Almost everything that’s wrong about campaign financing and big-time state sponsored journalism is on display this weekend in Las Vegas at CPAC private investor conference for RNC high rollers, looking for a influence to buy.

I’m here in Vegas now to cover one of the biggest events in right wing politics in selling America by the pound. No sense of decorum or decency is spared here in Vegas. This event is actually being run by Rick Grenell who was the top spymaster in the United States during the Trump administration at ODNI.

This is it out right appeal at the slop trough of Megadonors for the RNC. if you were looking for wretched excess, you came to the right place here in Vegas.

And meanwhile, the normal financial vehicle for highroller mega donations, Project Veritas, has closed up shop for good.

The timing couldn’t be more conspicuous, seemingly telling everyone to redirect their donations to JamesOKeefe’s OKeefe’s Media Group.

Meanwhile, James O’Keeffe revisited his his story about Jordan Walker and Pfizer, which garnered 100 million views on Twitter, but a story has avoided like the plague ever since January, avoiding doing any deeper dives on the people of his perfect Pfizer Org Chart.

‘Tis the season for fundraising even from the likes of “little Debbie” of OMG, who at the last CPAC said she was afraid of being put in a bodybag. Little Debbie now does selfies with reckless abandon with any CPAC goer willing to give her $20 for her “defense fund”.

Gone are the days of journalistic follow up where you begin a story, and you kept developing and digging for additional details to get to the bottom of the truth. Now it’s make a splash, get as many views as possible, and then forget about all the details and hard work, and go straight to fundraising.

Perish the thought we’d actually follow up on what white papers were written by the org chart we present it to the world as the best journalism ever.

It’s much easier to blow through the $25 million with private jets flying all over to vacation spots for highrollers and booking limousines in entourages that would make a Saudi prince blush.

Still the Common Man has to deal with the result from these Boston consulting group white papers like the killer protocol Remdesivir that was put through by Jordan Walker and his white paper of May 2020.

Even though I provided JamesOKeefe’s this white paper only a week after he broke his story with his perfect Pfizer Org Chart, he still ignores it like this isn’t how Remmdesivir became the standard of care in hospitals around the world.

For eighth straight months, we have provided both project veritas, and the O’Keefe media group with the perfect Pfizer org chart drill down research, detailed investigative facts of the critical white papers they wrote to establishing Remdesivir as the standard of care, and to establish mRNA as the future of all vaccine technologies, including cancer vaccines.

Now the clock has run out on project veritas with the project veritas gang, blowing through the 25 million they raised from the Pfizer and Jordan Walker video. Meanwhile, this investigative reporter rides, the bus using senior citizen, reduced fare bus passes.

But there’s something beautiful and pure about pursuing the truth rather than pursuing the Almighty election donation dollar and I wouldn’t have it any other way.



Thanks to all the traffic supporters in researchers around the world for all your support.

Peter Duke recounts how Trump is selling selfies for $23,000 apiece.

Peter Duke recounts how Donald Trump is selling selfies had an upcoming event in Beverly Hills for $23,000 a selfie.

I am leaving Las Vegas before Robert Malone gets here to prevent a repeat of accusations, that I am shadowing him.

The last time Malone made these accusations though I was in South Africa 8000 miles away, so even my leaving town a day early might not prevent in Malone from going into his fifth generation warfare schtick against us citizens journalists.

Sometimes the only way we can portray the world of corruption and influence peddling by the RNC in proper proportion here in Las Vegas is to stand by larger than life objects like the Sphere in Las Vegas, a virtual epitome of greed and corruption.