Update - BBC now validates what my article reported earlier this morning about location and communications of Ayatollah Khameni.

Our researchers believe Ayatollah Khamenei’s X/Twitter account is controlled by military aides in Tehran and does not reflect the air gap he has self-imposed to remain untraceable by Israeli Special Forces in Tehran.

We believe Iran will use the same uranium enrichment routes as Pakistan for government evacuation.

Our researchers have reason to believe that the Iranian government is currently using China flights for evacuation, but will soon resume commercial flights from Mashhad, Iran, to Islamabad, Pakistan, when service resumes in July. The most recent agreement between Iran and Pakistan lay out this government in exile planning.

The border city of Zahedan may be used as an intermediate point between Masshad and Islamabad to give the Iranian Government in flight a quick escape over the Pakistani border in the next few days. We believe border flight rehearsals have occured for both Iranian and Pakistani military officials at this location.

We will watch for key metadata for the transition of the government from Mashhad to Zahedan, or if the government goes directly to Islamabad.

We believe the Peter Strzok-associated Mahan Airlines will be the first commercial airline to restore service to Mashhad for the general evacuation of the government.

You may recall that Mahan Airlines was a key superspreader airline during the COVID-19 pandemic. You may also remember Peter Strzok’s relationship with decapitated IRGC Soleimani who provided safe houses for Al Qaeda in Tehran for top leaders and the family of Osama Bin Laden.

https://www.longwarjournal.org/archives/2022/09/rare-photo-surfaces-of-top-al-qaeda-leaders-inside-iran.php

We believe the Iranian government's evacuation will recapitulate the Al Qaeda leaders’ flight in reverse from Pakistan.

https://dailytimes.com.pk/1323002/israeli-army-chief-confirms-secret-ground-missions-in-iran/

Israel is currently conducting decapitation strikes in Tehran with local drones and bombing, leading to a government-in-exile order that will be given or has already been given. We believe these decapitation strikes in Tehran have triggered a government-in-exile agreement with Tehran.

Our researchers believe that the Tehran Government is reforming in Mashhad, Eastern Iran, and will soon continue to venture east to Pakistan as a government in exile. Here is the most likely escape route for the Iranian government in exile.

To clarify, no commercial flights departed from eastern Iran for Pakistan yesterday. Iranian officials may be taking commercial flights to China and then returning to Islamabad to form a government in exile.

Governments in exile typically reside as close as possible to their former capital, with the hope of returning from exile. Pakistan has been a close partner in military aviation, nuclear, and bioagents with Iran, with many Pakistani pilots training Iranian pilots of US fighter aircraft.

https://archive.ph/Vifhs

Note: Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bageri was killed in the initial wave of attacks by Israel on June 13th, 2025. Our researchers believe that his government-in-exile agreement with Pakistan still stands, although some research indicates that this plan has shifted to China.

Iran and Pakistan have long-standing military cooperation agreements that were strengthened in 2018, in 2021, and again in January 2025 with Chief of Staff Bageri.

Note the security cooperation agreement with Pakistan’s President Zardari from January 2025, where our researchers believe the Government In Exile agreement was hammered out.

All Eyes On Hatami

With Bageri dead, the only logical government or military leader left to execute the government-in-exile agreement with Pakistan is Major General Hatami, recently promoted by Ayatollah Khamenei.

Our researchers have reason to believe he may have been the victim of an attempted or successful assassination yesterday in Tehran by IDF Special Forces. We will await confirmation of this assassination attempt.

Meanwhile, our researchers believe Ayatollah Khamenei is still alive in a deep bunker northeast of Tehran with military messengers on motorcycles relaying information between Hatami and Khamenei. Hatami’s death would cut a vital link between the Ayatollah and the IRGC top commanders.

Our researchers believe the Khamenei evacuation route will be over land to Mashhad, Iran, and then by air to a military base in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, near Islamabad.

We are focusing on billionaire Daewoo Ibrahim’s encrypted communications within the Haqqani Network and his private planes, which are designed to evade military interception.

Long-time readers may remember our coverage of the Jeff Epstein - Bill Gates Eclipse Aviation plane used in the NATO 2011 Libya campaign. We will be watching the skies for any Eclipse variants owned by Ibrahim from his home base in Karachi.

Imran Awan’s nuclear weapons pipeline and encrypted Iran Nuclear Deal network is always worth a follow as we get close to evacuation time for the Iranian Government.