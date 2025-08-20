George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DL's avatar
DL
5h

https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/bill-barr-testifies-about-nothing/comments

"Part VII – Donald Barr’s Space Relations

"The macabre symmetry is too good to ignore. Bill Barr’s father, Donald, wrote Space Relations, a novel of intergalactic sex slavery. His son would one day redact the Mueller Report and babysit the Epstein affair. Is it irony or blueprint?"

-----

It is depravity, inc..

a seditious conspiracy by a cabal of lecherous, treasonous, God-hating two-bit THIEVES - parasites, predators, pedophiles, and satanophiles, who, in their puffed-up arrogance, gorge themselves on great pride for breaking every one of The Ten Commandments.

Spit !

Let bondo-barr be first in line.

Let him feel the free-fall consequences of the trip-lever.

No amount of death of criminal conspirators is punishment enough to amend for Innocence lost, tortured, raped, carved, blood-let, and eaten.

The souls of innocent victims await Judgement Day for every one of the suffer-mongering, less-than-human, satans-in-suits death merchants.

August 20, 2025

2:33am

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Van Castle's avatar
Van Castle
6h

https://open.substack.com/pub/kanekoa/p/osce-reports-reveal-ukraine-started?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=d1qgs

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 George Webb
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture