Every time Candace Owens, more of our research group’s reporting gets validated and verified. This time, Candace Owens interviewed the CEO of Fold-AR in a marathon three-hour interview, where Corby Hall admitted Victor Marx was plotting a 50,000 gun shipment to Syria, Lebanon, and Gaza.

While Candace’s interview spent most of the three hours preparing an insanity defense for Corby Hall, with an equal amount of time preparing a substance abuse defense.

Still, the Syria and Lebanon gun running by the CIA we have been reporting for a decade, filtered through Corby Hall’s testimony. We have reported that Joe Kent was the key CIA lead for getting guns to the Al Nusra Front in Syria from 2014 to 2019.

It seems no matter how much manufactured static the Syrian drug-running crew generates, the forensic signal emerges - everyone in the Candace Owens reporting sphere is a Syrian gun runner, TPUSA Faith, Erika Kirk, and Lori Frantzve, Victor Marx, Rob McCoy, all orchestrated by Joe Kent. And of course, now, twelve years later, after Timber Sycamore began to overthrow Assad in Syria, they want to dump it on Trump.