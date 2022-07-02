In 2017, Journalist George Webb speculated a “Zero Footprint” laptop may exist in the Senate Sergeant of Arms office to run a covert overthrow of Libya on behalf of Shell Oil.

In May 2017, I met with a man claiming to be a long-time advisor to then Vice President Joe Biden in the Senate, and did he have a story to tell. Over three hours (and I must admit, a lot of red wine), he proceeded to tell the then former Vice President who was in charge of a sort of technology transfer program of old Soviet weapons through the US State Department to buyers all over the world. Since this Biden advisor didn’t give his name, I called him Deep Blackberry as a take off on the Deep Throat of Watergate fame.

I equate being shown this US Senate Blackberry with being shown the Rosetta Stone for navigating covert deals in Washington, DC.

And I admit, I was entirely too focused on the old Soviet nuclear weapons, and not nearly focused enough on the old Soviet bioweapons. If I would have had that focus, I would have understood what he was trying to tell me about bioagent use in Libya, Syria, Sudan, and Ukraine. And the whole program was run under the protection of the Vice President through the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC.

A long-time Biden advisor told journalist George Webb that Senator and then Vice President Joe Biden was the conduit for old Soviet Union weapons technology to the US State Department, and the program was run out of the US Naval Observatory in Washington, DC.

He even dropped at Senate Blackberry, which the US State Department had given to the Bidens, in my lap. I am willing to admit that I thought it was a trap, and I was too leery of looking at the messages. But he hinted the US State Department used bioagents in Libya and Syria, and he mentioned Ukraine. But I was listening for Uranium since I had talking to a man I believed was a Uranium whistleblower that I had named Deep Uranium. (He turned out to be an FBI Informant).

The code name for Libya was Zero Footprint, and I kept listening for information on Qaddafi’s nuclear program. Deep Blackberry did not provide much information.

Journalist George Webb believes the contents of Hunter Biden’s US State Department Blackberry will tell the real story of Libya, Syria, and Ukraine. Webb believes the Hunter Biden lost laptops (four now), are diversions away from this real story of weapons from the old Soviet Union.

Five years ago, I speculated about seven laptops in the Senate Sergeant of Arms office - six laptops running covert actions in Libya, Syria, Tunisia, Egypt, Sudan, and Yemen and a seventh laptop used for the Iran Nuclear Deal. I believe the “Iran Nuclear Deal” laptop is still in use today.

I based this speculation on a Senate Sergeant of Arms Blackberry I was left by a long-time Biden advisor who said the encrypted Blackberrys were given to the US Senate by the US State Department to negotiate secret energy deals like the Iran Nuclear Deal. Each country's “deal” had separate participants, so I speculated there would be a separate laptop for each country's covert action participants.

News articles about US Senate Blackberrys being used for the Iran Nuclear Deal and CIA spying on Senators confirmed a Blackberry server laptop existed in the Senate Sergeant of Arms office.

Very similar to the Iran Nuclear Deal was the East Med Pipeline deal involving the US, Israel, Turkey, Greece, Syria, Lebanon, and Israel, which I called the “Southern Route” in 2017. The “Southern Route” was being negotiated by Eric Braveman, his “husband”, Neil Brown, Avi Braverman of Israel, and one Ukrainian Billionaire named Igor Kolomoisky with lots of Cyrus bank accounts.

So with all these US Senate Sergeant of Arms laptops running these top-secret negotiations, imagine my surprise when at least six of these laptops were stolen from the US Senate Sergeant of Arms office on January 6th, 2021.

The “angry mob” took selfies in the US Senate Rotunda but still found time to break into the US Senate Sergeant of Arms office and steal six critical laptops.

Journalist George Webb covered the events of January 6th, 2021 in the crowd from the storming of the barricade on the Mall side of the Capitol by Joe Biggs’ Proud Boys to the invasion of the Senate Sergeant of Arms office on the Supreme Court side of the Capitol. Webb repeatedly stated “We are watching the Senate Sergeant of Arms office” during his broadcasts.

I had followed the story of the seven laptops for the seven Top Secret plans slipping through the fingers of CIA chief David Petraeus to his girlfriend, Paula Broadwell. Petraeus somehow left seven folders with Top Secret information for overthrow operations in African and the Middle East on his desk - “Zero Footprint” for Libya and “Timber Sycamore” for Syria, for instance. I had been looking for the Blackberrys servers on Capitol Hill since I began my video series in 2016. because I knew Hillary Clinton and CIA Director David Petraeus communicated with encrypted Blackberry devices.

Imagine my surprise again a few days ago when I found that Michael Stenger, the Senate Sergeant of Arms during January 6th, 2021 Capitol break-in, was suddenly dead, just before a special hearing was called on the House inquiry into the January 6th events.

US Senate Sergeant Of Arms Michael Stenger died suddenly and suspiciously before a key January 6th investigation hearing.

The timing of this death seem to correspond to getting funding at the G7 meeting of the top seven nations of the world to underwrite the East Med pipeline. The plan appears to be 1) Have Kolomoisky provoke Russia with a series of Azov Battalian raids in the Donbas, 2) Have Russia occupy the Donbas in response, 3) Get emergency funding from the G7 to build the East Med Pipeline on behalf of the Genie Energy oil and gas energy consortium that I had been reporting on since 2016. Since some of Kolomoisky’s henchman were seen on Capitol Hill on January 6th, I supposed early on during my broadcasts of January 6th that the Ukrainians were at least going for their own “overthrow server” and for the East Med Pipeline laptop.

As Joe Biggs’ Proud Boys were going over the first January 6th barricade at 1PM, Journalist George Webb identified Ukrainian operatives dispersed in the group who had been bussed to an assembly area on the Capitol Mall.

I thought this was particularly incredible because I had encountered two US House employees, Jamie Fleet and Sean Moran, while researching the Awan Spy Ring in the US Congress who had written the House plan for safeguarding these types of servers in 2016.

Sean Moran helped write the House plan for safeguarding servers. How could “overthrow servers” and “pipeline servers” be left out on desktops for the taking on January 6th?

How could these “overthrow servers” and “pipeline servers” be left out in the open on the desk of the Senate Sergeant of Arms? (I also followed an attorney named Sean Moran who had written the Energy Security Trust - a trust for offshore drilling oil and gas energy plan for Obama with Ukraine as a center piece. Genie Energy princple Mary Landrieu was on the Board).

The US House and Senate Library of Congress had proven to be an information sieve, sending Terabytes of information on a weekly basis for years to both Pakistan through a DNC operative named Imran Awan and to Ukraine through a Ukrainian operative named Nataliia Sova.

But where was the link from the US House of Representatives and the Senate and Igor Kolomoisky? I found the link with an American lawyer who worked in the US Congress with Moran and Fleet. His name was Ed Flaherty located in Geneva Switzerland, and I suspected was a go between for Igor Kolomoisky since 2018, the Ukrainian Billionaire who seemed to be involved in so many otherthrows.

I am here in Geneva researching “diplomatic clubs” that may have been the meetpoints for the “energy plans” and “pipeline plans” which enjoy diplomatic immunity. The Diplomatic Club of Generva and the American Diplomatic Club of Geneva are of interest. I am preparing a case against Royal Dutch Shell and their sponsored, gain of function, bioagent lab called the Erasmus Lab for their illegal actions in Libya, so this information is important.

It is hard for me not to believe this provocation of Russia was “all in the plan” to get the G7 to pay for Kolomoisky’s East Med Pipeline. Zelensky of Ukraine, who is Kolomoisky’s puppet in Ukraine, seems to have made a number of “diplomatic” visits here in Geneva before warrants were issued for Kolomoisky here.

Incredibly, as I am preparing my case for the International Criminal Court on this series of seven overthrows, I am being accused of having access to these “overthrow” servers in some way. I have never seen these “overthrow servers” or I saw them completely inadvertently on a tour of the House and Senate in 2019. I have never seen the information on the “overthrow servers” unless there are emails between US State Department or CIA inidividuals, or emails to and from Hunter Biden.

One thing seems to be sure about the missing “overthrow servers” in the Senate Sergeant of Arms - they are probably safe here in Geneva in a supersecure Swiss bank vault, only to be opened when the next overthrow is due.

The “Biden” Blackberry with Senate Sergeant of Arms markings from May 2017