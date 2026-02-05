Part I — Why I Follow Footprints, Not Snow White And The DNC Crossdressers

Good morning. Good morning. Good morning, you beautiful people. I’ve learned that the fastest way to get lost in modern political media is to follow the story the loudest voice wants you to hear.

Media pundits are fighting over the memory of Charlie Kirk as they did after the JFK and RFK assassinations. And unfortunately, that means DNC crossdressing as conservatives again.

As Candace Owens seems to being offering the Poison Apple of wacky Twelve Faces Of Nimrod podcasts now, getting about as far away from the Charlie Kirk investigation as humanely possible. And almost on queue, a host of soy boy DNC crossdressers with Trump Derangement Syndrome are trying to blame Trump for the Charlie Kirk murder.

Pitching Candace Owens as Snow White is seductive because they offer moral clarity without effort: a heroine, a villain, a crowd of fools. But investigations don’t work that way. Investigations begin where certainty ends. That’s why I don’t chase Snow White fairy tales — I chase footprints on the Border and at Ft Huachuca.

When Rothschild Runner Mitch Snow first appeared almost sixty days ago, it began feeling like the Orange Hats Psy Op at J6 again - DNC people everywhere you look saying “We Work For Trump”.

I quickly punched through the Rothschild Runner Psy Op by pulling Mitch Snow’s Judge Lynching threat two years ago. Why were these podcasters taking Mitch seriously after he said his father was the Zodiac Killer just a week before?

The moment a DNC crossdresser narrative arrives fully formed, with costumes, archetypes, and pre-assigned roles, I know I’m not being invited to investigate; I’m being invited to applaud.

Media critics have noted that political commentary increasingly prioritizes narrative coherence over evidentiary uncertainty, because coherence retains audiences better than doubt (New York Times, “How Politics Became Entertainment,” 2019):

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/10/26/us/politics/political-media-entertainment.html

The first giveaway that this was another Orange Hats Psy Op was the Mitch Slop being dished out on December 9th.

Part II — Living in the Glass House

There’s a reason the glass-house proverb endures. It isn’t about stones; it’s about fragility. When someone builds a house of glass, they’re betting that no one will inspect the structure too closely. In media ecosystems built on moral authority, fragility is disguised as virtue. The DNC Pipe Bomber Hoax and labelling Act Blue activist Thomas Crooks as a right-winger are just two examples.

Windows are polished, not reinforced. Scrutiny is aimed outward, never inward. This isn’t hypocrisy by accident; it’s a design choice. Scholars have documented how selective skepticism allows commentators to interrogate opponents aggressively while treating allies as narratively “settled” (Columbia Journalism Review, “The Selective Skepticism Problem,” 2020):

https://www.cjr.org/analysis/selective-skepticism-media.php

Part III — When Allegory Replaces Method

Allegory is useful when it illuminates complexity. It becomes dangerous when it replaces the method. Once a story is framed as myth, evidence becomes optional. Questions become disloyal. Timelines become flexible. This is how commentary slides from investigation into performance. The Rothschild mineral play for rare earth, strategic war metals, is the metadata going on in the background of the Charlie Kirk murder. Why blame Trump?

The audience isn’t asked to evaluate facts; they’re asked to recognize characters. Media researchers have warned that this shift encourages emotional alignment instead of analytical reasoning, especially in personality-driven political spaces (The Atlantic, “The Rise of Political Storytelling,” 2021):

https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2021/02/political-storytelling-media/617918/

DNC stooges tried to stop me from knocking on their Armed Queers operatives doors in Salt Lake City for fear of exposing their assassination recruiting program. You still haven’t been told that’s how Tyler Robinson was recruited yet.

Part IV — The Performance of Investigation

Real investigations are boring by nature, except for the part where people are trying to kill you. They involve calendars, receipts, metadata, and long silences. Performative investigations are exciting. They involve monologues, villains, and applause lines. The difference matters. When performance replaces verification, conclusions precede questions.

Journalism scholars have noted that “performative accountability” often creates the appearance of rigor while avoiding falsifiable claims (Reuters Institute, “Performance vs. Proof in Political Media,” 2022):

https://www.reutersinstitute.politics.ox.ac.uk/performance-vs-proof

Part V — Timeline Drift as Narrative Insurance

One of the clearest tells that a story is being protected rather than examined is timeline drift. Dates soften. Sequences reorder. Urgency appears and disappears depending on convenience. This isn’t random error; it’s narrative insurance. When are you going to be told the real Dairy Queen near the BYU campus where Tyler Robinson was recruited by Armed Queers instead of the one in the middle of the boonies more than a four mile walk from any college campus?

If timelines are firm, stories can be tested. If timelines are elastic, stories can survive contradiction. Legacy outlets have documented how timeline ambiguity is frequently used in political crises to preserve preferred frames (Washington Post, “How Timelines Get Fuzzy in Political Scandals,” 2018):

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/timelines-political-scandals/2018/06/14/

When are you going to be told that Ermiya Fanaeian gave Tyler Robinson a change of clothes as he was running to the Dodge Challenger, as he drove him close to the City of Orem parking lot while he changed clothes?

Part VI — Incentives Write the Script

Media doesn’t lie because people are evil; it bends because incentives exist. Attention rewards certainty. Certainty rewards simplification. Simplification rewards archetypes. Once a commentator’s brand becomes synonymous with moral clarity, uncertainty becomes a threat to revenue. This isn’t speculation — it’s openly discussed in media economics research (Bloomberg, “The Business Model of Outrage,” 2020):

https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2020-07-10/the-business-model-of-outrage

Part VII — Moral Authority as Immunity

The most powerful shield in media is moral authority. Once granted, it converts questions into attacks and skepticism into betrayal. Allies become immune not because they’re transparent, but because they’re useful. Media watchdogs have observed that moral framing often functions as a substitute for disclosure, allowing favored figures to avoid the scrutiny imposed on others (The Guardian, “How Moral Framing Shapes Political Coverage,” 2021):

https://www.theguardian.com/media/2021/may/12/moral-framing-political-media

Part VIII — Why Metadata Is the Enemy of Myth

Myths hate metadata. Metadata doesn’t argue; it timestamps. It doesn’t moralize; it locates. When you follow metadata — travel times, digital logs, sequence consistency — you remove the storyteller’s discretion. That’s why metadata is always dismissed as “missing the point.” But journalism built on records rather than rhetoric has a long history of breaking myths precisely because it ignores intention and focuses on structure (Associated Press, “Why Records Still Matter,” 2017):

https://apnews.com/article/records-journalism-transparency

Part IX — What a Real Investigation Would Require

A real investigation wouldn’t ask who the heroine is. It would ask what can be independently verified. It would map events before assigning motives. It would invite contradiction instead of banning it. And it would accept the possibility that the story changes as facts accumulate. This approach — slow, revision-friendly, and uncomfortable — is still the gold standard in investigative reporting (ProPublica, “How We Do Investigations,” ongoing):

https://www.propublica.org/about/how-we-do-investigations

Part X — When Glass Houses Eventually Crack

Glass houses always fail the same way: not with a stone, but with stress. The weight of unanswered questions accumulates. The audience notices which windows are never opened. And eventually, transparency becomes unavoidable. Fairy tales end cleanly. Investigations rarely do. But when the glass finally cracks, it isn’t the critics who look reckless — it’s the builders who mistook performance for proof. Media history is full of examples where narrative certainty collapsed under documentary weight (PBS Frontline, “When the Story Falls Apart,” 2019):

https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/frontline/article/when-the-story-falls-apart/