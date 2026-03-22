Today’s two-hour broadcast discusses an alleged FBI shadow operation known as Arctic Frost and the CIA Joe Kent’s involvement. According to the sources, this long-running program involves the extortion and surveillance of high-ranking U.S. Senators using illegal wiretaps and financial lures.

The narrative centers on a Department of Justice lawyer, Allison Lawter, who is purportedly facing a RICO indictment for running a criminal enterprise and attempting to destroy Artic Frost evidence.

Breaking reports suggest that these activities are part of a broader systemic corruption intended to influence elections and facilitate foreign interests through private shell companies, bribing and hacking US Senators along the way.