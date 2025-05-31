We now know the mysterious “Temple” on Jeff Epstein’s Little St. James Island was more like a small movie soundstage with a large bookcase as its only furniture.

Our investigative group has chosen to focus on Epstein metadata like following the DynCorp tail numbers of Jeff Epstein’s planes and helicopters, and we have done extensive analysis on who accompanied Epstein on those plane flights.

We focused on the metadata of the CIA and State Department planes with passenger manifests because this approached promised more hard evidence in the investigation of any of the conspiracies Epstein may have entered into.

Our investigators are still perplexed. After nine years of publishing the Epstein DynCorp tail numbers of his aircraft and helicopter, and his Humpty Dumpty slush fund in the US Congress, the “Temple” on Little St. James still gets all the attention. We are not impressed after finally seeing what was inside the “Temple” that diverted the Epstein investigation for nine years.

We focused on Epstein’s business deals with CRISPR gene editing companies, and new vaccine technology companies with the then world’s richest man, Bill Gates. We looked at Epstein’s pilots and passports as well for irrefutable, hard evidence in our investigations.

We looked at Epstein’ co-conspirators as well named in the Justice Department pleas agreement. Would that not be a good place to start looking at co-conspirators?

We interviewed people who knew his modelling finders in Europe like Jean Luc Brunnell direct interview reporting over the last eight years from models who had been taken advantage of.

But the world seemed to only care about the “Temple” on Little St. James Island. Now that we know it houses a large bookcase and nothing else, can we move on to the real metadata, like the flight manifests and phone records of the individuals who took those flights?

We have done a great deal of research on the actual meetings that actually occurred on the island, not “woo woo” speculation of what might be going on inside the “Temple”.

Dr. Eric Braverman ran the PATH Foundation with Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, which had over a dozen meetings on Little St. James Island on the topic of elite longevity.

The real story of the investor meetings on longevity and CRISPR technology may not be what the public wants to hear, but the public deserves a straight answer and full disclosure about Jeff Epstein.

Epstein’s Saudi and Austrian passports for hosting lavish parties for members of several Arab Royal families also need to be revealed. No one seems interested in the real story of Epstein's activities with Saudi Royals.

We are left with Netflix’s “Filthy Rich” documentary series, which explains how a man who had access to the world’s top models to fly them to million-dollar weekends in Monaco with Saudi Royals needed to pay $200 to high school girls from West Palm Beach for massages.

Why not start with Epstein’s fourteen-year-old female pilot, Nadi Marcinko, that went on to visit Epstein seventy times when he was in jail during a stay where he may have only reported to the jail for an hour or two about the same number of times? Or start with his pilot, who flew him for decades, Larry Visoski. We did that work.

Now that we know what the bookcase inside the “Temple” looks like, can we move on to the hard evidence and metadata?