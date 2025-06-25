George’ Webb Task Force Orange Journal

Larsbro
4h

So, according to this article, Iran already has nukes given to them by Pakistan. Centrifuges? Just a ruse to hide where Iran really has its nukes. Where did Iran really get the technology? It is in this article. Sir Donald, instead of strutting around for hours like a male peacock with its tail fan displayed, spend a few minutes researching the enemies of the US. George Webb would be a good starting point.

Marie
5h

Hillary's hat with the flower sealed the deal!

