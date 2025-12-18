Part I — What Metadata Can Tell Us That Narrative Cannot

When I first started digging into the aftermath of the shooting event that shook this story, I knew instinctively that the subjective chatter in studio panels — the feelings, the outrage, the posturing — wouldn’t get me to truth.

What does get you closer is what detectives and intelligence analysts have long known: patterns hidden inside metadata — time stamps, coordinates, sequences, call durations, and the invisible records that surround events like a halo of information. Metadata isn’t narrative, and it isn’t opinion.

It is the archive of action and, increasingly, the only source of objective trace that survives when bodies have cooled and spin begins. This is why experts say metadata allows investigators to reconstruct timelines and verify behaviors in areas where content alone fails us. Security Magazine

Yet mainstream journalistic ecosystems are, by culture and habit, oriented toward content and narratives — the who said what and the how it felt — instead of patterns of action. In the realm of aviation, this bias is especially consequential: technicians track flights not by the press releases they generate, but by their ADS-B metadata, tail numbers, altitude logs and transponder pings.

When I reviewed the communications metadata after the incident, one thing stood out starkly: the timing of a call from Justin Streiff to Pierre Dupont immediately after news broke. That kind of call isn’t about what was said — it’s about what the sequence of events implies about priorities and reactions, and this is exactly the realm where metadata cuts through all the noise.

Open-source intelligence (OSINT) journalism itself has evolved to use metadata patterns like flight paths and call records to shape and verify narratives in conflicts and incidents around the world, from war zones to high-stakes political environments. International Center for Journalists