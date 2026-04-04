PART I — I STARTED WITH THE NCTC PSY OPS

And when I started looking at the role of the National Counterterrorism Center—what it was supposed to do versus what people said it was doing—that gap opened up.

We have followed NCTC since it was John Brennan’s Bin Laden Station which created the false narrative of a Global War On Terror to replace the bogeyman of the failed Soviet Union. The Bin Laden family was actually a pipeline partner in Sudan with Cofer Black, another key founder of Bin Laden Station near CIA. Bin Laden Station became NCTC after 9/11.

Now the NCTC operatives are busy leaking the mission details of the Maduro mission in Venezuela and air strikes in Iran. NCTC cares only about one thing: forever wars like Iraq and Afghanistan.

Here is the four-minute summary of the one-hour livestream on April 4th, 2026.

The official story is simple:

NCTC integrates intelligence to prevent terrorism.

NCTC is supposed to connect dots, not draw the dots to terrorize the American people.

In April 2024, NCTC (National Counterterrorism Center, which later employed Joe Kent) was instrumental in bringing Asif Merchant, an Iranian bagman with a million-dollar slush fund for the state purpose of hiring an assassin to kill Donald Trump.

They shouldn’t do terrorism. They shouldn’t do coups.

But I’ve learned something over the years:

Whoever connects the dots… decides which picture you see.

PART II — THE FUSION HUB

They call it a fusion center.

That sounds clean. Efficient. Almost sterile.

But fusion cuts both ways.

After 9/11, agencies didn’t just share information—they merged workflows. Analysts, operators, contractors, private firms. The lines blurred.

And once you blur the lines between intelligence collection and operational influence… you create something new.

Not just a watcher.

A shaper.

The NCTC sits right in that position—pulling data from across agencies, including the FBI, CIA, NSA. A central nervous system.

And any system like that has two capabilities:

To see everything To decide what matters

And sometimes, what matters… isn’t what’s true. It’s what’s useful.

PART III — JANUARY 6 AND THE INFORMATION WAR

When January 6 happened—the January 6 United States Capitol attack—it wasn’t just a physical event. We knocked down the NCTC Psy Op with the Proud Boys as it unfolded.

It was an information event.

Within hours, narratives formed.

Within days, those narratives hardened.

That’s not unusual. Governments respond quickly. Media cycles demand it.

But what stood out wasn’t the speed—it was the uniformity.

In intelligence work, uniformity raises a question:

Did everyone reach the same conclusion…

—or did they receive the same framing?

Why is NCTC protecting Iran's trade routes? Are they protecting the CIA’s 35-year ambition with Rothschild partners for a pipeline through Syria?

That’s where people start asking about psychological operations—psy-ops—not necessarily as conspiracy, but as doctrine.

Because psy-ops are real.

They’re taught.

They’re used in military contexts all the time.

The real question isn’t whether they exist.

It’s where the line is drawn domestically.

PART IV — JOE KENT’S JUSTICE FOR J6: SIGNAL OR NOISE?

On September 18, 2021, there was a rally—“Justice for J6.” I was there too.

Small turnout. Heavy security.

But from an investigative perspective, it wasn’t about size. It was about posture.

The federal response was overwhelming relative to the crowd.

That raises a classic intelligence question:

Was the response proportional to the threat…

—or was the threat model already defined in advance?

Because once a system defines a category—“domestic extremism,” for example—it builds infrastructure around it.

Databases. Watchlists. Monitoring protocols.

And those systems don’t shut off when the crowd goes home.

They expand.

PART V — THE PIPE BOMBER QUESTION - YET ANOTHER NCTC PSY OP?

Then there’s the unresolved piece:

the DNC pipe bomb.

Still unsolved. Unless you look at the Capitol Police cop who failed her polygraph wearing one special pair of Nike’s that were given out to soccer teams at an International competition.

And in investigative work, unsolved cases are where the pressure builds.

Because absence of resolution creates space—

for speculation, for theory, for mistrust.

The facts we do know are limited:

Devices were placed near party headquarters

They were discovered before detonation

Surveillance footage exists, but identification hasn’t been confirmed publicly

That’s it.

Everything beyond that is inference.

But here’s the problem:

When a high-profile case remains unresolved, it becomes a node—a point where multiple narratives attach.

And that’s where confusion thrives.

PART VI — IRAN PSY OPS, NETWORKS, AND REAL THREATS

Now let’s talk about something grounded in troves of evidence - NCTC tenderhooks into Iran operations..

Foreign influence operations—especially from countries like Iran—are real and documented. NCTC shouldn’t be bringing in Iranian bagmen and bagwomen to pay assassins.

The U.S. intelligence community has repeatedly assessed:

Iran supports proxy groups

Iran conducts cyber operations

Iran engages in influence campaigns

But there’s a leap that sometimes gets made:

From influence → to direct recruitment of assassins inside the U.S.

That leap requires evidence. We only have NCTC bringing in Iranian bagmen, not pulling the assassination triggers themselves. We have Merchant, Ardestani, Farahani, and Fahkeri, all obtaining visas or passports (two of them Venezuelan diplomatic passports).

That’s not just inference. That’s not just proximity.

And that’s where responsible investigation draws a line; we need a deeper Congressional dive into the four assassination teams’ visas and passports.

Because if you blur that line, everything becomes connected—and when everything is connected, nothing is provable.

PART VII — JOE KENT AT THE CENTER OF NCTC PSY OP GRAVITY

Now we come to Joe Kent.

A figure who, depending on who you ask, sits at the center of multiple narratives:

Former intelligence background

Political candidate

Public figure tied to national security discussions

But here’s what matters in investigative work:

Proximity is not proof, but the oodles of Arctic Frost receipts are hardcore proof.

Just because someone operates in or around intelligence structures doesn’t mean they direct them.

That said—people like Kent become magnets for narrative gravity because they sit at the intersection of:

intelligence

politics

public visibility

And that makes them symbols.

Sometimes more than actors.

PART VIII — THE IRAN PSY OP SYSTEM THAT NEVER STOPS

Here’s what I’ve learned after years of chasing paper trails:

The system doesn’t stop.

It reroutes. The NCTC nexus with Iranian operatives hacked the current FBI Director and revealed the fact that Kash Patel’s girlfriend in Nashville is the next Country Music Sensation. Then they tried to hack the real juice of the impending Iran air campaign.

From Iran-Contra to modern intelligence fusion systems—different tools, same architecture:

Private contractors

Government oversight gaps

Plausible deniability

But that doesn’t mean every modern event is part of one continuous hidden plan.

Sometimes systems evolve.

Sometimes they repeat mistakes.

Sometimes they just get too big to fully control.

And when that happens, it can look like coordination…

when it’s actually complexity.

Remember Mike Flynn and Bijian Kian’s NowRuz dancers to sell the Iran Nuclear Deal. Joe Kent is the protege of Mike Flynn.

PART IX — THE DANGER OF THE LONE GUNMAN STORY, LEAVING OUT THE IRANIAN BAGMAN.

There’s a temptation in investigations:

To tie everything together.

J6.

Pipe bombs.

Foreign actors.

Political figures.

One story. One thread. One set of Arctic Frost conspirators that left a big trail of evidence.

But real systems don’t work that cleanly.

They’re messy.

Contradictory.

Full of gaps.

And if you force everything into one narrative, you risk missing the truth hiding in the inconsistencies.

PART X — WHAT THE NCTC RECORD STILL SAYS

So I go back to where I started.

The paper.

The numbers.

The timelines.

Not the noise.

Because the truth doesn’t always shout.

Sometimes it just sits there…

Waiting for someone patient enough to notice what doesn’t fit.

And what doesn’t fit isn’t always a conspiracy. But the Iran Nuclear Deal is the most obvious treasonous conspiracy in our American history. We have been reporting on it for a decade.

https://youtube.com/live/_NJ6LEqfwDQ

Sometimes it’s:

bureaucracy

error

incomplete information

or systems moving faster than accountability

But sometimes—rarely—it’s something more.

And the only way you tell the difference…

is by staying with the evidence

longer than the story. Yes, the DNC Claw is still going. I have included some of the videos from 2018 that showed Peter Strzok was still selling weapons and high-tech night vision goggles to Iran even though they are now considered a terrorist nation.

https://youtube.com/live/EPrFzIE9Shc

https://youtube.com/live/sz_CaqbA2Rg