1. I Start With What’s Public

I didn’t start with rumors. I started with what’s printed. I started with how the principals behaved when their CEO was murdered. The metadata screamed birds being released from an imprisoning cave. Here is the song I wrote about it, “Is It Faith?” Normally, the head of a faith-based organization doesn’t also own a surveillance drone business and sell their members’ data to the Department of Homeland Security.

Turning Point USA is not obscure. It’s one of the largest conservative youth organizations in the country. According to The New York Times, it has grown into a major force in Republican politics, particularly on college campuses, cultivating student activists and building an infrastructure that rivals long-standing conservative institutions (New York Times, 2020), on paper.

In my on-site investigation of TPUSA Faith, I found quite a different reality. Instead of true believers, I found two top executives, Andrew Kolvet and Erika Kirk, who were Two Believers in each other. Again, a song to tell the story.

TPUSA Faith is its church outreach arm.

That’s not conjecture. That’s on their own site. TPUSA Faith describes itself as a program that mobilizes pastors and faith communities around civic engagement and conservative public policy (TPUSA Faith official site).

My Sunday services in five years in Washington, DC was Kevin Fleming, weather permitting. I knew where my $20 was going. To feed Kevin’s kids. With TPUSA Faith, I found something very different.

So the first question isn’t whether it exists.

The first question is scale.

Because when something grows fast, you don’t start with suspicion. You start with structure.

2. What Is TPUSA Faith?

TPUSA Faith was formally launched in 2021 as an expansion of Turning Point USA’s outreach into churches and faith communities. According to Christianity Today, the effort aims to “equip pastors to engage biblically in civic life,” positioning itself within a broader movement of politically active evangelical networks (Christianity Today, 2021).

But I found that TPUSA Faith has a flip side, just like Erika and Andrew had stars in their eyes as faith entertainment stars. TPUSA wants to make America ready for the next mercenary war, sort of a religious version of the General Dynamics advisors that Eisenhower and Kennedy sent to Vietnam. It all starts with a gun club and a sniper coach.

And yes, some of the same stories of abuse that we heard with Imran Awan’s New Life Church are here to in TPUSA Network. Alot of them.

That’s the public description.

The language is organizational: equip, mobilize, activate.

And that’s where I slow down.

When you see “mobilize,” you ask: mobilize for what?

Voting drives?

Policy advocacy?

Cultural messaging?

Or something more infrastructural — databases, networks, influence pipelines? Or waning public approval wars like Ukraine?

Those are analytical questions, not accusations.

And serious investigation starts with those distinctions. And the surveillance is just beginning.

3. The Church as Network

Churches are not just buildings. They are social networks.

Sociologists have long documented that churches function as high-trust community hubs. Political scientists have studied how religious institutions shape voter behavior and mobilization patterns (Pew Research Center).

So when a political organization creates a faith-based initiative, it isn’t random.

It’s strategic.

The church provides:

Intergenerational reach

High volunteer participation

Established communication channels

Community credibility

That’s not sinister. That’s infrastructure. Everything on site seems like getting the next set of Thomas Crooks and Tyler Robinsons to go off to Ukraine and blow stuff up.

And infrastructure is power.

4. The Growth Curve

Turning Point USA has expanded significantly over the last decade. According to filings and reporting by ProPublica, TPUSA’s revenues have increased dramatically since 2016, making it one of the most well-funded conservative youth organizations in the country (ProPublica).

When money grows, programs multiply.

Campus.

High school.

Faith.

Events.

Tours.

Pastor summits.

George Webb outside TPUSA Event in Bozeman, Montana on October 7th, 2025.

The investigative instinct here isn’t outrage.

It’s mapping.

Where is the funding directed?

What are the deliverables?

How many churches are involved?

How is data collected?

What training materials are distributed?

Those are normal oversight questions in any nonprofit analysis.

5. Political Churches in America

America has always wrestled with the line between church and politics.

The Johnson Amendment prohibits tax-exempt churches from directly endorsing political candidates, though enforcement has been rare and contested (IRS guidance).

Groups across the spectrum have pushed those boundaries.

TPUSA Faith operates in that tension zone — encouraging civic engagement without crossing formal endorsement lines. It seems non-profit status is not being challenge because a government interest is being served - a shadow network of 1,000 recruitment centers for starters.

That’s not illegal.

But it’s sensitive.

Because once faith and political mobilization intersect, scrutiny increases.

And scrutiny isn’t persecution.

It’s part of operating in a constitutional democracy.

6. The Language of Apostolic Influence

In your podcast, you referenced concerns about movements sometimes described as “apostolic” or dominionist — movements that believe Christians should exercise greater influence over public institutions. I was on Episode 252 of Candace’s show to explain the NAR movement (and infiltration of Christian Zionism into America’s Churches).

I know appear to have been edited out of this segment with it being twenty minutes shorter now with Episode 252. Was it something I said?

Scholars of religion have written extensively about the New Apostolic Reformation (NAR) and related charismatic movements, noting their influence in segments of American evangelical politics (Religion News Service).

Now here’s the key distinction:

There is no mainstream evidence that TPUSA Faith is formally part of NAR.

But politically active evangelical networks often share language about influence, revival, restoration, or national renewal.

So when people hear that rhetoric, they interpret it through different lenses.

Some hear civic renewal.

Some hear culture war.

Some hear power consolidation.

Investigation means separating rhetoric from structure.

7. Security and Churches

Another theme in your podcast was security presence in churches.

Church security teams are not unusual.

After high-profile church shootings — such as Sutherland Springs (2017) and others — many congregations increased security measures (CNN, 2017).

In some cases, churches hire former military or law enforcement professionals for volunteer or paid security roles.

That trend predates TPUSA Faith.

So the analytical question becomes:

Is TPUSA Faith coordinating security networks?

Or is it operating primarily in messaging and civic engagement?

Without documentary evidence, you don’t leap.

You document.

8. Data Collection and Political Movements

Modern political organizations rely heavily on data.

Events collect email addresses.

Apps collect contact lists.

Volunteer networks collect voter engagement metrics.

Both parties do this.

According to Reuters, conservative and liberal political groups alike use increasingly sophisticated voter data systems to micro-target supporters (Reuters).

So when a church-based initiative intersects with political activism, the central question becomes:

Is congregational data being integrated into broader political databases?

That’s not an accusation.

That’s a structural inquiry.

And it’s a fair one.

9. Influence vs. Conspiracy

Here’s where tone matters.

Political mobilization inside churches is controversial.

But controversy isn’t conspiracy.

Turning Point USA is a registered nonprofit.

It files public forms.

It holds public events.

Its leadership speaks openly.

Critics argue it politicizes religion.

Supporters argue it defends religious freedom.

The line between mobilization and manipulation is often subjective.

That’s why investigations require patience.

If you allege infiltration, you need documentation.

If you allege coordination, you need records.

If you allege misconduct, you need proof.

Otherwise, you’re narrating fears — not findings.

10. Where I Land

So here’s where I land in this narrowed focus.

TPUSA Faith is:

A real, expanding initiative

Operating at the intersection of religion and politics

Part of a broader American tradition of politically engaged churches

Structurally powerful because churches are high-trust networks

The investigative work ahead isn’t about dramatic claims.

It’s about:

Transparency

Funding flows

Organizational charts

Data practices

Governance safeguards

If there’s nothing improper, transparency strengthens credibility.

If there are gray areas, sunlight clarifies them.

I don’t start with accusations.

I start with structure.

Because power isn’t proven in whispers.

It’s mapped in documents.

And if you’re going to question something as large as a national church-political mobilization network, you do it carefully — with filings, with reporting, and with verifiable evidence.

That’s the difference between narrative and investigation.

And that’s where the real work begins.