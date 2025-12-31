George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

RST
20mEdited

Well said! It is unfortunate to see this happening but it seems to be a protective reaction by Candace's massive popular base to counteract the opposition confronting her from legacy forces. This has translated into an unquestioning support or loyalty by her admiring base that, in fact, puts Candace at risk when it comes to trusting questionable sources such as "Mitch." It is good to see investigative journalists who are willing to seek and express the truth they find, even at potential personal expense, rather than pandering and catering to curry favor.

