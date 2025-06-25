With the Iran Nuclear threats ramping up against the United States since the bombing of Fordow nuclear facilities in Iran, I am republishing my Pakistan nuclear and bioweapons pipeline to Iran investigative series called “Awan Minutes To Midnight”.

For sixteen years, Imran Awan led the Pakistani congressional spy ring and sent his father, a top POF executive, terabytes of top-secret information from Capitol Hill with 5,111 illegal logins to Congressional Top Secret servers.

George Webb visits the Islamic Society of North America where Awans shipped weapons through Muslim Representative Andre Carson of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Pakistan has had the nuclear bomb since May 1998, and Pakistan has been a close weapons supplier to Iran since that date. If you want to find who gave Iran the bomb, start with nations that give away nuclear bombs to other terrorist nations like North Korea.

Then follow the nuclear spies who stole the centrifuge technology to begin with, and then follow the same spies who sold those centrifuges to Iran.

Two different Washington, DC think tanks say that Pakistan has been making twenty nukes a year for over a decade, giving them the world’s third-largest arsenal.

https://archive.ph/BRZV6

We have charged that Iran has had a nuclear weapons capability through Pakistan since 1999, since the Awan Spy Ring was installed in the US Congress, if they decided to forward deploy their missiles closer to Israel.

The key Pakistani nuclear spy was AQ Khan that got Pakistan the Bomb.

AQ Khan, the Pakistani nuclear scientist who stole centrifuge secrets from Urenco in the Netherlands to enable the Pakistani bomb, was available to the leaders of the Iranian regime for decades.

https://www.ft.com/content/be09ba7c-b0d8-45e4-aff8-bf01b4aa558e

The key centrifuge technology AQ Khan stole was also installed in Iran for their nuclear weapons development program, characterizing their close brotherly relationship in nuclear weapons development.

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/pakistan/pakistan-developing-new-types-of-nuclear-weapons-us/articleshow/62906745.cms

Pakistan is also developing much stealthier tactical nuclear weapons since 2018 that could reach Israel if fired from the Western Iranian missile siloes in Iran.

When I went to Washington, DC, I uncovered a spy ring of five Pakistanis and one Ukrainian, all with Top Secret access to critical files in US nuclear and bioweapons development led by a ringleader named Imran Awan. Imran Awan’s father worked for the Pakistani Ordnance Factory, one of the largest weapons manufacturers in the world.

Our researchers discovered the true nature of the Pakistani Awan Spy Ring that had been on Capitol Hill for almost sixteen years, brokering Pakistan’s nuclear and bioweapons program to terrorist nations like Iran. Key DNC figures like Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton, John Podesta, and Debbie Wasserman-Schultz were the key beneficiaries and brokers of this technology to Iran through the Iran Nuclear Deal.

We uncovered the key Pakistani billionaire, Tahir Javed, who was bankrolling the nuclear brokering operations, kicking back contributions to Hillary Clinton, and we discovered the Blackberry devices and the servers used to transfer the critical Terabytes of supporting information to Pakistan and then Iran.

In this series, we will explore when Iran got the bomb from Pakistan and how these Pakistani spies slipped through the cracks of our vetting process with the FBI. I will start this series with my interview of FBI Top Secret Clearance vetting officer Michael McMahon in June 2017. How could these Pakistani spies have such a state-sponsored berth in the heart of Washington, DC, with Top-Secret

clearances?



