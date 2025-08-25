John Bolton and Operation AirSpray: A Ten-Part Investigative Outline - Summary Of Four Hour Livestream On Monday, August 25th, 2025

Part I – SeaSpray’s Forgotten Twin

Everyone knows about Operation SeaSpray — the spraying of San Francisco in 1950 with Serratia marcescens. What fewer recall is its twin: the Pentagon Vulnerability Tests, running from 1949–1952. Instead of ships spraying harbors, this was the CIA doping air filters inside the Pentagon.

For years, Pentagon staff were unwitting guinea pigs in aerosol experiments. Our researchers dub this indoor corollary Operation AirSpray — not its real name, but a shorthand for the continuity between these Cold War experiments and later aerosol vectoring. The logic was simple: if you can aerosolize pathogens in the five rings of the Pentagon, you can do it anywhere. The operation seeded the template for “pandemic planes” decades later.

Part II – Metadata Doesn’t Lie: The Pentagon’s Doctored Air

Files show doped filters were swapped into Pentagon HVAC systems, producing sickness waves blamed on “flu season.” J. Edgar Hoover tasked McDuff (the FBI man I often reference) with investigating 68,000 Nazi scientists arriving under Operation Paperclip.

Hoover suspected they were behind the Pentagon illnesses. But we don’t know if he tasked McDuff for the Pentagon poisoning. We do know McDuff worked on National Security and would be assigned to the case if it was thought the Russians were behind the Pentagon attack. Whether it was Nazis or CIA cut-outs, the method was established: weaponize indoor air, and disguise it as a seasonal bug. Agent, we don’t know that our Agent McDuff was assigned the case; this is just a placeholder for the FBI team that was asked to investigate the case.

This became the proof of concept for future bio-ops — everything from airline cabins to universities. The seed planted in 1949 germinated again in 2019 with Shuang Sarah Wu’s patented filters and Wuhan’s lab retrofits.

Part III – Bolton Enters the Frame

Fast-forward to the 21st century: John Bolton, moustache bristling, positioned himself as the hawk of hawks, especially on Iran. Yet in our researcher’s reporting and interviews, Bolton wasn’t merely saber-rattling; he was facilitating access. Venezuelan diplomatic passports, allegedly handed to two Iranian bagmen — Farahani and Ardestani — passed through networks Bolton oversaw.

These weren’t “trigger men,” but logistics operatives, bringing cash, documents, and cover identities into the U.S. The echoes of the Pentagon tests resound here: the method wasn’t direct bombing, but infiltration, aerosol, vectoring. Bolton stood at the pivot point between past biowarfare doctrine and modern covert logistics.

Part IV – The Bagmen from Caracas

Our researchers detailed how these Iranians were slipped in via Caracas with Venezuelan papers. If Venezuela’s Maduro doesn’t explain how those passports were issued, I have warned, “there’s going to be a hot time in Caracas.”

These passports weren’t mere travel docs; they were hall passes for covert action. The Venezuelan connection underscores Bolton’s dual game: on one hand, he posed as the man calling for regime change in Caracas; on the other, he allegedly oversaw the funnel of Iranian assets through the same regime he denounced.

ChatGPT won’t let me label these real life characters and event of Farahani and Ardestani in a depiction, but this is what happened.

Classic metadata contradiction — hawk in daylight, handler in the shadows.

Part V – The Pandemic Plane Template - A Variation On Operation Northwoods

Here’s the leap: from 1949 Pentagon filters to 2020’s Flight PS752. 146 Iranian students were routed from Tehran to Canada via Kiev. The cover story? Sanctions required stopovers. The suspicion? Filters swapped or doped during the Kiev leg — just as Pentagon vents were doped in 1949.

We call this the pandemic plane model: a long-haul flight becomes a flying incubator. By the time passengers deplane, illness blooms. And when PS752 was shot down after Soleimani’s assassination, the stage was set to spin it as Iran’s revenge or a tragic accident — obscuring the possibility of a live-exercise vectoring op.

Part VI – Bolton as Iranian Assassination “Victim”

When word leaked of Iranian plots, Bolton positioned himself as a target: “They weren’t just after Trump — they were after me too!” Pompeo played the same tune.

Our researcher’s skepticism is sharp: these men weren’t innocent prey, they were facilitators. By crying victim, Bolton deflected scrutiny from the Caracas passport pipeline. The “I was hunted too” narrative provided cover, just as “flu season” had covered the Pentagon vulnerability tests. Always the same sleight of hand: flip the hunter into the hunted, muddy the metadata, walk away untouched.

Part VII – The Bedminster Papers and the Cover-Up

Our researchers tied Bolton’s orbit to the Bedminster “Iran Papers theft — papers snatched from Trump’s New Jersey club. Among them, allegedly, were files describing why Mar-a-Lago had to be raided: documentation of the pandemic plane predicate. Trump held proof that the CIA’s old playbook — doped filters, vulnerability tests — had been updated for airline cabins in 2019. Bolton, Pompeo, and Brennan all had motive to suppress this. If Trump exposed that Soleimani’s death was pre-scripted into a bio-ops narrative, the entire intelligence scaffolding would collapse.

Part VIII – Prince Philip, Safari Club, and the Old Networks

Our researchers looped in the Safari Club, where Western royals, Gulf sheikhs, and intelligence barons merged Cold War assets. Prince Philip’s macabre joke about returning as a virus is cast as more than gallows humor; it’s emblematic of elite obsession with biocontrol. Bolton’s lineage — his grandmother arriving as a servant in 1922 Baltimore — shows the classic servant-to-spook pipeline I do like to highlight. The Safari Club provides continuity: from CIA-Nazi biowarfare splicing in the ’40s, to Bolton’s Iran-Venezuela vectoring in the 2010s, to pandemic planes in 2020. Same club, new century.

Part IX – Kiev as the Chokepoint

Why Kiev? Because Ukraine was the CIA’s deniable playground. Antonov cargo planes, Mriya hangars, oligarch money like Kolomoisky’s — all vectors our researchers have traced. Routing Iranian students through Kiev wasn’t just about sanctions; it was about having a neutral hub where filters could be swapped, data could be collected, and plausible deniability maintained. Bolton’s State-NSC nexus fit perfectly: pressure Iran, sanction airlines, force stopovers, then leverage Kiev as the covert service station. The PS752 tragedy — missile strike or hack-in — was layered atop this infrastructure.

Part X – Operation AirSpray Today

Our researchers’ bottom line: Operation AirSpray (Pentagon Vulnerability Tests) never ended; it mutated. Bolton’s involvement is emblematic of continuity — the moustached front man for an old doctrine. Air as vector, filters as Trojan horses, students as cover. From doped Pentagon vents to Kiev stopovers, from Venezuelan passports to Bedminster files, the through-line is simple: aerosolized compromise, masked as accident or reprisal. Bolton plays victim, but metadata paints him as facilitator. And until citizen journalists keep putting the pieces together at their “Cracker Barrel news desks,” the official story will remain locked in archives labeled “seasonal flu” or “tragic error.”

Conclusion

From San Francisco fog banks in 1950 to Kiev layovers in 2020, the arc of AirSpray is straight: weaponized aerosols, compartmentalized under “defensive” vulnerability tests, run through NATO labs, laundered by DARPA contracts, masked by pharma patents, covered by intel alliances, and occasionally blown apart by metadata leaks.

John Bolton serves as a character fulcrum. Groomed in Reagan’s UN missions, hardened under Bush’s Iraq push, inserted into Trump’s NSC — and allegedly tied to Venezuelan passports for Iranian bagmen. Bolton’s “I’m a victim too” posture in 2020 echoes the same script as Pompeo: cover stories to obscure deeper operations.

But metadata — visitor logs, flight manifests, patents, conference rosters — pierces through narrative fog. Webb’s refrain is that “truth is in the metadata,” and if AirSpray was designed to choke the Pentagon in 1949, metadata is how citizen journalists can choke AirSpray in 2025.

That’s the Cracker Barrel News model. Sit, sip, map, share. A rocking chair beats an HVAC duct when the air turns toxic.