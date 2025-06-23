I call Israel’s center of biological agents Loch Ness Ziona because it is illustrative of the monstrous connection made there. Now, Iran says it has hit Loch Ness Ziona.

There certainly a lot of damage pictures, and we are teying to verify Iran’s claims. Whenwhile, Iran has attacked our US base in Qatar, home to 10,000 American soldiers.

Combining these two attacks, might it be only a matter of time before our scenario of “Awan Minutes To Midnight” materializes, loose nuke and bios going to Iran from Paksitan.

Some have focused on the key ringleader of the Awan Spy Ring, Imran Awan, with Wanted Posters as the most likely Pakistani Intelligence agent that provided loose nukes and bios to Iran for just this type of conflict.

And its true that Awan transferred Terabytes of data through 5,111 illegal logins to Congressional servers to feed an illegal biolabs in Faisalabad, Pakistan. Now, we need to find out were these loose nukes and bios sold at higest bid by Imran Awan’s father, executive at the Pakistani Ordnance Factory, broker of all illegal in terms of arms

I think we can safely expect President Donald Trimp to respond to both the Loch Ness Ziona steike and the Qatari strike.

Did Imran Awan or one of his five conspirators still have access to Congressional servers to spill the beans on the Loch Ness Ziona exact coordinates?

Ex-President Russia Medvedev says loose nukes (and probaby bios too), are lining up to transported their contraband into Iran. What does he know that the world doesn’t know? This topic will certainly be a topic of the upcoming NATO Conference this week

Saudi Arabia has now condemned the Iranian attack on Qatar - will NATO do the same?

Right now, it looks like President Trump is not interested in taking out Iran’s three Loch Ness Zionas.