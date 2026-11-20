Trump Warns Of Iran Bio Attack In DC, Webb Says Attack Will Come in the Middle East From Hormuz Channel Islands

By George Webb · Broadcast summary

Trump is expecting a bioagent attack in DC from Iran. We have been charting Hezbollah connections on the ground in DC for a decade. I wrote a 400-page book on the top Iranian at Ft. Detrick six years ago after scores of visits to Ft. Detrick in Maryland, the bioagent mecca of our Armed Forces.

The question in this broadcast is whether the next phase of the confrontation with Iran will be framed around biological threats, and whether the public will receive enough evidence to understand that warning. We have canvassed almost ALL the bio facilities in the US infrastructure with our roving band of citizen journalist researchers.

Speaking before dawn on the West Coast, I describe myself as operating on Tehran time. Our Potomac Group called out the CoronaVirus military live exercise real time in March 2020, the last Sina Bavari production in DC.

My argument is that years of field reporting should inform the response before another emergency narrative hardens into accepted history. The broader route through that work begins with my investigation roadmap and case files.

We have mapped the key Iranian bagman in DC for a decade. We are not ripping and reading a newswire to bring you this news this morning.

My concern is about not learning from previous reporting to avoid attacks from Iran on US Soil or in the Strait of Hormuz. Reference: The Danger of Being First and Correct, while Some Truths Are Too Big to Tell, supplies background on communicating these all-important Hezbollah investigations.

We have outlined the bioweapons complex near Isfahan for a decade, and that’s where the US military effort needs to focus now. And of course, the missiles that can deliver nukes can also deliver bios.

I open by responding to presidential warnings about Iran that I describe in the recording.

If you follow the uranium in Iran, you will find the bios as well.

My prediction is that attention will shift from nuclear danger toward biological danger, with the Strait of Hormuz becoming the consequential location. I argue that threats to shipping and neighboring Gulf states could matter more than the Washington scenario dominating the discussion. Readers can follow that interpretation through my recent Iran and Huachuca dispatch, uranium starter pack, Deep Uranium inquiry, and nuclear-trigger discussion.

The central concern is the relationship between an announced threat, the geography of possible disruption, and the decisions governments ask their citizens to support.

I have a couple of dead research partners who also contributed immensely to our knowledge base on nukes and bios.

We have literally been all over the world with our citizen journalists on our BioAgent Odyssey, and that’s what prepares our reporting for this moment.

This informed and preparation approach I outline Why We Fight, Corona Road Show, No Left Turn at Albuquerque, and The Operation Lockdown Song. Music and film make the investigation memorable, but the underlying proposition is practical. A reporter needs enough familiarity with a place to recognize who can answer a question and which records might test the answer.

My biological-research itinerary runs through Fort Detrick, Fort Belvoir, Galveston, San Antonio, Michigan, Virginia, North Carolina, and institutions abroad. The broadcast treats these visits as cumulative background for the Iran discussion. Fauci’s Ouchies describes that field-reporting approach; Fauci and Me: A Technical Preface, New George Webb Book: Fauci and Me, and We Still Have Great Leads extend the archive.

UTMB is in Galveston; “TexMed” is Texas Biomedical Research Institute in San Antonio. Finding whistleblowers for unauthorized transfer, responsibility for an outbreak, or an operational connection between otherwise separate laboratories and government programs, is what the game is all about.

Sina Bavari gives the title its organizing question: “Have You Seen a Sina?” In the broadcast I allege that Bavari connects American biodefense research with biological material reaching an Iranian network. That is a serious allegation, and the supplied recording does not establish the alleged transfer. My earlier Anthrax to Sina Bavari investigation explains why his name recurs. The AIR EBOLA Validation, Four Grandmothers Tougher on Fauci than Congress, and Meet the Paul Revere provide related research history.

The broadcast names Ebola, Marburg, and Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever while recalling earlier discussions of aerosol research. \ The relevant archive includes Operation Aerosolize Ebola, the Erasmus investigation, Royal Dutch Virus, and Kissinger’s CoronaThrax. Scientific categories matter here. Laboratory aerosol-exposure experiments, natural transmission between people, and the successful development or use of a biological weapon are different propositions. Each requires different evidence. The useful question is which documented research, material, or capability the broadcast is referring to, and what records connect it to the specific allegation under discussion.

Countermeasures form the other side of the inquiry. I return to vaccines, procurement, military research, and technologies described in the broadcast as nanoferritin platforms. Return to Patient Zero develops my broader hypothesis; DARPA DOMANE, All Bob’s DARPA and DTRA Horses, and the NATO, DARPA, WHO introduction organize adjacent programs and questions. The chronology interests me because preparedness work necessarily predates many emergencies.

My archive also branches into cancer, HIV, immune responses, and clinical-trial chronology. Those subjects appear in the UPMC CancerThrax discussion, Hone Malone, Which Came First: Fauci or the Egg?, and the Brussels NATO testimony installment. Their role here is to show the breadth of the questions surrounding biological research and countermeasures, not to import every conclusion from those articles into the Iran broadcast.

The investigation is also a history of people. Jenny Moore and Brian Lloyd recur in my account because they connected me with warnings and sources I considered important before the pandemic. Operation Lockdown: Day Two preserves that personal thread. The Resolution, Day Three, and The Making of Operation Lockdown carry it into a documentary framework. In this broadcast, I use that history to explain why I listen to veterans rather than waiting for an official announcement to define the questions. Their testimony can generate leads, identify institutions, and recover overlooked chronology.

That is why the veterans’ breakfast occupies so much of a broadcast ostensibly about Iran. The gathering at the Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa, Idaho, illustrates how I build relationships with people who know military service from experience. The transcript’s “Napa” is a transcription error. My related newsroom accounts include Courage More Than Penmanship, From Lake Erie to the Courthouse, A Newsroom You Can Walk Into, and Less Tragedy, More Hope. The breakfast is not presented as a classified briefing. Its value is human access: conversations that can lead to further interviews, help interpret terminology, or point toward someone with firsthand knowledge of a particular aircraft, installation, deployment, or procurement decision.

Two Schools of Thought supplies the family and vocational background; Why We Fight, The Seven COVID Suicides, and the account of Jenny and Brian explore different dimensions of service, loss, and persistence. I thank the Army, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, Air Force, Space Force, and Navy SEAL community.

Museum docents contribute another kind of knowledge. In the aircraft footage, I discuss the P-47 Thunderbolt and other machines because the people maintaining their histories often understand factories, supply chains, training, and technical change. My filmmaking work in Documentary in the Round and Operation Lockdown Goes to the Movies grows from that same interest in preserving knowledge. Chasing the Signal and Corona Road Show provide further background on connecting places with technical questions. I also describe the current gathering as our seventy-third citizen-journalism event.

The Iran discussion moves from veterans to the diaspora. I describe repeated visits to Persian Square in Los Angeles, where conversations with people who have relatives in Iran can provide leads during communications restrictions. My recent Iran dispatch supplies that geographic connection. The Braverman Prophecy summary, the uranium reading guide, and the case-file index provide broader regional context. Diaspora testimony can reveal what families are hearing, fearing, and trying to verify.

History supplies the next connection. I invoke American activity in Iran, helicopter infrastructure around Isfahan, and longstanding intelligence relationships to argue that present networks may have older roots. Mena to Waco to Huachuca, Iran Contra Friends Go to Washington, my Epstein and Iran-Contra article, and Who Is Deep Uranium? preserve different branches of that argument.

Economics is central to my Hormuz warning. I argue that insecurity around a shipping passage can increase costs far beyond the immediate battlefield, affecting insurance, freight, energy, and household budgets. I attribute a larger strategy to banking interests and Danny Rothschild; the transcript supplies no documentary proof of that attribution or its projected tripling of prices. Related archive discussions include The Rothschild Wives Lectures, The Real Chinatown, Kissinger and Theranos, and None Dare Call It DARPA. Those are contextual readings about my recurring concern with private influence.

The broadcast then joins biological threats to cyber attribution. I name people whose surnames are transcribed as Ardestani and Farahani and claim that their networks have been visible since the Butler period. The recording does not establish their exact identities, the asserted travel documents, or their role in the specific incidents described. Awan Minutes to Midnight, ’Tis the Season for Election Hacking, Chasing the Signal’s final chapter, and Chasing the Signal: Chapter Two supply the wider cyber background.

I further allege that Azov-linked advisers and people connected with defense contractors sit behind the Iranian-facing activity. The broadcast compares this proposed arrangement with my interpretation of advisers during the Vietnam War. Related discussions appear in Metadata Doesn’t Mourn, Epstein Metadata Matches Butler and Charlie Kirk, Key Insiders Don’t Have the Key Evidence, and Ukraine Family Robinson. These are comparative archive trails, not corroboration of an Iranian cyber operation.

Dmitri Alperovitch becomes part of that historical argument because I connect current cyber concerns with encounters and observations I describe from my technology career. New Book: Chasing the Signal, its final chapter, the Carter Page discussion, and the Real J6 introduction show the range of my surveillance and attribution writing. The recording also makes an allegation about Alperovitch’s father and Soviet cyber capabilities without supplying supporting records.

My organized-crime analogy is intended to make continuity intuitive: rivals often recognize the patterns of familiar opponents. But a familiar pattern is a starting hypothesis, not a finding. Awan Minutes to Midnight, Election Hacking, Metadata Doesn’t Mourn, and Key Insiders offer related reading on records and attribution.

My practical emphasis is that officials should not allow a domestic threat narrative to obscure maritime and regional vulnerabilities. I argue that threats affecting Gulf neighbors and the Strait of Hormuz deserve separate attention from threats against Washington. The Iran dispatch, The Braverman Prophecy, Nuclear Triggers, and the uranium guide provide background to that geopolitical framing.

I go further by proposing that Iran lose control of certain islands, naming Kish and apparently Qeshm, and suggesting territorial changes around the Strait. That is my advocated political outcome, not a statement of settled sovereignty or an automatic consequence of alleged wrongdoing. The Braverman Prophecy summary, Mena to Waco to Huachuca, Iran Contra Friends, and None Dare Call It DARPA illustrate the broader debate about state power and intermediaries in my archive.

Public explanation matters as much as the proposed response. I invoke Frank Capra’s Why We Fight films to argue that governments must explain their objectives and the people they claim to protect. The transcript also repeats a casualty figure attributed to presidential remarks without enough detail to verify it. Why We Fight: Ten Cases, Freedom of Speech Is Like Freedom of Movement, The Rhodes Demoralization Plan, and Echoes of Laurel Canyon supply different perspectives on narrative and persuasion.

The broadcast’s frustration with major news organizations grows from my belief that their coverage overlooks fieldwork while attacking the reporter. I name CNN, CBS, The New York Times, and The Washington Post, with some names distorted in transcription. My own account appears in YouTube Just Erased Thousands of My On-Site Reporting Videos, Two Narratives, the spoliation notice, and Freedom of Speech. These links document my published position, not judicial findings.

The archive is therefore useful only if readers can follow it back to particulars. The Email Trail, Four Grandmothers, Meet the Paul Revere, and China Whispers all connect with the broadcast’s insistence on returning to earlier warnings and documents.

The people of Iran remain part of the reason I am asking these questions. In the broadcast I talk about their hopes and the relatives abroad who are trying to understand what is happening to them. I also connect that concern with the costs paid by people outside Iran when fear disrupts energy and shipping. Those human consequences should stay visible beside the technical vocabulary. My response to a skeptical viewer returns to historical examples: an operation not having occurred does not prove that it could never occur. But possibility and justification are separate questions.

I finish where the broadcast’s most personal passages began: with gratitude to veterans and the people who keep showing up with questions, memories, and records. Swing State Studios, Rocking Chairs Versus Palantir, Documentary in the Round, and Two Schools of Thought offer companion accounts of that work. “Have You Seen a Sina?” is ultimately a demand to revisit a research trail before accepting the next explanation of a crisis.