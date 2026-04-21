Yesterday, we highlighted how Kash Patel’s arrest of Iranian Spy and Arms Operative Shamim Mafi in Los Angeles worked directly for Iran’s top negotiator, Mohammed Ghabalif, who is scheduled to meet with JD Vance today, but the preconditions for those renewed talks may have failed.

Recap of April 21st livestream - “Kash On The Hunt For Iranian Spies In Los Angeles.”

PART 1 — I Started With DOJ Arrest Records

This is where this latest Iran Spy Ring in Los Angeles thread begins: with a federal criminal complaint describing an alleged scheme to broker weapons deals tied to Iran. The Department of Justice laid out details of a case involving an Omani-registered company and alleged transactions involving drones and military equipment—facts that exist on paper, not just in whispers (reuters.com).

But paper only tells you what’s been proven—or what prosecutors think they can prove. It doesn’t tell you what’s been missed.