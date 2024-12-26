Now that President-Elect Donald Trump is rattling the sabers about the Panama Canal, implying a possible invasion, it might be time to look at a book I wrote on the topic five years ago about Kennedy’s planned invasion of Cuba in the Summer of 1962 called Op Plan 314.

From Google’s New Gemini 2.0 AI Search -

Context:

Post-Bay of Pigs: The disastrous Bay of Pigs invasion in April 1961 was a major embarrassment for the Kennedy administration and fueled a determination to remove Fidel Castro from power.

Operation Mongoose: This was a covert CIA program aimed at destabilizing the Cuban government and potentially assassinating Castro. However, it was largely ineffective.

Soviet Military Buildup: By 1962, the Soviet Union was secretly sending troops, equipment, and eventually nuclear missiles to Cuba, increasing the perceived threat to the United States.

Cuban Missile Crisis: The discovery of Soviet missiles in Cuba in October 1962 brought the world to the brink of nuclear war and significantly intensified the pressure to act.

The Plan (OPLAN 314 and 316):

Massive Force: The plan, known variously as OPLAN 314 and OPLAN 316, called for a full-scale military invasion involving a force initially estimated at around 180,000 to over 250,000 troops , including Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine personnel. Some estimates even suggested troop numbers above 400,000. This represented a truly enormous commitment of military resources.

Air Superiority: The operation would begin with a massive air campaign to destroy Cuban air defenses, military installations, and communication networks. This would involve hundreds of sorties by U.S. fighter jets and bombers.

Amphibious and Airborne Landings: The plan envisioned large-scale amphibious landings, similar to those in World War II, along with airborne assaults to seize key strategic locations like airfields and ports. These were to take place at several different points on the coast in the South and in the East.

Rapid Advance: The goal was to quickly overwhelm Cuban defenses and capture Havana and other major cities, leading to the overthrow of the Castro regime.

Why it Didn't Happen:

Cuban Missile Crisis Resolution: The Cuban Missile Crisis was ultimately resolved through a negotiated agreement between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. The Soviets agreed to remove their missiles, and the U.S. secretly agreed to remove its Jupiter missiles from Turkey, and perhaps most importantly for this issue, publicly agreed to not invade Cuba.

Concerns about Soviet Response: The full scale of Soviet forces in Cuba was not completely known at the time of the Bay of Pigs, but by the Missile Crisis, it had become clear that the invading US force would face more than just the Cuban military. There was significant concern that an invasion could trigger a wider war with the Soviet Union, potentially escalating to a nuclear conflict.

Casualty Estimates: While exact numbers are debated, estimates of potential U.S. casualties in a full-scale invasion were high, potentially in the tens of thousands. The Cuban defenders were more numerous, better armed and supplied, and more motivated than in the Bay of Pigs fiasco. They would also have the advantage of interior lines of communication and knowledge of the terrain.

International Condemnation: An invasion likely would have faced strong condemnation from many countries, particularly in Latin America.

Significance:

Demonstrates Kennedy's Resolve: The existence of this plan shows how seriously the Kennedy administration took the threat posed by Castro's Cuba and how far it was willing to go to remove him from power.

Highlights the Dangers of the Cold War: The potential for this invasion to escalate into a wider conflict underscores the extreme dangers of the Cold War and the constant risk of miscalculation.

Informs the Cuban Missile Crisis Narrative: Understanding the invasion plan helps to contextualize the decisions made by Kennedy and his advisors during the Cuban Missile Crisis. The very real possibility of a U.S. invasion likely played a role in both Soviet and Cuban actions.

In Conclusion:

The planned invasion of Cuba in 1962 was a massive military operation that was seriously considered but ultimately never carried out. The resolution of the Cuban Missile Crisis and the potential consequences of a full-scale war prevented its execution. It remains a fascinating "what if" of Cold War history and a stark reminder of the precarious balance of power during that era.

I have known the son of one of the key planners of the Cuba Invasion for the past seven years, John OLoughlin, and I have written a book about his father with his blessings called “Let’s Call Him McDuff”.

I believe studying the 1962 proposed Invasion of Cuba, OP Plan 314, and OP Plan 316 will inform President-Elect Trump’s decision to invade Panama as George Bush did in 1989.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_invasion_of_Panama

A key part of the Trump logic is that China is providing illegal Oxycontin for the opioid crisis and overdoses along with opiates like Fentanyl, and the key point of transshipment is Panama. The Trump Plan for Panama, which I believe comes from adviser Peter Navarro, is based on faulty intelligence that Panama is the key transshipment point for US opioids.

As I outlined in my 2019 book, “Let’s Call Him McDuff”, the key narcotics transshipment point for the US is through the Port of Miami since the 1947 Helliwell Plan the CIA created with the Lucky Luciano and Meyer Lansky Commission. The Chicago Mob later rolled up this drug connection, otherwise known as the Outfit, in 1973.

Kennedy’s 1962 strike at the heart of Cuba in Havana with the 82nd Airborne would have eliminated the Luciano-Lansky-CIA cash cow, so the CIA provided false intelligence about Russian missiles in Cuba to stop Kennedy’s Invasion. I have covered how Insall B. Hale installed one Lee Harvey Oswald, refreshing leaving Russia a month earlier, into the U-2 photo interpretation DoD contractor Jaggars in Dallas one week before the Cuban Missile Crisis to provide this false intelligence to Kennedy.

History will show that Richard Bissell and James Angleton leaked OP Plan 316 to the Cubans in advance and then provided doctored U-2 photographs to the National Security Council to be presented to President Kennedy in the Oval Office. (Kennedy hated the Situation Room in the basement of the White House).

Kennedy feared another Bay of Pigs because OP Plan 316 leaked, and he feared a possible nuclear exchange with Russia to defend Cuba. History will show that Angleton used Oswald to leak OP Plan 316 to the Russians. Oswald’s first meeting with Valery Kostikov was in 1962, not 1963, as is currently shown in the JFK documents. Trump needs to declassify the last 9% of JFK documents to show how Angleton leaked OP Plan 314 and OP Plan 316 to the Russians through Oswald.

Here are more details of the 82nd Airborne’s planned actions around Havana.

Within OPLAN 316, the 82nd Airborne Division had several key objectives, primarily focused on securing airfields to enable the rapid buildup of U.S. forces and supplies. Here's what we know about their specific targets:

San Antonio de los Baños Airfield: This was one of the most crucial targets. It was a major Cuban Air Force base located southwest of Havana and was considered essential for establishing U.S. air superiority. The 82nd Airborne, possibly in concert with the 101st, was tasked with seizing and securing this airfield quickly to allow for the landing of heavier equipment and troops.

Campo Libertad (later, Campo Columbia): This was another vital airfield, closer to Havana. While perhaps not as critical for the initial landings, it would serve as a major hub for operations into Havana. Along with the 101st Airborne Division, the 82nd may also have had a role in securing this airfield.

Other Airfields and Key Locations: The 82nd Airborne, in addition to the 101st, would likely have been assigned additional targets beyond just these two primary airfields. These might have included smaller airstrips, key road junctions, bridges, and potentially even port facilities to further facilitate the flow of troops and supplies.

Important Considerations: