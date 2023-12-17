Low-intensity conflict is a form of warfare where the enemy does not realize they are under attack, enabling a continuous form of warfare. I have written extensively about SuperAntigens being used in low-intensity warfare to cause general inflammation in their intended targets.
SuperAntigens And SARS
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9026686/
This article does not speculate that SuperAntigens were both in the CoronaVirus and the COVID vaccines. Inflammation-causing SuperAntigens were in the virus which indicates lab engineering since these SuperAntigens had never appeared before in the virus before the October 2019 outbreak of CoronaVirus.
Here is an audio link to the recent Space I did on SuperAntigens called “Killing You Softly With SuperAntigens”. The audio has been edited to maximize the use of your time.
“Killing You Softly With SuperAntingen” Twitter Space By George Webb
We are often distracted by high-intensity warfare like fighter jets and kinetic bombing. But in terms of the effect on your health and inflammation in your body, SuperAntigens are far more important.
The SuperAntigens in the COVID spike might very well explain COVID systemic side effects and “Long Covid” side effects.
Military organizations like 4th Psychological Operations in Ft. Bragg, North Carolina merged with the FBI Counterintelligence Division to conduct these low-intensity operations against “security risks” in the United States (non-lethal) with Bill Clinton’s Presidential Decision Directive 62 (PDD-62).
These “security risks” are quite possibly Hillary Clinton’s “Deplorables”, using SuperAntigens to gradually degrade the immune systems of “security risks”.
Declassified Documents concerning Presidential Decision Directive 62 (PDD-62) · Clinton Digital Library
https://clinton.presidentiallibraries.us/items/show/16200
The bioagents of low-intensity conflict are simply called “unconventional” in PDD-62. I have been discussing David Petraeus’ involvement with Hillary Clinton and Secretary of State Madeline Albright’s involvement with this low-intensity conflict program called Operation Blackjack since 2011 in my blogging.
Since 2016, I have covered this form of non-lethal, bioagent warfare being brought from the Afghanistan and Iraq battlefields to Main Street USA after 9/11 on my YouTube channels and other social media outlets.
Since 1951, William Patrick III of the CIA’s bioagent strategy of Ft. Detrick focused on causing low-level cytokine storms that cause inflammation in the target population. William Patrick III would later write the “Dark Winter” simulation of an Anthrax attack in the United States by terrorists.
In turn, his protege, Steven Hatfill, would write a novel on the same anthrax terrorism topic in 1999. We believe these SuperAntigen table top and live exercises, along with the repeated emphasis on priming the public with the idea of a lone scientist terrorist who could perpetrate an anthrax attack, provided cover for this SuperAntigen testing program.
SuperAntigens “light up” 20% to 30% of the body’s immune system in a non-specific immune response, causing runaway inflammation in the body rather than a specific antibody response without few side effects.
William Patrick III consulted with no less a luminary than Henry Kissinger on including SuperAntigens as a payload for virus tests and vaccine trials.
Cytokine Storms not only cause inflammation but a host of other physiological problems like neurological pathologies as well as organ failure side effects.
Normally, your immune system activates only a small percentage of your immune system’s antibodies - less than .01%.
In a SuperAntigen response, over 20% to 30% of the wrong antibodies are activated, causing extensive damage in the targeted population.
Our researchers recently met in Columbus, Ohio near Battelle National Labs where Anthrax is weaponized to describe the US Headquarters for the the low intensity bioagent plan.
We also had an opportunity to bring together a large group of researchers in Dearborn, Michigan to discuss the military history of non-lethal bioagent testing with SuperAntigens, and how that technology has been incorporated with US domestic programs
I have pursued this topic of low-intensity warfare on the citizenry of the United States since 2011. We will continue to bring you updates from our research on this topic as we continue to dig for new research breakthroughs.
I have been writing about state-sponsored, low-intensity warfare since 2011 for a blog entitled www.nomoreinformants.com
Does introducing SuperAntigens via the coronavirus spike automatically bypass the innate immune response of the macrophages, George? And why is it that we can't create new Beta cells and white cells when they disappear? What causes a reduction in Beta Cells and white blood cells?
Why aren't there any studies done on the increase of diabetes 1 and all the immune deficiency diseases, arthritis et cetera, that have popped up in the last few decades in the U.S. and are silent killers that require constant medical intervention? Is this happening because of this clandestine biowarfare testing on the U.S. population in Operation Blackjack? Wouldn't this sort of biowarfare in the U.S. by DARPA and IARPA be treason?