because we’ve just wrapped a week‑long charette of citizen sleuths who burned their own vacation days to chase truth nobody else wants.

Think summer camp, only the counselors are packing FOIA requests instead of s’mores, and the welcome committee is an Aryan Knights spotter truck photographing our license plates the second we stepped onto Moscow soil. Why bother? Because four college kids were butchered, and the official bedtime story—DoorDash driver-turned-ninja Bryan Kohberger—makes less sense than a three‑dollar bill.

If you look at the fingernail defensive wounds of Madison Mogen you solve three of the murders immediately. If you run the bloodstain on the handrail between the two rooms where bodies were found, you have the fourth perpetrator. None of them are Kohberger.