In the Summer of 2020, author George Webb visited every one of the five Normandy invasion beaches and most of the French towns involved in the breakout from the beachheads. In this series, George Webb explores why we are now funding the very same Nazi elements in Ukraine we fought in World War II.

Victor Rothschild ran the debating society at Cambridge that recruited the Cambridge Five British spies that gave US secrets to the Soviet Union to equalize the balance of the Cold War.

In the past few substack posts, I have summarized three books I wrote a few years ago about Henry Kissinger, Klaus Schwab, and Royal Dutch Shell intel officers like Prince Bernhard and Victor Rothschild of Bilderberg fame. My strategy here is if you know who the real players are in the Deep State, you won’t spend time-fighting front companies and NGOs. I have likened this to trimming a tree versus pulling the diseased tree up by the roots.

Journalist George Webb has outlined in three books in 2020 how front think tanks like the World Economic Forum and Bilderberg trace their roots back to an intelligence organization used by Royal Dutch Shell to get Hitler and the Nazi war machine critical oil products in World War II through shell companies.

Why is it important to understand the Royal Dutch Shell and Nazi war machine roots of Bilderberg and the World Economic Forum? Because we are giving the shell companies billions of dollars right now in Ukraine - literally Shell’s shell companies.

The idea of giving billions to Ukraine to help them fight the Russian invasion sounds laudable, but when you drill down, you find the same defense contractors which go back to the original Lockheed bribery scandal that knocked Prince Bernhard of Royal Dutch Shell and family fame from the top spot at Bilderberg.

The key US State Department war hawk for Ukraine, Ambassador Bill Taylor, even used the Lockheed javelin missiles for Ukraine as a political entrapment for President Donald Trump to ensure that the Javelin orders would be secured for Ukraine.

Journalist George Webb reported about the Biden family’s use of encrypted text messages to Ukraine with Blackberry devices for oil and gas deals as well as US House arms deals to Ukraine in May of 2017. A Blackberry device from the US Senate Sergeant of Arms office was left with George Webb with the information given and the Blackberry device was provided by a possible relative of Ambassador William Taylor.

In May of 2017, I was able to pinpoint the backchannel of the overthrow of Libya to these encrypted US State Department Blackberry devices through Diplomatic Security Services personnel (DSS) acting in the role of covert operatives in Benghazi, Tripoli, and other remote locations.

In 2017, I identified Dmitri Aperovich’s intelligence operation in Kyiv (later identified as NABU) as the center of operations for these Blackberrys, but I was also able to tie illegal covert operations in Syria, Sudan, Yemen, Ukraine, and Iran to these devices. I attended every day of the Benghazi tried and watched four different US State Department DSS officers testify to their presence in Benghazi to confirm this.

In May 2017, Journalist George Webb proposed that US State Department encryption was being used to conduct covert operations around the world through Ukraine including biological and nuclear programs through Ft. Belvoir in Virginia with a group called Task Force Orange.

Could Henry Kissinger, Klaus Schwab, and Royal Dutch Shell intel operatives really be using the US State Department for covert operations around the world to overthrow governments like Libya so Royal Dutch Shell could recoup its lost oil fields there? Could a Q-level security group out of Ft. Belvoir, Virginia named Task Force Orange really be acting at the headquarters for this operation?

Conspiracy theorists now will accuse me of leaving out Victor Rothschild, the silent founder of Bilderberg, Shell Oil executive, and British intelligence operative. (and some accuse me of even protecting the Rothschilds because I am supposedly a Mossad Agent).

No, I am not leaving out Victor Rothschild and the Kissinger connection to the Rothschilds. I have covered Hunter Biden’s deals on behalf of Rothschild Energy with those same encrypted US Senate-issued, State Department Blackberrys for the China Belt and Road pipeline to the Caspian Sea and through Pakistan. In fact, I have even outed Victor Rothschild’s debating society days at Cambridge with the Cambridge Five, giving key atomic secrets to the Soviets through Guy Burgess, Kim Philby, and Donald Maclean.

But I must admit, I do shy aware of Rothschild tropes. I am only interested in Rothschild Energy deals that connect directly to Hunter Biden’s Senate Sergeant of Arms Blackberry, issued by the US State Department and modified by Dmitri Alperovich’s NABU encryption group in Ukraine.

In 2020, I gave the name “Royal Dutch Virus” to the bioagents program with Task Force Orange at Fort Belvoir. I have been researching a bioagents program based in Ft. Belvoir’s Task Force Orange since 2017.

Unfortunately, one of the key doctors and the key Colonel who was also a nurse working in the Clinton White House were murdered.

I have strong evidence, by the way, that Task Force Orange was in Wuhan, China, during the outbreak of CoronaVirus. I did a story of the patsy victim of that operation, but that’s for another SubStack as I am at the SubStack email size limit.

Until then, here are some Royal Dutch Virus and Bavari 9/11 book excerpts…

You may also remember my exposes of Oleg Deripaska as a “Fake Russian” and in reality, being Jake Rothschild’s minerals man in Russia.