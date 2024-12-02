As most of you know, Kash Patel is being considered for FBI Director to replace Christopher Wray in the new Donald Trump Administration. The problem with pundits weighing in on the Kash Patel candidacy is that they don’t go to Kash Patel and Mike Flynn events, so they don’t know about the strong connection between them.

While doing a story on Dick Cheney’s illegal wiretapping of ATT server rooms in Nashville in the “Batman Building” behind me, I attended a Mike Flynn - Kash Patel event in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, near Nashville in 2021.

I will characterize the event as a religious revival, complete with revival tents, but the candidate being revived was General Michael Flynn, rebuilding from his downfall of unleashing the Mueller Investigation of Trump by texting Russian Ambassador Kislyak during the Transition Period.

To his credit, despite the Kislyak Investigation triggering, General Michael Flynn soldiered on the Campaign Trail for three years with Kash Patel in tow.

Flynn was rebuilding his credibility after the Kislyak Blackberry texting during the Transition Period that caused so many problems for Trump, with Mueller lawyers crawling all over him for two and a half years. But Flynn was also readying a second at the event, Kash Patel, just in case America had a long memory about Russian Ambassador Kislyak.

Organizer Clay Clark did dozens of these “Reawaken America” events all across the country after the 2020 Election, and all the fanfare and hoopla never quite erased the memories of Flynn triggering the Mueller Investigation on Trump with the Blackberry texting Kislyak in the Transition Period in 2016.

But Kash Patel, Flynn's obvious protege on the tour, was being prepared as a substitute should Trump’s memory recall the Mueller Investigation. How would Kash Patel be different from Flynn as FBI Director? The short answer is he wouldn’t be.

You have to assume all the dangles and entrapments that Mike Flynn tried with Trump in 2016, and 2017 will be repeated with Kash Patel in 2024 and 2025.

Our researchers filled a rather sizable whiteboard of all the Flynn entrapment dangles to the Trump 2016 Campaign and in the 2016 Trump Transition Period.

If you choose Kash Patel for FBI Director, you get Kash and Karry Flynn.

We have put forth a foil for the ideal FBI Director for eight years in the personage of Thomas O’Louglin, AKA McDuff. McDuff has decades of field investigative work for J Edgar Hoover and years with SACSA, the covert action planning arm of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Kash Patel has none of this experience, meaning he would need to lean on Flynn at every turn.

You can judge Kash Patel based on his position on investigating the first Trump assassination, which is standoffish at best, even though our research group has provided a gold mine of evidence. There are better choices out there. Somewhere out there, there is another McDuff. Maybe ex-FBI Agent George German. Maybe even x-FBI Agent Robyn Gritz who my decease partner Task Force worked with. Better than Kash and Karry.