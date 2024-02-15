Here is a X/Twitter Space I recorded earlier today. I think there is some exceptional work citizen journalism here being down on the Chinese Lab in California (which is really Korean), Disease X, the biolabs in Ukraine, the biotesting in Mariupal, and many more topics all with the everpresent Blackberry server on Capitol Hill. Give a listen or read the transcript if you prefer.

Okay. Hello everyone. George Webb and wow. Some incredible research by some incredible researchers. Today is who's going to be one of those banner days where it's like a fireworks display of all the great research out there. I see the great Kris “the IP hunter” Hunter in the audience. He's one of the great researchers who came up with an incredible find at the Chinese drug lab in California, which turned out to really be Korean, Prestige Diagnostics.

Also, today, we have people who choose to remain nameless and who've given great research regarding Prestige Diagnostics. Mark Kulacz, a great researcher, has brilliant insight about tuberculosis today. I love days like this. And I don't know where to begin. There are so many great things, but let's start with let's start with the California lab.

And I, what I love about our group is we do the work. We're not going to sit back and just repeat, right? We go out there, do the work, and that's what gets you the insights. And I'll give you a great example. I'll start with Kris since I see him here in the chat. We had this California lab, and you remember it had the hose running out of the back of it.

And it was supposed to be this Chinese lab. It's all contaminated over-the-top contamination. It looked like a badly run a gas station from the 1920s. It just looked Disgusting and filthy and no place you'd ever want to have anything in terms of any medical testing equipment or PCR diagnostic strips or anything like that.

It's just disgusting, filthy, way over the top. When they go this far over the top, it's usually trying to create some kind of false narrative, right? That's the metadata. But again, Kris, the IP hunter, does the work, right? This is how Kris broke the story of one server in Pakistan and one in the Sprayer house with the Blackberrys with government markings being hidden in there by Fort Belvoir.

This is how Kris got the Mirpur Center out in the contested region of Pakistan, found the Awan server, then moved it to Paris and moved it to England actually called crookservers.com.

It was like they moved it to Andy McCabe‘s apartment in Paris and then moved it to Christopher Steele’s country house in Surrey, leaving IP addresses in their trail.

And every time they moved it, it was just more metadata for us, following these servers around, these AWAN servers, these, now the Five Eyes, everybody's saying the Five Eyes spied on Trump. Oh my gosh. Here we go. And the Kolomoisky. IP addresses, the Parnas, IP addresses, the Frumann IP addresses, all these things are at the center of all this biological testing.

I have published these Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas IP addresses dozens of times over the last seven years, and all we hear is crickets from the alternative media.

This is Burisma. This is because Burisma means shadow. To cast a shadow is to cast a Burisma. Burisma means a false front. Burima means a fig leaf, if you will, or a giant Prop up Potemkin village that you put in front of your operations to conduct the operations.

We showed how Alan Apter of Burisma and the Atlantic Council/NATO Secretariat shared the exact same IP addresses as Lev Parnas and a front name called “Harry Sergeant”!

It all goes back to a little town that Mr. Putin talked about, and I wonder if we weren't getting breadcrumbs from Mr. Putin when he talked about Catherine the Great. You heard me mention it before. I said the only thing you need to know before 2005 is before all the bioagents moved from Rumsfeld moved all the bioagents to Odessa 2005.

Remember Andrew Weber shaking the white anthrax vial at under the nose of Barack Obama? Andrew Weber? But the only thing you need to know before 2005 Ukraine history is Catherine the Great in Odessa, right? And then, of course, at about 45 minutes mark, Putin got to Catherine the Great, where she saw the water and called it Novorossiysk, right?

https://nap.nationalacademies.org/catalog/13315/biosecurity-challenges-of-the-global-expansion-of-high-containment-biological-laboratories

That's where the bioagents went. That's where the Burisma is in this story. That's where the shadow is. Now, here's another story that I did earlier this morning: Gosh, it seems weeks have passed since this morning, but I was talking about this biological testing in Mariupol.

In Mariupol, if you go from Odessa and you move toward the Russian border, the last town you get to Is Mariupol, right? That’s where the Azovstal underground steel plant was doing some sort of NATO mass evacuation when the Russians invaded Ukraine.

It's in the Donetsk region, I believe or maybe the Lugansk region. I can't remember which. But they were doing this testing, all kinds of different testing on all these people with Russian genes, if you will, Russian targeted genetics.

https://www.newsweek.com/russia-claim-ukraine-making-ethnic-specific-bioweapons-science-fiction-united-states-1687219

Now, let's say that you are trying to stop a tank invasion. This has always been the justification for bioweapons. I went to Germany, I went to the Fulda Gap, and I interviewed people who had been potentially affected by different kinds of chemical and biological weapons testing there. That's where the whole strategy of the U.S. Army to stop the Soviet tank invasion of NATO was at the Fulda Gap.

I talked to somebody who actually worked and fought in Kosovo actually, a German guy, the Hotelier. But, all the idea was we couldn't stop the Russians with with conventional arms. They're going to overrun us, so we have to channel them into the Fulda Gap, and then we have to douse them with biological weapons.

Or, NATO would go with a neutron weapon that would penetrate the tank armor, right? That didn't work, turned out, didn't work. The neutron bomb didn't work. Sam Cohen at the Rand Plan Institute. The biological agents became the only solution. Now, what if you could have a company? What if you could have a company? You could profit from all the research of trying to stop the Russian tank driver?

What if you could, again and again, go back to the well and use US DOD money just constantly to test new things to stop the Russians, right? And you created a Burisma, you created a Burisma in where? Where did Vladimir point us to? Thank you, and Putin dropped the breadcrumb at 45 minutes, 45 minutes into the Tucker Carlson interview.

https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/blogs/ukrainealert/odesa-rejects-catherine-the-great-as-putins-invasion-makes-russia-toxic/

Catherine the Great, Novorossiya, Odessa. He was telling us that's where the Burisma is, that's where the operation was. Okay? And they test these biological agents. Where would you test them? Near the border, near the frontier, near the Russian border. Where would you find all the people who spoke Russian and had Russian genes?

By the Russian city of Mariupol, right? Almost completely Russian speaking, almost completely Slavic in terms of the gene pool there. You don't have any of the old Polish Prussians; you don't have any of the Peter Daszak. Fourteenth Waffen SS Brigade, 1st Galician Brigade, none of the Nazi blood there.

https://military-history.fandom.com/wiki/14th_Waffen_Grenadier_Division_of_the_SS_(1st_Galician)

You've got just the Russian blood there. And now we know with these reports that you saw on my show with Andy Dybala. Again, great research by Andy Dybala covering the Five Eyes story and also covering this Mariupol testing. But now we see what's been happening. We take the bioweapons from the old Soviet Union.

Now I get a company, and I call it Gilead. Now I pump all the stuff through, and I create mass formation psychosis, and I use these bio agents, and now I develop business for my drug company. As ruthless as it gets, I'm not the one describing Donald Rumsfeld as ruthless. The most ruthless person in the world, Henry Kissinger, described Donald Rumsfeld as ruthless, right?

https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2021/07/donald-rumsfeld-obituary-iraq.html

Now that, you've really got to be ruthless. But would you do that? Would you really do that? Would you really unleash things like, oh, I don't know, radiation, inside prisoners’ food to see if they got cancer and then benefit from the cancer therapy drugs? Would you do the same thing for HIV to stimulate your HIV drugs?

Remember all of Gilead's revenues right now are based on HIV. They just bought another company. I can't remember the name of the company (CymaBay) right off the bat but they just bought another company. They're trying to get like Matt to shore up their HIV resumes. HIV is going down down, right? The revenues are going down.

https://pharmanewsintel.com/news/gilead-announced-plans-to-acquire-cymabay-in-a-4.3-billion-deal

How do we keep those revenues up? This will come into another point I will get to with Mark Kulacz, who gives a really brilliant insight into this lab. Okay, now, hang in there with me, but you get the idea. If I create a Burisma, if I'm Donald Rumsfeld, and I create a Burisma of testing, right? Right around Odessa, remember Vladimir Putin's helping us.

He's saying Catherine the Great wink, right? He's saying Catherine the Great, Novoroyskia, and Odessa. I think he threw in Alfred the Great, and the son of Alfred the Great, and the grandson of Alfred the Great, and the great-grandson of Alfred the Great somewhere in there, all the greats.

I think he threw them in because he was trying to divert Western intelligence away from the key message, the key Burisma, which is Odessa. And now, I understand the brilliance of Vladimir Putin. I get what he was trying to say. He was trying to use the fact that this lab was discovered. Right after the Tucker interview, I think is very telling, right?

It's extremely telling, so they want to end this war as quickly as possible. They're doing peace talks in Cairo to end this war. This was biological testing in the Donbas, as we said, going all the way back to 2017 when we first started talking to Dilyana in the former satellite countries of the Soviet Union, and nowhere was the Burisma more Burisma y than Odesa and Mariupol.

And testing on the people testing on the people of the Donetsk region, the Russians. All under the what? All under the auspices of creating a national security and defense. So I can spend an unlimited amount of dollars, do unlimited, and go to school in an unlimited way to develop both the monoclonal antibodies, as well as test kits, PCR test kits, as well as the different scientific products for the analysis, as well as the vaccines.

As well as other therapeutics and biosimilars. It's just a treasure trove. And all I gotta do is create war. All I gotta do is say it's the Russians. And I get the check. It's a beautiful story. Look at every product that Gilead has, including Remdesivir. Every product they have came from Mass Formation Psychosis.

It came from an artificial, arbitrary poisoning. of some group or some population, and then they came up with this ready-made solution that they already had in their back pocket. It's how they do business at DARPA. They don't do anything that they don't have the solution already developed in their back pocket, and that's why they create the mass formation psychosis.

Okay, so a lot of this is review. A lot of this is review I know for people who's been following us for seven, our group and following the research. But here's where I'm going to tie it together to the new stuff. This is the new stuff that Chris came out with linking this thing back, this bio lab, which is they tried to scatter Chinese food cartons all over the floor and they tried to Chinese checkers and they had Mahjong games and they tried every orgy of evidence that they tried to do spreading over all the floor Chinese newspapers, Mount, say tongue, little red books everywhere.

It was just such an over the top. Look, in trying to make this look like a Chinese lab, again, step in Citizen Journalism, step in the great Christy I. P. Hunter. He runs this IP analyzer called Multico, it's a intelligence collection device looks at the web of interconnections between and where were these people actually talking to?

Is it really the Chinese? No. It's not the Chinese. It's, there's some Chinese employees in Vancouver, BC, another great piece of research. We won't say who, but it's linked to a company called Prestige and they actually make PCR kits, right? They make PCR kits and they do a lot in terms of testing for various cancer products and other things that you would do if you needed to create a mass formation psychosis.

Basically, if you wanted to have an excuse of what a sloppy lab, what a sloppy lab leak, You could do no better than the little lab that they had there. I can't remember what the little town is. It's out near like Bakersfield on the grapevine 99. It's the only, it's like a Texas roadhouse without Texas, it's just, there's nothing out there.

The only reason. You would have that something, and remember the FBI was looking at this place for a number of years. That's another sure sign that this is a front, right? This is front operation for contamination. It's a front operation for contamination, right? And who's, who are you trying to contaminate?

You're trying to contaminate all the big city hospitals, all the PCR tests in the big city hospitals, right? It was an accident. It was an accident. We just had bad lab techniques when we created those PCR tests, right? Now remember our 600, 000 or 700, 000 test kits that were sent from Korea to Johns Hopkins at the beginning of the outbreak by Governor Hogan, Larry Hogan?

When you wanted to create a mass formation psychosis with a big red map, big red Johns Hopkins map, a heat map, a fire break map. Remember that? When they sent the 700, 000 kits? You're gonna find a connection here to this lab. You're gonna find a connection here to this lab. These things may have been infected with something like a very infectious agent.

Like tuberculosis, potentially. Now, I know that's gonna seem totally out of left field. I know that's gonna seem George, wait a minute. You were doing great there. You were talking about Rumsfeld, you were talking about the Burisma, you were talking about Odessa, we saw Andrew Carter, whatever his name is, waving the anthrax under Obama's nose.

We were with you on Putin, putting in, the code to say, Catherine the Great, Odessa, the Burisma. No, Novo Royskia, we were with you on MarioPool, we've been with you for seven years on that, now you're throwing in tuberculosis? Come on, man, you can't be doing that to me. If you remember and some of Mark Kulak's great research is coming in here, Bob Malone and all these people who were in HIV, another cash cow for Gilead.

Right? Also got into tuberculosis for a while. Why? Why? Because if you have tuberculosis, it reactivates things. Yeah. If you have tuberculosis and you have people with nasty kits and fouling, it reactivates things like HIV. TB reactivates

HIV. Oopsie oopsie. Does that mean all the HIP people that are in remission from our products who are not buying our products anymore? Does that mean they become customers again? Yuh huh. Yuh huh.

There is a great case made here by Mark Kulak. that this could be tuberculosis. Why? Because of the mechanism of action that tuberculosis actually has. Remember tuberculosis is so contagious. And when doctors are doing autopsies, they have to totally, this is where masks really do work, right?

Cause you cut open a lung. It has a very cheesy smell, right? And that's the tuberculosis aerating. Spontaneously aerates and it gets in your eyes. You can catch tuberculosis in a million different ways and it really does stay on surfaces, right? And it really does get in your lungs and it really does spread In a very contagion like way and that's why the militaries are used are interested in it but you may remember a company with Stanley Plotkin and Bob Malone again always the front man always the song and dance man for the deep state called ERAS. A E R A S. Closely associated with the Erasmus Lab. Remember Erasmus Lab farming out all the bio agents to the Sunni kingdoms? For control of their various states? Like MERS? Farming that out to Saudi Arabia? We don't have a lot of the confirmation yet, but it's an incredibly good insight because it uses those same mechanisms of action called bacteriophages.

And the bacteriophage is basically a virus that infects a bacteria. And if I have warfare, where you have latent tuberculosis, and five to ten percent of the population has latent tuberculosis. If I send a messenger, a virus messenger, to your bacteria, your latent bacteria, I can reactivate your tuberculosis.

So this may be the answer to long COVID. Again, not, I don't like. Adding new information and I don't like having to maybe adjust my set. I don't like having to reframe because I hadn't put tuberculosis in the picture. But I do think there's a fantastic insight here that Mark has because it fits the facts.

You don't get to choose the facts when you're doing diagnostics. You look at the diagnostics and then you make your assessment. Your DX, you make your recommendation based on the diagnostics and it does have this reawakening quality that supposedly has been attributed to the mRNA shots, right?

The spike protein and Mark is right. The spike protein is very fragile. It doesn't live very long at all but tuberculosis does. Tuberculosis is a champ at reactivation. Big time big time. And if my only intent was to sell Remdesivir, I know it's the load. I know it is the most riskless thing you could possibly imagine to try to reactivate a whole bunch of people with HIV, but I think that's what it was.

I think that's long COVID and I think that's also died suddenly. And I know you're going to say. Come on George, there's test kits for TB, you were, I've been taking TB shots since you were a little kid, that's 60 years ago, TB has been totally vaccinated for, there's nothing, new under the sun, it's, tuberculosis is an old disease, that's the old tuberculosis, if you modified tuberculosis to be resistant to various drugs oh, I don't know, the two pieces of code that are in the mRNA.

I can't remember what Karmadoc pointed them out immediately to me, but that potentially could be a gene vector to knock out and create resistance. The Russians were working on this. They were working on a resistance strain. I'm just saying, no one has ever fit the facts for two key things. One, the died suddenly, right?

And two, the long COVID. And two, the long COVID. And three, the reactivation. For something supposedly that doesn't even last a day. If it sits in the sun, it dies. This space was downloaded via Spacesdown. com. Visit to download your spaces today. You don't ship it for, with a cold chain of 100 degrees below zero, it dies.

And we're supposed to believe that this is the thing that caused this pandemic? With all this reactivation? No. I don't, this is a theory, this is speculation, but it does fit the facts. It does fit the facts that I could use South Korean or Chinese, whatever you have you, and put them in this lab and create a lot of bad kits.

And then the people who are actually health providers doing the actual tests may be giving people a second chance. A secondary. It's very stealthy. It's terrible to even contemplate, but we know the lab exists. We know the lab exists. And we know the deaths did happen. And we know that the ground glass presentation in the lungs did happen.

Very TV like. And it's a tried and true that you know is gonna win. And then you run a live exercise in the United States. I don't know. You have a few hot spots to sell the story. For Clockwork Orange few spats of red, mostly yellow fear, admittedly. I'm not saying it was all death. I'm just, I'm saying it's mostly yellow fear.

Throw a little blood for the Clockwork Orange in a Clockwork like manner. And now you've inoculated or vaccinated your country against this new variety of tuberculosis before you then go and launch it on the Russian border. When you launch it on the Russian border, it has the potential to sweep the world.

So if you hadn't done your live exercise before, you're really screwed. I know what this sounds like. You're saying, George, this is NATO launching World War III. This is NATO. When if you release something like that, which was a genetically modified version of tuberculosis and you use this last three years, a pandemic to inoculate or vaccinate.

And then you launch this because you had designs on 11 time zones and the largest landmass of any country in the world? Who would do that? Who would do such a thing? And don't anybody say Rothschilds. Didn't the Tsars promise the Rothschilds a whole swath of land down there? If they would if they would loan money to help, the white Russians?

Didn't they sign a loan? Oh, anyway, never mind. It's a theory. It's a theory, but it's a damn good theory. And it's not mine! So I want to give out full credit to the people who came up with the theory. But I think it's a fascinating combination of fact, which is The great research work of Chris, the IP owner, and then knowledge, directed knowledge.

And we had this connection to South Korea and all these crazy experiments, all these crazy cloning experiments they do in South Korea. Remember the one guy wanted to basically had eight or 10 different Nurses in his hospital and he was, he let them all think that they were picking their donors, the male donors.

It turned out his firm was the one in all the, that guy. All the crazy cloning experiments, all the crazy cancer. In order to test things that you couldn't get possibly approved in the United States, that's what they were doing. That's what they were doing in Mariupol and other places we're gonna find.

Mariupol was just a place that got overrun quickly and they finally found. They dug through the ashes and it's now controlled in Russian territory. That's the only reason we know about it. This is what Victoria Nuland went nuts about when she tried to get everybody to destroy everything for all the border testing area.

Why did they move the operations? Why did Victoria Nuland move the drug testing and the biotesting? Why did she move that to the border from Odessa? Because that's where the Russians are. That's where the Russians are. So I think what's happened today, it may not be tuberculosis, I've added that piece of speculation in for Mark, but I think it's brilliant because it does use a bacteriophages.

And the one thing that does have promise for genetic engineering and genetic therapy and genetic manipulation. The one thing that does work from viruses to bacteria is bacteriophages. Now if we could just make them Human phages were in business. That's what mRNA is trying to recapitulate what nature already does in bacteriophages.

And because it used that component that they were, that NATO was pushing so much, right? Remember Virginia Benassi getting all the bids for the live exercise? Virginia Benassi down there at UTMB doing the training at the Wuhan lab, right? Virginia Benassi getting all the Welcome Trust bids. Virginia Benassi getting all the WHO bid, the military takeover of the WHO.

You would want to control WHO with the test kits, and you want the Russians to know as le late as possible that a genetic mutant tuberculosis has been released or put in any disease X. But is this disease X? Is this how they're trying to sell disease X? Is that why the biggest war criminal in Africa?

Kigami is now doing tap dances in ballet with tedros, another war criminal from Ethiopia.

I'm not saying I have proof. I'm just saying it's very interesting speculation and it fits the facts. It fits the facts. I want to say again thanks to Christy I. P. Hunter. Thanks to our folks in Canada. Thanks to our folks in France. Thanks to our folks in Germany. We had somebody sent our folks in France sent me the Virginia Benassi paper on thrombocytopenia.

To be vectored by fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes. That doesn't sound like a Isn't that interesting? That's in 2009, right? Virginia Benassian. They just did the study again. And we just had Chris Newby who wrote the book, Bitten, about the potential weaponization of from Plum Island and Fort Detrick and from the Rocky Mountain Center.

Sound familiar? Remember that Rocky Mountain Center? For weaponizing for weaponizing the fevers and so forth. Q fever and other, Lyme disease and so forth. Is that this? Is that the Burisma here? Isn't it interesting that it's always Virginia, but actually it's in these key positions that are top secret NATO projects.

A World War DARPA. I wrote about this in World War DARPA three years ago. My first 400 page book, which is basically, is this NATO taking over WHO? Is this in order to blind the Russians? So they don't know, they know as late as possible. And it's the live exercise of vaccination of the Western world first.

Before launching. Is that what Putin was trying to tell us with that Catherine the Great story with Novorossiya? Putin doesn't need to tell everybody. He only needs to tell us and we only need to figure it out. But once we figure it out, we have to tell the world. Because launching World War 3 biological warfare for World War 3 is a bad idea.

I know how much money can be made, but it's not that great of an idea. Just saying. Not a good idea. I'll leave it right there, but my goodness gracious, as Donald Rumsfeld used to say, what a day. My goodness gracious, what a day of research. Thank you, France. Thank you, California. Thank you, Germany. Thank you, Canada.

Thank you, everybody, for putting all this together. And it's great to be a part of it all. It's just great to be a part of it all. And speaking of that with all the news and the Five Eyes and the Five Eyes server at Capitol Hill with the Ukrainian connection, remember we had the Ukrainian connection with our spy ring with Natalia Sova, we had to.

Fruman and Parnass going back and forth. We had Anna, remember the Fiddler and Anna Tebka? Where Rudy Giuliani went to smoke the cigars? You don't think he was on a different mission than going to this little town where Fiddler on the Roof lives? Just to smoke a cigar with Fruman and Parnas?

Really? Really? I'm gonna travel all the way over there. We're gonna talk about the Victor Shokin and turning down the investigation and the corruption, but wait a minute. Let's make sure we go to the Fiddler on the Roof village and meet Mr. Fiddler on the Roof and smoke cigars with him in Anatevka. No, that guy actually is the guy.

A Badalubavich guy that, that controls the supply of bio agents and where they're released in Odessa. Because then it would make a whole bunch of sense, wouldn't it? That all these people with all these IP addresses that find themselves in where? The summer of 2019? Their IP address is now Pruman and Parnas.

Again, the great Christie IP hunter. They're found up the Yangtze. Where we had summer breakouts. Would you work with China? Let's say you were trying to leverage China and you thought that was a good idea with NATO. NATO teaming up with China against Russia. Remember we get 11 time zones out of this if we do this right.

We get 11, we get the largest landmass in Europe, we get 11 time zones if we do this thing right with the Chinese. Doesn't it sound like a joint weapons development? Doesn't USAID predict? And all these CIA agents everywhere you look, like Michael Callahan and Daryl Galloway, Daryl Rickey, doesn't it sound like we're teaming up with the Chinese to launch a biological warfare on the Russians?

11 time zones. Isn't that why Virginia Manassi is always in these key spots at these key times? She's in Wuhan with the fleas and ticks in 2009 with the thrombocytopenia and the thrombosis. That's warfare. That's Plum Island stuff. The programs. That's also where Michael Callahan is. C. I. A. Weapons, bioweaponeering.

All the metadata points to the Burisma. And now, the last piece is, how do you communicate with these people? How do you communicate in an encrypted way so the NSA can't see that your little plans for your little bio war? How are you going to

communicate in an encrypted manner? I think it would be a good idea to send a guy named Beau Biden, whose name is also Joseph R. Biden. I'd send him to Ukraine. I'd send him to Kosovo in 1999 and I'd have him sign a whole bunch of things. Joe Biden. And I'd have everybody think that was the Vice President of the United States signing off on all that stuff.

But that's where this started. That's where the encrypted communication started and NATO's used that encrypted communication over and over again for this program, especially the Burisma in Odessa.

And that's been these war mongering, Project for a New American Century I'm not going to say returns. These people are just war mad. And they've sheltered this top secret project, this Burisma, in Odessa. And they're using the Ukrainians to test us, and they are going to do this World War DARPA. And we have to expose this, we have to stop it.

Now, how would you talk to them? We don't have to speculate.

Biden's advisor already told us. It was the Senate Sergeant of Arms, he already told us it was a BlackBerry server. Now we've, more information comes out every day. That this is what's been used to do all the topples. It's the same server now, that we believe talked to Christopher Steele. I wouldn't have went looking for Christopher Steele's horse in Horsley.

In England, if I didn't think that server was talking to Christopher Steele, this had to be done without our top intelligence agencies being able to see the traffic and anybody who's been in cryptography along with Dimitri Oparovich or myself or Chris, the IP hunter, we all know. If you get up to 256 Triple Des, you're not gonna crack it, but you have to have sender and receiver.

You have to have sender and receiver on the same page, and that has to go all the way back to Kosovo, to those blackberries. Not saying it's always Blackberry now as the hardware platform, but the encryption is gotta be Blackberry. Otherwise, you ain't talking to 'em. That's why I say this thing has existed in Capitol Hill under the cover of Speech and Debate Protection under the cover of Top Secret Waived Secure Access Program.

Remember, waived secure access programs only need to be shared with eight people in the Congress. Four in the House, four in the Senate. As those people get, die off or retire from the Senate from various forms of compromise, oh, I don't know, like somebody like Senator Rohrabacher, remember he was over there at a little place by the George Hotel, a little place called Cafe Bs.

BB BI Bistro, BBIS member. Remember there was a guy named Peter Str also in that same cafe that sa sat in the same seat across from Botina. Remember that picture of Botina in ca bistro B, cafe Bistro B, remember how STR sat in the same seat as Senator Roacher sat when he sat across and then they went to the George Hotel with Bina?

That was a message to Senator Roacher. You need to make this your last term.

You need to make this your last term. So as the gang of eight, as it's known, of four senators and four congressmen, dwindle from a waived secure access program, you don't have to read anybody new into the program. So it's only Adam Schiff at the end and Nancy Pelosi. Those are the two on the intelligence committees.

It's only those two. And I, after McCain died in the Senate, I think the last senator went with McCain. Isn't it interesting now? The server's gone. That did all these flips for 20 years since Anthrax 911 is when it went in with Joe Biden. So he was one of the senators for sure. Senator Nunn, Senator Lugar, remember?

They were, they wrote the book on it. Let's hire all the old Soviet bio scientists and let's turn the cannons around on the Soviets. This is, that's as old as Napoleon. It's older than Napoleon.

And now he's, the server's gone, and now we're finding out about the server. Maybe through limited hangouts for here and now, but Senator or Congressman Turner, who I think is a Democrat, Mike Turner, runs the House Intelligence Committee, I don't expect much, but he wants to declassify something. We think he might want to declassify this ad hoc server.

You, you, it's not a maybe. You, the only way you can communicate is with the server that knows the same kind of encryption and decryption as you have on the other end. If you have a bunch of guerrillas and a bunch of Azov thugs, mercenaries going around, you don't want them coming back to Washington for the upgrade.

When Dobrynin comes back, when one of the Azov war criminals comes back to January 6th for the upgrades, it doesn't look good. It looks like Ukrainians are being used to create a hoax for January 6th and trying to blame it on Trump. You don't want Dubrin and the Azov Brigade coming back every time they need an upgrade.

So you have to keep the server. It's one of those things. Once you standardize on something as your encryption technology, you don't get to change it very often. This I know. I know I've been in this business a long time.

My brothers are big experts. Haven't talked to him in five years, but he's an expert. I learned a lot from him. This is what I think is coming out on Capitol Hill. I think this is it. So I think it's some brilliant work and hard work by all of our citizen journalists all over the world that make this kind of insight possible.

But it's happening, and it's a beautiful thing. And, the tuberculosis thing is the only part that I think is a question mark. It could be something else. It could be something else. They could have tried to make coronavirus like tuberculosis, and taken the genes from tuberculosis that were the infective genes and put them into coronavirus.

I'm not sold on the fact that it has to be TB, but I know how infectious TB is. And when I see the metadata going back to South Korea again, that to me says military operation. They were definitely lying. They were definitely putting the Chinese checkers and the Chinese food cartons and, everything Chinese, Mahjong games.

They were definitely trying to make an orgy of evidence around this thing being Chinese, this lab. But in actual fact, it was South Korean. And we know they doctored the South Korean PCR tests. And that's what you have to do if you want to blind your enemy in biological warfare. You have to dope the tests to make them think that the attack is not what you think it is.

We'll leave it right there. If nothing else, it's a great review of all the great research that we've already done. Add the TB speculation piece or put it aside. It's still a great exercise to think through all the things and all the places we've been, and all the research we've done. So I want to say again, thank you to everybody.

That's all I'm going to say for today. Tomorrow I'll be on 8 a. m. West Coast time, 11 a. m. East Coast time with the great Dave Underdown. Oh my goodness. Yeah. With John O'Loughlin. New insights yesterday from Chris Newby with Cassidy's run with David Wise's book about Cassidy's run, and she says There's the real key to the case for running these spies, you know, running these fake defectors and having these fake feeds about bioagents and bioweapons.

The real key is this Novichok and VX nerve gas and this Cassidy's run, she says. I'm like, huh, I think I know the guy who did that. Matter of fact, I know the guy who did that and he's in Cassidy's run. And that's John O'Loughlin's dad, Operation Shocker. We'll talk more about Operation Shocker tomorrow.

And this goes all the way back to Skripal, and the poisonings of Yana, of guy who was before Yanukovych, I can't remember his name now where his face almost fell off, and the journalists who, who died in Moscow, they tried to blame on Putin. This is gonna be Russian Espionage 101 tomorrow tomorrow at 11am.

So I'll see you all then. I'll join you all then. It's going to be an incredible show and I look forward to it. Thank you all for joining and I'll see you tomorrow. Thanks.

