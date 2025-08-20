Here are the notes from my livestream yesterday at Neighborhood News.

Part I – Trump the Boss, Not the Diplomat

Trump does not play Foggy Bottom. He does not shuffle papers in Geneva. He doesn’t hold cocktail parties for the diplomats in Vienna. He plays television. He plays contracts. He plays steel and cement.

The Nobel Peace Prize whispers around him. Trump sees it not as a crown, but as a deal closer. He knows that Middle East peace and Ukraine peace are not about the falderal of protocol. They are about property lines, pipelines, and who gets the reconstruction contracts.

It is The Apprentice boardroom. Two sides. One offer. Trump walks out of one room. He walks into another. He is the producer of the peace show. And the prize—the Nobel—becomes a trophy for ratings.

Part II – Ukraine: A Crime Scene, Not a Country

The Neighborhood News livestream hits the note hard: Ukraine is more than a map. It is a crime scene. A war zone, yes, but also a cover-up. Orthodox Christians killed in Donetsk and Luhansk. Drone strikes on civilians while peace talks are whispered.

Trump takes the phone call from Putin. Trump leaves Zelensky sitting in wait. The symbolism is strong. Zelensky is a performer, a song-and-dance man, the panel says. The real handlers are elsewhere. Trump knows this. He knows Ukraine is a theater, not a nation-state in this war.

The story shifts: Hillary Clinton shocks by saying Trump might deserve the Peace Prize—if no territory is ceded. John Brennan joins her. Brennan, the CIA man, saying Trump might earn peace laurels. Something is upside down. Something is fishy. The peace table is set, but the knives are hidden under it.

Part III – The Pipeline Prize

The game is pipelines. Always pipelines. Ukraine is the jugular vein. Gas from Russia to Europe. The artery that powers NATO’s lights.

Mark Buckley recalls the board game Risk. Ukraine is the pivot. Control Ukraine and you control the continents. The same with gas pipelines, from Donbas fields to Germany’s furnaces.

Reconstruction is the hidden fight. Bids from European firms. Bids from Russian firms. Bids from American friends of Trump. The boardroom deal again. Who rebuilds Donetsk? Who profits from rubble turned into skyscrapers?

Peace becomes the prelude to the biggest construction contract in history. And Trump, the builder, is right at home.

Part IV – Burning Evidence and Biolabs

But rubble hides secrets. Biolabs, files, ethnic DNA targeting. Russians rush in, NATO rushes to burn the papers. Black & Veatch contracts. Hunter Biden cutouts. Samples sent west. Victoria Nuland whispers “burn it all.”

War crimes hang in the air. Mark Buckley on our panel maintains Orthodox Christians were reportedly exterminated. Not just land seized, but evidence buried. Trump may be thinking: let Putin mop it up. Let NATO waste its ammunition. Trump will not bankroll it. We will see if Buckley’s prognostications come to pass.

This is not Kissinger’s diplomacy. It is demolition and discovery. Clear the ground. Expose the labs. Then make the deal.

Part V – The Nobel: From Roosevelt to Obama to Trump

The Nobel Peace Prize is not about peace. It is about politics. Roosevelt got it after waving the Great White Fleet at Japan. Obama got it after two speeches—in Prague and Cairo—before he dropped bombs across North Africa.

Kissinger got it while Vietnam bled. It is irony disguised as honor. Alfred Nobel invented dynamite. His prize is a guilt trip turned into theater. We cover Nobel Oil in the Baku and the Rothschild connection in a bit.

Now Brennan and Hillary say Trump should get it. Maybe because they want softer treatment in investigations. Maybe because the prize is the new currency in the Washington bazaar.

Trump knows prizes are props. But he also knows they open doors. And the show must go on.

Part VI – Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Baku

Mark Buckley on the panel recalls the overlooked. Trump quietly brings Armenia and Azerbaijan together after 37 years. Baku oil fields loom large. The Rothschild claim on Caspian crude. Shell and Nobel Oil drilling since the 1800s.

Baku is not just a city. It is the hinge of Belt and Road. The east end of Rothschild energy. The same corridors fought over in World War I. Remember the pools of oil on the streets in old photos?

Trump uses the same line with Armenia and Azerbaijan that he does with Netanyahu and Abbas: stop fighting or no pizza. Peace through parental authority. Simple, transactional, television-ready.

And behind it—pipelines to China, Russia, Europe. Trump knows the stakes. Wilbur Ross, Lutnick, Mnuchin—they know. The deal is energy. Always energy.

Part VII – The Achnacarry Castle and Oil Cartels

History matters. In 1928, at Achanocarry Castle in Scotland, which I have dubbed “Cash And Carry Castle”, the oil majors made a collusion pact. Rothschild, Rockefeller, Shell. They called it the As-Is Agreement. It was anything but status quo. The titans of oil agreed to conduct business “As if they were the same company”. Carve the world into monopoly shares.

Rothschild brought in “comfort” chambermaids with high cheekbones, blonde hair, and deep blue eyes to keep the negotiators “comfortable.” Compromise through comfort. Deals sealed in bed.

Trump’s diplomacy echoes that. Compromise through leverage, through personal touch, through deals sweetened with attention. Different era, same mechanics. Oil, women, and the table of compromise.

The panel laughs. “Pipeline Peace Prize” should be the show’s title. They’re right. That is Trump’s stagecraft.

Part VIII – Epstein, Iran-Contra, and the Diversion Game

Now we pivot the livestream. Next up, Epstein subpoenas. Clinton, Barr, Lynch, Mueller—all called. But instead of sunlight, it’s cover-up city. Iran-Contra fingerprints everywhere. Southern Air Transport manifests. Saxitoxin guns. Waco diversions.

Donald Barr shows up again. Not just as Bill Barr’s father, but as a fiction-spinner. Space Relations as a diversion. Science fiction to cover black ops. Epstein’s Lolita Express mirrored by Barr’s continuity-of-government air fleet.

BCCI, drug laundering, Awans. Pakistani banks, CIA cutouts. The dirty laundry of Iran-Contra washed in overseas banks.

Trump is not cleaning that laundry. He is using it. He knows flattery from Hillary and Brennan is not admiration. It is fear.

Part IX – Technology, AI, and Energy Again

And finally I digress into AI since that is what this week is about. Jensen Huang, Nvidia. Nixon ping pong diplomacy birthing future tech kings. AI eating energy at ten times the rate of earlier models. And AI is running the autonomous drone warfare campaign in Ukraine through Eric Schmidt’s cutout, Scale AI.

Energy again. Always energy. The pipelines feed the data centers. The data centers feed AI. The new Cold War is not nuclear—it is digital. But it is powered by the same oil, the same gas.

Trump sees AI not as future, but as leverage. Tariffs on chips. Deals with factories. If you want peace, he says, you must bring your manufacturing home. If not, no deal.

It is The Apprentice again. You’re fired, or you’re rehired, based on your bid.

Part X – Trump’s Pipeline Diplomacy as Reality TV

The final note is stark. Trump is running foreign policy as a show. Not theater for its own sake, but theater for leverage. A show to extract deals, to move contracts, to deliver trophies at the right time.

Ukraine becomes a boardroom. Armenia-Azerbaijan becomes a pizza-night scolding. Netanyahu and Abbas become contestants in the peace show.

Trump skips the secretaries and the staffers. He goes straight to the bosses. Putin, Xi, Netanyahu. He cuts the deal. Or he walks.

Hemingway would say: the world is simple when you cut it down to steel, oil, and death. Trump knows this. He knows peace is a contract. He knows the Nobel is just another plaque on the wall.

And he knows, in this Apprentice season of geopolitics, the ratings are everything. The ratings are in space, and as Donald Barr would say, it’s all “Space Relations”.

Will the Epstein Files always be ready in the corner at the rodeo clown if things don’t go well?