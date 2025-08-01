The Beatles sang about being 64 or over, and now that is nearly sixty million Americans. Of course, the Beatles sang about enjoying a lot of birthdays in the backyard with grandkids, and cancer is the leading cause of not having additional birthdays with the grandkids in the backyard. That’s why we teamed up McTough, our cancer-fighting mascot, with the Beatles to sing a new McTough version of “When I’m 64”.