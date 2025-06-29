George Webb Summary of the Livestream June 29th, 2025 : Cancer as a Crime and the Power of Investigative Research

Segment 1: Kicking Off with Racine – The Crime Hub

Good morning, folks! George Webb here, diving headfirst into the murky swamp of truth, as always. Today’s livestream was a wild ride, but we’re zeroing in on a bombshell: Cancer is a crime, and researching crimes is the most elucidating, mind-expanding pursuit you can ever undertake.

Let’s start in Racine, Wisconsin, where eight years ago, I teamed up with Task Force, a brilliant ex-cop who could infiltrate like nobody’s business. We uncovered a dark underbelly tied to a splinter group of the John Birch Society – not the whole outfit, mind you, but a racist faction with a sinister agenda. They were allegedly running drugs to fund anti-communist operations, channeling profits into gain-of-function research for pandemics. Author note - Dan Hopsicker told me to this to my face about the “China Hands” that flew the “Hump” in China for Claire Chenault and the Flying Tigers.

This wasn’t just about heroin or cocaine; it was about creating biological scourges to target enemies, real or imagined. Researching this crime opened my eyes to how deep these networks run, connecting local drug trades to global bio-weapons schemes. It’s why I say digging into crimes is the ultimate education – it’s like peeling an onion that never stops making you cry.

Segment 2: Cancer as a Crime – The HeLa Cell Scandal

Now, let’s pivot to the heart of the matter: cancer is a crime, plain and simple. If you don’t see it that way, you’re missing the forest, the trees, and the whole damn ecosystem. The livestream hammered on the Hela cells, taken from Henrietta Lacks’ womb – a pregnant or ovulating woman – without her consent.

These cells, used in labs worldwide, are the most pathogenic ever known, capable of contaminating an entire facility if you so much as pop the cork on a test tube. They were the backbone of the polio vaccine production in Tuskegee, where 23 million kids got shots potentially laced with cancer-causing agents. This wasn’t a lab mishap; it was a deliberate crime. Post-WWII, Nazi experiments irradiating women’s reproductive organs at Auschwitz morphed into new guises, with Hela cells as the star player.

Researching this crime unveils a chilling pattern: cancer’s roots lie in the intentional manipulation of embryonic cells, creating a “Rosemary’s Baby” that evades checkpoints and thrives like a genetic monster. Understanding this crime is the key to unraveling cancer’s true nature.

Segment 3: The Wisconsin Method – Eugenics and Control

Back to Racine, where Task Force and I stumbled onto the “Wisconsin Method” – a diabolical playbook of releasing a pathogen, then seizing control with social distancing, masks, PCR tests, and vaccines.

It’s not just about pandemics; it’s eugenics, targeting groups like African Americans, who this racist John Birch offshoot conflated with communism. They funded experiments to introduce cancer into embryos, aiming to sterilize or wipe out populations deemed undesirable.

My research partner Task Force’s infiltration into groups like the John Birch Society and the Knights of Pythias was key – she could blend in, develop informants, and uncover motives like nobody else. When she passed in 2018, the Racine story hit a wall; I couldn’t replicate her undercover genius. But researching these crimes showed me how cancer was weaponized as a tool of control, not just a disease. It’s why I urge everyone to dig into crimes – it’s an education that rewires your brain, revealing the puppet strings behind global agendas.

Segment 4: The Erasmus Lab – Global Bio-Weapons Nexus

The livestream took us across the Atlantic to Holland’s Erasmus Lab, a sister operation to Wisconsin’s dark schemes, backed by the House of Orange and Bilderberg lineage. Queen Maxima, rocking that lime-green dress, is the poster child for this nexus.

Her father was a bio-weapons figure in South America, her husband a descendant of IG Farben, the Nazi experiment powerhouse. They’re pushing drone warfare and bio-weapons, with Ukraine as the testing ground. The lab’s gain-of-function work, tied to Fauci and others, aimed to unleash pandemics like a universal flu, with vaccines ready to rake in billions.

Researching this crime connects the dots from Racine to Rotterdam to Ukraine, exposing a global network profiting from disease and war. It’s investigative work that unveils the truth, like pulling the curtain on a twisted wizard. Digging into these crimes teaches you how power operates, and it’s why I’ll never stop chasing the leads.

Segment 5: Cancer’s Embryonic Roots – A Devil Baby

Cancer’s not just a medical malady; it’s a crime with embryonic roots, and the livestream drove this home. Cancer mimics embryonic stem cells, with pluripotent potential to dodge treatments and rewrite its genetic code. This traces back to experiments like Sanger’s, where cancer was introduced into embryos to create evasive, aggressive strains. If you mix cancer with a fetus, you give cancer the evasive power of omnipotent or pluripotent embryoic stems cells, you give cancer the evasive power that it has today.

Think of cancer as a “devil baby” – it rewires itself to survive, just like an embryo differentiates into eyes, skin, or bones. The livestream pointed to the Hela cells, extracted from a woman’s womb, as the source of this omnipotent nightmare. If you don’t research the crime of how these cells were manipulated, you’ll chase gene therapies forever, missing the dealer’s hand behind the cards. Investigating this crime taught me cancer’s not random; it’s a product of deliberate acts, and that’s the education we need to rethink the whole fight against it.

Segment 6: CIA Drug Money – Fueling the Cancer Machine

Racine’s John Birch splinter group wasn’t just about drugs; they were swimming in cash, laundering it through ventures like Studebaker, Indian Motorcycles, and Racine Kringle. This dirty money funded bio-weapons and cancer research, tying back to the CIA’s long history of drug-running, from China’s opium trade to Iran-Contra’s cocaine pipelines.

The livestream called out Dr. Soon-Shiong, with his billion-shot vaccine factory and ties to John Brennan and Wesley Clark, pushing cancer vaccines on kids without proper trials. Researching these crimes reveals a web of profit and power, where disease is a business model.

The CIA’s unholy matrimony with crime fuels global agendas, and cancer’s just one of their cash cows. Digging into this educated me on how drug money and bio-weapons intertwine, and it’s why researching crimes is like earning a PhD in reality.

Segment 7: The Power of Early Investigation – Cracking Cases

The livestream stressed the importance of getting to the truth early, like in Butler, where we learned Crooks was a volunteer sniper, not a lone gunman, within hours. With cancer, it’s the same principle: start with the Petri dish.

What went into the polio vaccine? Hela cells, not just SV40 from monkeys. The monkey narrative’s a cover for human experiments, and researching this crime early – tracing Hela cells to Tuskegee – shifts the narrative from accident to intent. It’s why I say researching crimes is the most elucidating activity.

You learn the modus operandi, the cui bono (who benefits), and you can predict the future, whether it’s drone wars or cancer’s next move. In Racine, Task Force’s early infiltration exposed the Wisconsin Method before it could hide. Early investigation is like catching the dealer before he shuffles the deck, and it’s the key to solving complex crimes like cancer.

Segment 8: South Africa and the Black Bomb – A Racist Legacy

The livestream ventured to South Africa, where I met with folks who exposed a racist plot tied to the Erasmus Lab and Wisconsin’s schemes. They called it the “black bomb” – a bio-weapon to cleanse Africa of Black populations, followed by a “white vaccine” to protect their own. I visited hospitals, prayed in Cape Town’s Company Gardens, and saw Dr. Soon-Shiong’s billion-shot factory in a barbed-wire enclave.

George Webb at Dr. Soon-Shiong’s billion-shot vaccine factory in Cape Town, South Africa.

Researching this crime connected the dots to Racine’s eugenics and Holland’s bio-weapons, showing a global network of racial and economic domination. It’s why investigating crimes is so powerful – it unveils the motives behind atrocities, from cancer experiments to pandemics. This work educated me on how history’s darkest impulses persist, and it’s why we must keep digging to expose the truth.

Segment 9: The Hindenburg and Mass Formation Psychosis

The livestream took a detour to the Hindenburg disaster, a masterclass in mass formation psychosis. That serene zeppelin, followed by a fiery explosion, wasn’t just an accident; it was a psychological op to prime Americans for war, painting Germany as the enemy.

The same tactics apply to cancer and pandemics – create fear, then control the narrative. Researching this crime taught me how fear is weaponized, from the Hindenburg to COVID’s Wisconsin Method. Investigating these crimes reveals the playbook: scare the masses, then sell the solution. It’s why digging into crimes is the ultimate education – you learn how power manipulates perception, whether it’s a burning airship or a cancer epidemic. This knowledge empowers you to see through the smoke and mirrors.

Segment 10: Conclusion – Research Is the Path to Truth

Folks, cancer’s a crime, and researching crimes is the ultimate education. The livestream wove Racine, Erasmus, Hela cells, and South Africa into a tapestry of deliberate harm, from eugenics to bio-weapons to drone wars. Digging into these crimes taught me more than any university: cancer’s not just a disease but a weapon, funded by drug money and global elites like those behind Queen Maxima’s lime-green dress, symbolizing Ukraine’s bio-weapon ambitions.

For $8 a month, I’m chasing truth, not pushing billion-shot factories like Dr. Soon- Shiong, with his CIA ties. Join me – read, investigate, connect the dots. It’s not just about solving cancer; it’s about understanding the world’s hidden machinery. Researching crimes is like holding a flashlight in a dark cave, and it’s why I’ll never stop. Subscribe, retweet, and let’s keep peeling back the layers together.