They burned 32 Amazon best-sellers when they shut down my Amazon account without warning. Five years of journeys to get the story firsthand, five years of interviews, videos, photos, all formatted and written for publication, published, and then met with critical success on the Amazon charts, gone.

The thirty-two burned George Webb books all reach the top of at least one Amazon category, including American History, National Security, Intelligence and Espionage, Political Intrigues, etc. Of the 65,000 books I sold on Amazon during my fourteen-month stint there, many of the burned books dominated their categories week after week.

After losing 4,000 on-site report videos in Washington, DC, New York, and a hundred other locations with my YouTube channel, after CNN and 60 Minutes’ Scott Pelley declared a personal targeted censorship against me, and only me, for exposing the military live exercise of Coronavirus, I was already a little disheartened.

The biggest liberal media outlets had chosen to focus entirely on me with hit pieces, and my YouTube channel was destroyed, with even a US Senator from Virginia personally demanding that YouTube remove my channel.

So I turned to Amazon and books in an effort to save some of my YouTube archive material, and that’s where over fifty books were written, based on those on-site video reports and interviews. Thirty-two of the fifty books, admittedly only 111 pages in length or less, all reach number one in their Amazon Category, with many remaining there for months. So losing all thirty-two of the category best sellers only fourteen months later was disheartening since I had written every book in Amazon’s proprietary format, one way in and no way out for material.

So, I moved on to new investigations and new case files, thinking I would never be able to recover the burned books from the ashes. To add the irony of the burning of the Library of Alexandria to the whole story, a backup device containing my videos and files, kept in Pacific Palisades, California, literally burned to the ground last January at the studio of my creative partner, Peter Duke. Now, what remained of the entire case file archives was literally burned to the ground.

Now, a year and a half later, I have decided to rebuild from the old notes and video I still have, and with the working documents I have accumulated over time. The Burned Book Series is the result. Stay tuned for the first book in the series coming soon. We are going to do all thirty-two. CNN and 60 Minutes aren’t going to win this one.

So here we go, CNN and 60 Minutes. Get ready to have more circles run around you.