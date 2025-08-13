In the blue-gray hush of a Michigan morning, before the corporate newsrooms stir and the drones take their first watch, we gather—not as moguls, not as credentialed courtiers, but as ordinary citizens with extraordinary resolve. Foreign and domestic stalkers alike, like an ever-present dark shadow, celebrate another untimely and mysterious newsroom death at our Michigan location. Despite yet another newsroom death, we boldly look toward the sun and the new day.

We are the stubborn proprietors of the last open fields, armed not with combines and subsidies, but with sharpened minds, pocket notebooks, and the new tools of the age. Our cause is simple in its enormity: to meet the all-seeing eyes of Palantir Gotham, the ceaseless hum of surveillance, and the quiet dismantling of our Constitution with the patient, relentless labor of truth-telling.

These are the days when the air is thick with data trails and contrails, when the sky itself hums with the low, insect-like persistence of drones, each a messenger for some unseen master. Against that backdrop, we are neither invisible nor silent. We chart the patterns, we follow the metadata, we ask the questions that the sponsored voices will not. And in doing so, we keep alive the last bright principle of a republic—that an informed citizenry, vigilant and unafraid, can hold its own against even the most elegantly engineered machinery of control.

Part One – The County Fair of News

It is a bright morning in Michigan, the kind that makes you think about county fairs and schoolyard ballgames, but in this newsroom the harvest is not hay bales and pies, it’s stories. Men and women who’ve driven cross-country, some flying in from coasts and plains, sit together under a flag of Michigan, which hangs with the comfortable authority of a family quilt.

Mark Buckley—part owner, co-host, and producer of Neighborhood News —sits across from me. We speak about AI like farmers speak about weather: with equal parts hope and suspicion. Will this new season bring rain or drought?

This summit, this gathering of citizen journalists and stubborn old-fashioned truth tellers, feels like the last gathering of family farmers before the combines and the corporate land trusts roll in. The analogy is no accident—neighborhood news, the kind done by volunteers underwriting it for others, is slipping into the past. I have spent the last year helping a Michigander and a Kansas farm family use AI to fight the corporate interests in the Court.

Another Nebraska farmer is here at this Michigan news gathering charrette, having already lost his Nebraska farm. Yet another Michigan farmer discusses with me how her family farm is being threatened by a “solar farm” that actually causes global warming.

Corporate newsrooms operate on multi-million dollar Big Pharma budgets, while some alternative channels are awash in $400,000-a-month stipends, funded by state and corporate sponsors the way agribusiness is underwritten by subsidies and futures markets.

Part Two – The Fields and the Fences

Once upon a time, the news was a family-owned field. You could walk the rows of your beat, talk to the folks, and know the soil you were working in. Now the fences are higher. Palantir Gotham, biosurveillance, low-energy Bluetooth MESH internet of things tracking, federal narrative-shaping—all these are the hedgerows of modern information agriculture. The state is planting a monocrop of sanctioned talking points, and the seeds are patented. The yield? Compliance. We have ex-Ford workers here too, wondering why we can’t still make hybrids while all electric vehicles don’t sell and bring down mountains for rare earth metals.

We spoke over lunch of fighting the “deep state,” which in practice is fighting the same financial and data combines that have corralled farming into vertically integrated supply chains. AI, in the wrong hands, is a crop duster spraying glyphosate over the weeds of dissent. In the right hands, it could be the irrigation that makes a homestead bloom again.

Part Three – The New Plow

Like the mechanical plows of the Industrial Revolution, AI can save labor. We can use it to shorten a 12-hour research day to six, to turn a hay-stack of screenshots into a neat bale of verified facts. But plows cut both ways. They can feed the village, or they can tear up the prairie for short-term profit.

We talked about compound searches, how AI lets us search 50 sites in a blink, how it can recall the date of a DoorDash order in a murder case (or was that a Door Dash delivery of three young women’s bodies?), and expose the alibi as a false crop. This is the kind of yield that neighborhood news can still bring in—local knowledge married to smart tools. But as with the old farmers, the danger is becoming a tenant on someone else’s land, working under someone else’s algorithms.

Part Four – The Ten-Day Planting Calendar

We set out a ten-day agenda, as if we were marking planting and harvest dates. Day one: storytelling. Day two: turning notes into narratives. Day three: the five Ws and hitting deadlines under pressure. Day four: character profiles and voice—writing as Poe, Hemingway, or Fitzgerald, each a different seed. Day five: hook and headline, the crop that draws buyers to your stall.

We add curriculum to our courses of “Make Your Kid A Farmer”, “Make Your Kid An Engineer”, “Make Your Kid A Doctor”, and “Make Your Kid A Nurse”. Meanwhile, Palantir Gotham hums in the background with “Make Your Kid A Compliant Slave” and “Make You Soylent Green Pet Treats”.

The rest of the days move through sourcing, editing like an investigator, and shaping a book proposal. It’s the old farm-to-table model for ideas: you plant, you tend, you harvest, you share. But even as we write these days on the whiteboard, I can feel the corporate weather front moving in—automation not to help the farmer, but to replace him.

Part Five – We, Not Me

Mark and I spoke about the “we” economy versus the “me” economy. In farming, a “me” farm folds quickly; a “we” farm survives by pooling labor, seed, and tools. The same is true in neighborhood news.

If AI is just for personal convenience, it will be another gadget gathering dust. But if AI helps us map cancer clusters, trace contaminated water to its source, or catch the quiet policy changes buried in legislative chaff, it becomes a community thresher—built for the harvest of truth.

The corporate and state-funded media can afford to run loss-leader operations, just as agribusiness can afford to plant crops at a loss to corner a market. We can’t. We need to plant our stories in the soil of shared purpose.

Part Six – The Ghost of the One-Room School

I think often of the one-room schoolhouse, where a single teacher taught reading, writing, and arithmetic to a dozen grades. It was the educational equivalent of the family farm: small, personal, tailored to the community. That too was replaced by larger, centralized, “efficient” systems. The literacy of self-governance faded the way crop diversity did.

In our AI sessions, we’re reclaiming some of that one-room spirit—training each other to use tools, share research, verify facts. But the risk is the same: that central authorities will use AI not to liberate the mind, but to track, profile, and channel it into their preferred furrows.

Part Seven – The Rooster and the Combine

On the farm, the rooster crows for the benefit of the barnyard, not the boardroom. In citizen journalism, our rooster’s crow is the live stream, the podcast, the substack post—alerts to the dawn of a new fact, a new lead.

The combine harvesters of corporate newsrooms work differently. They process acres of information in minutes, but only harvest what’s profitable or politically approved. The rest is left to rot in the field. We in neighborhood news chase our chickens, so to speak—sometimes messy, sometimes chaotic—but we eat what we catch, and we share it with the neighbors.

Part Eight – Memory as Seed Corn

In farming, you save the best seed from each harvest for next year’s planting. In journalism, that seed is institutional memory: the notes, interviews, timelines, and cross-checked facts. AI can help us store and retrieve this memory, but only if we own the granary. If we let Palantir, Meta, or the Associated Press Stylebook warehouse our seed, they’ll decide which varieties survive.

We discussed how AI could simulate the voices of the dead, or reconstruct the style of a writer long gone. Useful, maybe. But if you feed it only corporate-approved seed, you’ll get a monoculture of thought.

Part Nine – The Fork in the Road

We are at the fork where two dusty roads meet. Down one, AI is a cooperative extension service—helping local reporters dig deeper, verify faster, and share more widely. Down the other, AI is a crop lien—tying us to corporate data silos and narrative templates.

The family farm didn’t vanish in a single season; it was worn down by debt, consolidation, and the quiet erosion of local control. Neighborhood news will go the same way if we mistake access for ownership, if we let someone else decide which fields we can till.

Part Ten – Morning Again in America

As I close the session in Michigan, I look out at the lake like a farmer checking the horizon for storm clouds. The lighthouse at Luna Pier stands as our symbol: a small, stubborn light in a darkening harbor.

Corporate media will survive with their multimillion dollar subsidies. State-funded alternative voices will survive. They’ll have their $400,000 budgets and their patented seed of narratives. But if we’re to keep neighborhood news alive—if we want a journalism that still tastes like the local tomato instead of the shelf-stable hothouse variety—we’ll need to tend our fields together. We’ll need to save our own seed, mend our own fences, and remember that the rooster’s crow is for the barnyard, not the boardroom.

Morning again in America? Maybe. But only if the family farm of news is still there when the sun comes up.