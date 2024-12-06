Citizen Journalist George Webb At The Former School Of The Assassins At Then Fort Benning, Georgia.

Since we now know the United Healthcare CEO killer took a bus to New York City before Thanksgiving, apparently using a false name to travel and for hostel lodging, the long-term, premeditated nature of the murder is emerging.

Two weeks, from November 24th to December 4th, is a long time to lay in wait to commit a crime, allowing for a great deal of both practice and leeway in potential assassination sites. The killer didn’t check into this hotel until November 30th, leading me to believe he went home for Thanksgiving in Connecticut before returning to New York.

The United Healthcare Investor Conference, IC24, wasn’t publicly announced until November 26th, so the killer must have had some inside source of information about where the Conference would be.

https://www.unitedhealthgroup.com/newsroom/2024/2024-11-26-uhg-to-host-2024-investor-conference.html

There are billions of dollars at stake here with the processing of healthcare claims, especially Military and Veterans claims that United Healthcare processed for Tricare and other military providers.

In February of this year, United Healthcare was hacked, releasing millions of Military and Veterans records to an unknown hacking group called “Black Cat”. The murdered CEO’s boss testified before Congress on this topic.

The metadata around this murder looks increasingly state-sponsored. For instance, two different sets of pictures of the killers with two different jackets and backpacks have been published by police. Why try to confuse eyewitnesses and researchers trying to solve the crime?

The first assassin picture clearly has no front pockets and or drawstrings, the second photo clearly does.

The suspect could have gone to the nearby Starbucks, where these photos were taken the day before, but having a different jacket and backpack would fit the profile of an accomplice photographing the site to lie in wait than the actual assassin.

Perhaps the killer made several stops at Starbucks as a place to lie in wait for the murder, but the evidence points to a tandem or team assigned to carry out the assassination, and that points to the School of the Assassins in Georgia or some other school that trains assassins in pairs.

The killer’s use of a spy pistol used by the OSS in World War II is another possible lead to a School of Assassins, with perhaps the killer being the son or grandson of an assassin from that era.

I have reported extensively on the Special Operations Executive (SOE) in England that developed the B&T VP9 pistol and done extensive research into their collaboration with the Office of Special Services (OSS) here in the United States.

https://shootingindustry.com/first-look/bt-station-six-pistols-pay-homage-to-wwii-welrod/#:~:text=A%20combination%20of%20the%20sub,within%20the%20last%20few%20decades.

The gun seems like a purchase a Yale undergraduate would buy on Thanksgiving Break, knowing what he knows about the history of the gun with the SOE and the OSS, especially if he had relatives in those two services.

The only place I have ever seen vintage guns like this is the Spy Museum in Washington, DC.

I have only reported on and visited the School of the Assassins at the old Fort Benning, Georgia, where assassins are trained, but I can unequivocally state assassins are trained in teams, as are all military units at Fort Benning (now Fort Moore).

I have made many trips to Fort Benning to interview Special Forces soldiers in training there and Instructors. I have never divulged or asked for Classified Information, but I can attest that a variety of “street assassination” scenarios are taught there, primarily dating back to the Kissinger overthrows in South America. The School of Assassins also has a legacy with the Kennedy years and Vietnam with the CIA’s Phoenix Program before that.

Citizen Journalist George Webb in Fort Benning, Georgia, home of the renamed School of Assassins.

David Petraeus created an offshoot school in Tampa, Florida, called the Af-Pak Center for precisely the same reason - military overthrows only focus on the Afghanistan and Pakistan theater of operations versus Central and South America.

The School of Assassins has now been renamed WHINSEC, as seen above. However, given the United Healthcare CEO assassin’s professional demeanor and young age, the metadata leads to a professional training school for assassins. These assassination teams almost always travel in pairs, and they deliberately pair up teams with similar height, weight, and appearance to create a false “rabbit trail” for local investigators to chase.

The School of Assassins has long been a political football team on Capitol Hill, including a favorite of RFJ Jr.’s brother, Joseph Kennedy II, a representative from Massachusetts. There is a large Army hospital also at Fort Benning, GA, and United Healthcare is the largest provider of claims processing for the US Government. Just as an aside, Fort Benning has come up frequently in our research.

You may remember the Clover Leaf Division from Fort Benning, GA was the first to visit the Nazi death camps with a young OSS Officer named Jim Garrison in tow. We researched the experiments that migrated to the Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans from the Nazi death-camps. We also tracked Pakistani hitmen who trained at the School of the Assassins as well.

We have covered Veterans Administration records, which have been the target of private cyber hacks for eight years on this channel.

Military health records can be used to evaluate the effects of Military Live Exercises like Crimson Contagion in 2019.